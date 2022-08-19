Read full article on original website
D Tops
3d ago
For those who never heard of the Bataan Death March you need to do some reading on it... these men are true heroes that is those who survived!!! God bless them...
Larry Guthrie
4d ago
I had the honor to work with a Marine that survived the Bataan death march. Don was a great guy and I will never forget this hero
Mark Goodall
2d ago
you are a true patriot and a hero anyone who could have survived that Death March deserved a very long and peaceful life I hope you had it sure thank you for your service thank you for all the things that you have done one veteran to another
