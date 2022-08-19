SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be. During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.

