Konnor McClain rallies to stunning all-around victory at U.S. gymnastics championships
Konnor McClain, who missed out on making the U.S. team for the Tokyo Olympics, rallied past Shilese Jones in the final for her first national title.
Soaring above tragedy: Talented 17-year-old gymnast becomes a national sensation after winning US championships with series of flawless routines - just eight months after her dad AND grandma died in the same week
A 17-year-old gymnast wowed the world with her outstanding performance on Sunday night and earned the title of US champion, just eight months after losing both her father and her grandmother in the same week. Konnor McClain, 17, delivered a stunning performance over the span of two days this weekend...
The Spirit And Passion At The London Pokémon World Championships 2022
Crouched on the floor behind finalist Eduardo Cunha’s biggest supporters, they’re standing arm-in-arm along the strip in front of the main stage, as the final moments of the VGC (video game championship) tournament come to an unexpected close. Suddenly the five supporters sprint forwards toward the stage. I stare up at the screen. Nobody was knocked out...
Battles and Bulbasaurs: My Weird Weekend at the Pokémon World Championships
The lights on the stage dim and the air throbs with low trap music. Thousands cheer in anticipation as commentators introduce the first competitor in today’s match, Kiara, from Australia, who will be facing off against Kosaku, from Japan. The two combatants enter the arena from red telephone boxes on the stage, doused in flashing strobes. Kiara, 10, sits at the desk in the middle of the stage, setting her good luck charm next to her: a plushie of her favourite Pokémon, Glaceon.
