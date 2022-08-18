ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Celebrating 20 years of Jacksonville’s Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh on CBS47 & FOX30

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We’re celebrating Jacksonville’s Chief Meteorologist tonight!

August 19 marks 20 years since First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh’s first day on the air at CBS47 & FOX30 Action News Jax in Jacksonville!

Beginning at 5 p.m. on CBS47 and FOX30, we’ll take a look back at Mike’s big weather moments since he’s been here -- tropical storms/hurricanes Bonnie, Charley, Frances, Jeanne & Ivan in 2004, Beryl on Memorial Day weekend 2012, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Irma & the big flood downtown Jacksonville in 2017.

We’ll also have a special sit-down interview with Mike and his buddy Action News Jax’s John Bachman, so be sure to join us.

And don’t forget to check out the latest entry of the Buresh Blog, Mike reflects on the changes he’s seen to his family as his daughters have gone off to college and he and his wife became empty nesters and the impact he’s made on local charities like the Salvation Army of Northeast Florida.

