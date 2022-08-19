Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Buttigieg to highlight infrastructure project in Sandusky
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be in Sandusky on Thursday to highlight a few significant infrastructure upgrades. The Ohio Department of Transportation says these upgrades will help improve the flow of traffic and increase safety for all road users along the US 6 Corridor, which is a key route that people take to get to Cedar Point.
Lucas County child on dialysis after E. coli illness
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 9-year-old from Lucas County now sits in a Columbus hospital on dialysis. The latest person suffering from that E. coli outbreak that’s stretched into 4 states. It’s expected to be a long road to recovery with the illness already sapping most of his energy...
Roundabout construction at Angola and King begins August 29
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The intersection at Angola Road and King Road will close Monday August 29 for the construction of a roundabout intersection. The project is expected to last 45 days. For detours, drivers are asked route will be:. Centennial Road from Angola Road to Hill Avenue. Hill Avenue...
German American Festival returns to Toledo this weekend
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The German American Festival is returning to the area this weekend. The German American Festival will take place on Aug. 26 through Aug. 28 at Oak Shade Grove located at 3624 Seaman Road. GAF is Toledo’s oldest and largest ethnic festival. It offers authentic German music,...
“Remembering our Fallen” exhibit to be displayed at Seneca East Local Schools
ATTICA, Ohio (WTVG) - The “Remembering out Fallen” exhibit will soon be on display at Seneca East Local Schools next month. The exhibit will be on display from 3 p.m. on Sept. 8 through 3 p.m. on Sept. 10 at 13343 US 224 in Attica, Ohio. The exhibit reminds Americans of the sacrifice made by those who died from wounds suffered in Iraq and Afghanistan while fighting for our country.
Sylvania Schools approves controversial bussing plan amid lawsuit
SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sylvania School District continues to iron out the details of what transportation for this academic year will be. During a school board meeting on Monday, board members approved the district’s 2022 to 2023 bus stop plan. However, according to a district official, the transportation plan could be subjected to change as the district awaits the outcome of mediation talks. The mediation was prompted by two private school parents who object to the newly approved transportation plan.
Inflation leaves a local pantry to host a food drive for resources
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The cost of living is quite inflated these days and as a result groceries, utilities and gas are costing people more. However, consumers are not the only ones impacted by inflation. In fact, the resources that people rely on in troubling times are struggling a bit too.
Case Files: Mother makes push for answers in the homicide of Timothy Traynum
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It was June 23, 2017, Ronnell Ferrell dropped her son, Timothy Traynum, off on Toledo’s east side before heading to work. Later that night, she received a call that would change her life forever. “I go from closing my eyes to seeing him smile to...
TPS: Parent shot gun at Toledo elementary school, fled the scene
Jane Klotzner died in March and her husband created a beautiful garden in her memory. A local pantry hosts a food drive to gather resources for families in need. Dry for Bash on the Bay tomorrow and Thursday, with just a few showers possible to kick off GAF. Dan Smith has the latest.
New learning spaces at Ottawa Hills High School
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A brand new school year comes with a new and improved learning facility for students at Ottawa Hills High School. The new facility is something to behold as it resembles what you’d find on a college campus. Dr. Adam Fineske, Superintendent for Ottawa Hills Schools...
Rossford parents are still upset over school bus route change
ROSSFORD, Ohio (WTVG) - 13abc first told you about some Rossford school parents who were upset about a bus route change in the Friendly Village neighborhood a few weeks ago. Now that the school year has started, parents say their fears have been realized. In previous years kids were picked...
Police identify body pulled from Maumee River in Perrysburg
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - Police have released the identity of the man whose body was found in the Maumee River Monday. He has been identified as Robert Stallter, 88, of Perrysburg. Stallter’s daughter went to the Maple Street boat docks looking for him after a friend discovered his car in...
Talks over lawsuit involving Sylvania Schools transportation plan
Sylvania Schools approves 2022-2023 School Bus Stop Plan, amid mediation talks regarding Transportation Plan lawsuit. Parents say they've seen safety issues now that Rossford students are getting on the bus on the main roads. Owens President Dr. Dione Somverville highlighted that the college offers non-traditional coursework while continuing its existing...
Oshae Jones says arrest unjust, demands charges be dropped
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An apology and a dismissal -- that’s what the lawyers for Olympic Bronze Medal winning boxer and Toledoan Oshae Jones is asking. She was arrested at her home last month. Now her lawyers say this is a chance to restore her reputation. They’ve given the city one week to respond.
The 15th annual Out of Darkness Walk returns to Downtown Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention hosts its annual Out of the Darkness Walk in Promenade Park. The 15th annual event will take place on October 1 at 11:30 p.m. at Promenade Park located on 400 Water St. Organization member Megan Scott said the community walk...
UT celebrating 150 years with Founder’s Day events
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The University of Toledo is holding a commemorative Founder’s Day in October to celebrate 150 years. Founder’s Day aims to recognize the historic milestones, achievements and positive impact of the University since its founding in 1872. and will include a barbecue on both UT campuses for faculty, staff and students.
Local family’s gift opens new possibilities for Cherry Street Mission Ministries guests
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People who are experiencing homelessness are often outside in all kinds of weather. While many of us think about donating clothes, there’s another way you can help protect people in the elements. An umbrella may not be the first thing that comes to mind when...
Sylvania Twp. home burglarized, trailer with ATV stolen
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Sylvania Township police are investigating a break-in at home and the theft of an expensive Honda side-by-side passenger ATV. The theft happened Friday near Durbin road and was caught on surveillance video. “He pulled off with the whole thing cut the security lock I had on...
Man convicted of shooting his girlfriend at Toledo hotel
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been convicted of multiple charges after police say he shot his girlfriend at a Toledo hotel and hid the gun at a nearby restaurant. Dajuan Smith was found guilty of Attempt to Commit Murder and Tampering with Evidence after entering an Alford plea on Monday, August 22. Police say Smith shot his girlfriend at the Quality Inn on Alexis Road in March of 2022, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.
Bicyclist killed in crash in Ottawa County
BAY TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - A man riding his bike has died from his injuries after he was hit by a car Friday morning in Ottawa County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. The crash happened on West Fremont Road near South Limestahl Road Friday around 7:45 a.m. John Kuzma,...
