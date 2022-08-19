Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO