ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Comments / 1

Related
NBC News

Teachers speak out about decision to leave the classroom for good

As schools prepare to reopen, districts nationwide are scrambling to find teachers. More than 600,000 educators have quit over the last two years. Many schools are desperate to fill a gap caused by a surge in teacher retirements. From extending work hours to little financial growth and even students showing academic and behavioral issues, NBC News’ Rehema Ellis speaks to some of these educators to find out why they quit.Aug. 20, 2022.
EDUCATION
BBC

Who's going on strike, and when?

Thousands of workers across a number of industries are taking, or considering, strike action. Many unions say wages are not keeping pace with the rising cost of living and their members need a pay rise. So who's going on strike, when, and how will it affect you?. Railways. Railway unions...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

School uniforms ‘unaffordable now’ as parents use uniform banks to clothe children

Parents are struggling to buy school uniform during the cost of living crisis as families turn to uniform banks to help provide clothes for their children. It comes as budgets are stretched by soaring energy bills and rocketing inflation – now at 10 per cent – while wages are failing to keep up with the pace of the increase.As the new school year approaches, parents are facing a financial hit from uniform costs. Hollie Phillips, a mother of two from Hertfordshire, said she would not be able to afford to send her six-year-old son to school without resorting to handouts....
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deaf People#University Of Nottingham#K12#Linus Covid#General Health#Radio 1 Newsbeat
BBC

University principal to step down for family reasons

UHI's principal and vice-chancellor is stepping down early next year. Prof Todd Walker said his decision was prompted by family and personal reasons. He joined the University of the Highlands and Islands last February. The process appointing his replacement will be announced soon. The principal of the University of the...
COLLEGES
TODAY.com

Free back-to-school resources: 11 essential sites for kids and parents

As kids start school, or get back into the swing of things, here are some free educational resources for parents and children to help make this fall a little easier for everyone. Free educational resources:. Math at Home: Pre-K to 5th grade worksheets with interactive problems, organized by topic, like...
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
BBC

Cabinet Office staff accused of bullying and racism in leaked report

Allegations of bullying and racism within the Cabinet Office have been revealed in a leaked internal report. The review, seen by the BBC, found one-in-ten members of staff had experienced bullying or harassment. It also said there was a perception that those accused of bad behaviour were not being disciplined.
SOCIETY
momcollective.com

Back to School Bedtime

If your house is anything like my house, the chances are that your children’s bedtime has crept a bit (or a lot) later over the summer. Since the last school bell rang in June, my 11-year-old’s nightly pleading for “five more minutes” has turned into “another five minutes” and “just ten more minutes,” and on some nights, it’s been an hour or more before he finally, begrudgingly goes to bed.
EDUCATION
BBC

Asylum seekers say Wakefield centre felt like being in jail

A couple seeking asylum in the UK say conditions in the accommodation centre they were housed in were so bad they felt like they were "in jail". The pair, who do not want to be identified for their own safety, left Trinidad after family members were shot dead and their house burned down.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy