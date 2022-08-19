Read full article on original website
Related
richlandsource.com
Finnegan paces Whippets to B-Dry boys cross country title
MADISON TOWNSHIP -- The cross country season has just begun, but Shelby's Huck Finnegan is already playing the long game. The senior standout won his third straight Richland County B-Dry Boys Cross Country Invitational championship amid cloudy skies on Monday afternoon at Madison High School.
richlandsource.com
GALLERY: Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational
The Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational was held Monday at Madison. (photos by Curt Conrad, staff reporter) I have covered high school sports in Richland County since 2000. Email him at curt@richlandsource.com or follow him on Twitter: Follow @curtjconrad on twitter.
richlandsource.com
Shelby bids adieu to W.W. Skiles Field in style
Ohio welcomed back high school football in grand style last week with the kickoff of Week 1 of the 2022 season. In a combined effort, the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association would like to highlight athletes and teams who had standout performances with the OPSWA High School Football Notebook. Each week, the OPSWA will release its top performers from all around the state.
richlandsource.com
Clear Fork graduate leads expansion of pre-college program into Richland County
MANSFIELD -- The road to college wasn't paved and well-lit for Jacob Gillam. Smart but shy, Gillam was one of four children growing up in a low-income, single-parent household in southern Richland County. Neither of his parents had gone to college, but his mother saw his academic gifts and was determined to get him there.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Shelby's Gonzales claims 3rd title at Richland County B-Dry Girls CC Invitational
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Shelby senior Kayla Gonzales three-peated on Monday afternoon. Gonzales won her third Richland County B-Dry Cross Country Invitational championship on an overcast afternoon at Madison. It was her second title in a row Gonzales after winning her first as a freshman in 2019. GALLERY: Richland County...
richlandsource.com
Findlay Liberty-Benton blanks Defiance in shutout performance
Getting on the board turned out to be a task too tough for Defiance as it was blanked 3-0 by Findlay Liberty-Benton for an Ohio girls volleyball victory on August 22. The last time Findlay Liberty-Benton and Defiance played in a 3-0 game on August 24, 2020. For more, click here.
richlandsource.com
Cardington-Lincoln blanks Northridge in shutout performance
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Cardington-Lincoln bottled Northridge 3-0 in Ohio girls volleyball on August 20. Last season, Cardington-Lincoln and Northridge squared off with October 30, 2021 at Northridge High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
crawfordcountynow.com
Christy wins first match as Bucyrus coach
BUCYRUS — Amber Christy started her volleyball coaching tenure at Bucyrus High School with a bang. In Christy’s first contest at the helm, her Lady Redmen swept Vanlue in three games, 25-11, 25-18, 25-22. It marked the first time in at least nine years that Bucyrus began a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
richlandsource.com
Eastlake North records thin win against Rocky River Lutheran West
Eastlake North finally found a way to top Rocky River Lutheran West 2-1 on August 20 in Ohio girls high school soccer action. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Eastlake North and Rocky River Lutheran West settling for a 1-1 first-half knot.
richlandsource.com
Discovery School creates "Retreat Room" for students, staff
MANSFIELD -- Discovery School has created a new "Retreat Room" space for students and staff members. This calming space has a variety of applications in the grades Preschool-6 setting. Classes can visit as a group for guided meditations, breathing exercises, and yoga classes.
richlandsource.com
Section of Bowman St. closed through Aug. 25 in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Due to storm line repairs, the City of Mansfield will close the following road while repairs are being completed. Bowman Street from West Third Street to West Fourth Street.
richlandsource.com
Lisa D. Jones
Lisa D. Jones, 56, of Crestline, Ohio passed away on Monday August 22, 2022 at Avita Hospital in Ontario. Born November 18, 1965 in Mansfield the daughter of Harold (Jack) Pritchett and Marilyn Pritchett. She was a homemaker that loved being around her family and friends. To plant a tree...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ncstatecollege.edu
Degree Drives Grad to Automotive Career
As the job market becomes more competitive, the importance of getting an education increases. It’s one of the many reasons Hayes Bentley started early and enrolled in the College-NOW program at North Central State College. Those experiences lead him to multiple internships for worldwide companies like Tesla and Marathon Petroleum.
richlandsource.com
“The Legend of the White Dove” available at Mansfield/Richland County Public Library
MANSFIELD – Making a dream a reality is a wonderful feeling for anyone who has had a dream for 30 years. Rashida Rawls, founder of Ra Communications LLC and published author, is an inspiration and an example that anything is possible. Now her debut children’s book is featured in the local authors section of the Mansfield/Richland County Public Library.
richlandsource.com
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton
Joyce Ann (Mitchell) Wheaton, age 91, of Mansfield, passed away Sunday, August 14, 2022, while in the care of Liberty Nursing Center. She was born August 13, 1931, in Mansfield to the late Forrest and Clara (Moore) Mitchell. She graduated from Madison High School in 1949 where she met the love of her life, James B. Wheaton. They were married July 16, 1950, until his passing in 2019. They were members of the Mayflower Congregational Church, where Joyce was very active in the choir. They also enjoyed participating in square dancing and performing in minstrel shows. After raising her family, she was employed at Lumberman’s Mutual Insurance until her retirement in 1994.
Actor who portrayed first version of horror icon Jason Voorhees in 'Friday the 13th' to meet fans in Medina, perform at Akron concert
MEDINA, Ohio — Halloween is still a few months away, but horror fans are getting an early taste of the spooky season as Northeast Ohio gets a visit from Ari Lehman, the actor who was the first to portray Jason Voorhees in the Friday the 13th series. The meet-and-greet...
richlandsource.com
B&O Bike Trail hosts maintenance facility, picnic pavilion ribbon cutting
LEXINGTON -- The 18-mile B&O Bike Trail now has a central maintenance facility behind Lexington Community Church. The new 40-by-30 foot maintenance facility, which hosted a ribbon cutting Aug. 23, can now house multiple mowers and large equipment for volunteers to access in a more convenient location than the space storage sheds that Gorman Nature Center previously provided.
richlandsource.com
Joseph Walter Tomsic
Joseph Walter Tomsic, aka “Jo Jo”, passed away peacefully, in his sleep, on Saturday August 20, 2022, at the age of 82. He was born December 6, 1939, in Ashland, Ohio. Jo Jo attended Ashland High School and later attended Ohio Northern University where he acquired his pharmaceutical degree. He loved to fish, golf, bowl, play cards, and chill at the Clearfork reservoir for a siesta. Jo Jo loved to spend time at Bucks Bar and Grill in Lexington, cutting it up with all of his friends, and was a frequent breakfast customer of Paul Revere Restaurant. He was a big lover of animals and loved spending time with all of his grand dogs and grand cats.
richlandsource.com
Sandy Pollock
BELLVILLE: Sandy Pollock passionately loved both her family and sports….all sports. She was at her happiest when cheering on her “Greats” from the stands, bleachers, and sidelines. Her family’s biggest fan, her cheerful nature will be missed. No longer bound by her weakened body, Sandy Lee...
Strong thunderstorms make their way across Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has allowed a tornado warning for the eastern portion of Holmes County to expire. Officials first noticed a severe thunderstorm "capable of producing a tornado" near Berlin just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday moving east from Millersburg. Communities expected to be in the storm's path included Farmerstown, Walnut Creek, Sugarcreek, and Winesburg, but the warning expired just before 9 p.m., about 20 minutes sooner than expected.
Comments / 1