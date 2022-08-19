The lights on the stage dim and the air throbs with low trap music. Thousands cheer in anticipation as commentators introduce the first competitor in today’s match, Kiara, from Australia, who will be facing off against Kosaku, from Japan. The two combatants enter the arena from red telephone boxes on the stage, doused in flashing strobes. Kiara, 10, sits at the desk in the middle of the stage, setting her good luck charm next to her: a plushie of her favourite Pokémon, Glaceon.

