Parents are struggling to buy school uniform during the cost of living crisis as families turn to uniform banks to help provide clothes for their children. It comes as budgets are stretched by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation – now at 10 per cent – while wages are failing to keep up with the pace of the increase.As the new school year approaches, parents are facing a financial hit from uniform costs. Hollie Phillips, a mother of two from Hertfordshire, said she would not be able to afford to send her six-year-old son to school without resorting to handouts....

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO