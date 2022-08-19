is jeopardy going to make it a point to discuss the sexual orientation of every contestant they have on the show? I think the fact that they have made a big deal out of Amy Schneider's sexual orientation is sickening. that is supposed to be a quiz show not a political platform. they can now stick that show in their ear
We all get one chance to do this life. I realize every day things aren't as important when put into the big picture. Be kind, be nice, treat others the way you want to be treated.
America, it's none of your business who this brilliant person wants to be. As soon as you realize this is not about you the better off you'll be. Now bring on the Tournament of Champions.
