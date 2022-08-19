Read full article on original website
Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good
As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022.
BBC
Who's going on strike, and when?
Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
School uniforms ‘unaffordable now’ as parents use uniform banks to clothe children
Parents are struggling to buy school uniform during the cost of living crisis as families turn to uniform banks to help provide clothes for their children. It comes as budgets are stretched by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation – now at 10 per cent – while wages are failing to keep up with the pace of the increase.As the new school year approaches, parents are facing a financial hit from uniform costs. Hollie Phillips, a mother of two from Hertfordshire, said she would not be able to afford to send her six-year-old son to school without resorting to handouts....
Parent Backed for Sending Daughter to School With Personalized Supplies
"I'm all for helping out educators supply their classrooms with adequate supplies, but that doesn't mean I won't get my kids their own stuff," one user wrote.
BBC
University principal to step down for family reasons
UHI's principal and vice-chancellor is stepping down early next year. Prof Todd Walker said his decision was prompted by family and personal reasons. He joined the University of the Highlands and Islands last February. The process appointing his replacement will be announced soon. The principal of the University of the...
Fury as Parents of Adopted Son Only Pay Biological Children's College Fees
A 17-year-old boy has been overlooked for financial support by his adoptive parents, even though they helped his siblings.
TODAY.com
Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents
As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
School board votes to ban BLM, Pride flags in classrooms
A school district is doubling down on a criticized policy that bans teachers and staff from displaying political or religious messages in the classroom, including Black Lives Matter and Pride flags.
BBC
Cabinet Office staff accused of bullying and racism in leaked report
Allegations of bullying and racism within the Cabinet Office have been revealed in a leaked internal report. The review, seen by the BBC, found one-in-ten members of staff had experienced bullying or harassment. It also said there was a perception that those accused of bad behaviour were not being disciplined.
momcollective.com
Back to School Bedtime
If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
BBC
Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail
A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
U.K.・
‘They don’t have time to talk’: residents feel impact of care staffing crisis
“There is no joy in the air,” said Anne Thompson, describing the impact of the national care staff crisis on her husband’s Harrogate care home. “There’s no sense of companionship.”. On a recent visit to see Michael, 80, who used to run a steel fabrication company...
