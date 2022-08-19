Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
Foster home provider looks to expand in Berkeley County
In its current mission to open more foster homes across the state, Lutheran Services Carolinas (LSC) hopes to establish a presence in Berkeley County and beyond. As a provider of therapeutic foster care services, LSC offers care to approximately 500 children with greater-than-normal challenges in the Carolinas. These include youngsters saddled with emotional and behavioral issues in need of counseling.
chattanoogacw.com
'No More Sagging': Counselors offer free belts for high schoolers who forget theirs
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trying to help young men find their way. What some North Charleston High School educators are trying to do through one simple act- providing belts to young men with sagging pants. It is all in the hopes of teaching young men the value of...
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
wtoc.com
2022 Beaufort Watermelon Crawl, Sip & Stroll
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - This weekend is your chance to enjoy a day of watermelon themed goodies, shopping and dinning. That’s because the Downtown Beaufort Watermelon Crawl Sip & Stroll event returns!. President & CEO of the Beaufort Area Hospitality Association Ahslee Houck joined WTOC on Morning Break with...
walterborolive.com
Janet Valeria Hodges
Ms. Janet Valeria Hodges, 54, of Lodge, entered into rest Monday evening, August 15, 2022, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Born May 27, 1968, in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Mr. Senis Gerald Hodges and the late Mrs. Lula Bell Raymond Benton. Funeral services...
holycitysinner.com
Dorchester County Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony to Celebrate New Oakbrook Library on the Ashley River
Dorchester County Government held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Oakbrook Library on the Ashely River on Thursday, August 18th. Elected officials, community leaders, and the public came together to celebrate the future library that will be located at 2830 Bacons Bridge Road in Summerville. Oakbrook is the County’s fastest...
walterborolive.com
Kathy Padgett Bishop
Mrs. Kathy Padgett Bishop, 68, of Islandton, entered into eternal rest Saturday evening, August 20, 2022 at Trident Medical Center. Born February 5, 1954 in Hampton, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late James Archie Padgett, Sr. and Maggie Ruth Tuten Padgett. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church No.1. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt who loved her family and most of all, taking care of her daughter, Ashley, who was her pride and joy. She chronicled our lives, held us close and put all others before herself.
walterborolive.com
Miriam Corrine Roberts
Mrs. Miriam Corrine Roberts, 84, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Born October 5, 1937 in Greenville, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late Thurman Bruce Hall and Alberta Corrine Green Hall. She was the devoted wife of the late Mr. Joseph Roberts.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
walterborolive.com
Mildred W. “Millie” Murray
Mrs. Mildred W. “Millie” Murray, wife of the late Charles Eugene Murray, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022 at The Village of Summerville, formerly the Presbyterian Home. She was 92. Mrs. Murray was born and raised in the farming community of...
WJCL
Beaufort fishermen reel in nearly 500 pound swordfish
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Some Beaufort fishermen are celebrating the catch of a lifetime. Bailey Scarboro, Nations Finley, McNeal Finley, and Owen Savage shared with WJCL News photos of a 490-pound swordfish they reeled in on Sunday. The fisherman say it took an electric reel and three and a half...
wpde.com
Hilton Head jellyfish sting has experts looking at local waters
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCIV) — “It’s not something you really expect when you’re on vacation in South Carolina." Karen Buzzi was with her family relaxing at the beach on Hilton Head Island on Sunday when her son came out of the water screaming. “I was...
Red Cross assisting family after car crashes into home
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The American Red Cross is assisting a family in Hanahan after a car damaged their apartment on Sunday morning. The Hanahan Police Department responded to a report that a car ran into an apartment building on Madeline Road. Red Cross is providing “financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging, and other […]
The Post and Courier
569 Pendleton Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
Come check out this meticulously kept home in Foxbank Plantation! Before even stepping foot into the home you're greeted by a charming front porch. Open the keyless entry door to this beautiful open floor plan with a dining room 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and a flex space currently being used as an office/exercise room. Lots of delicious meals are waiting to be cooked in the gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash. The eat-in kitchen area offers lots of natural lighting and would be the perfect breakfast nook or extra dining space when guests are in town! End your day by cozying up by the gas fireplace in the living room or enjoying a beverage on your screened porch overlooking the neighborhood pond.
CSU anticipates record number of students moving in
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Move-in weekend has kicked off at Charleston Southern University. “Every time I look at my phone, go through my phone, I know exactly how many days, how many hours, and how many minutes are left until move-in day,” said incoming junior Rachel Kramer, as she excitedly pointed to a countdown […]
Man sentenced in Colleton County triple homicide
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The man responsible for killing three people and injuring a child at a Colleton County home in 2017 was found guilty on Friday. Authorities arrested Kenneth Mar’Keith Chisolm after they said he shot and killed Phillip Miller, 46, Lori Miller, 52, and Vincent Miller, 13 during a robbery at their […]
Police respond to ‘disturbance’ at North Charleston Chuck E Cheese
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities responded to a North Charleston Chuck E Cheese on Saturday evening for reports of a disturbance. Officials with the North Charleston Police Department said the disturbance took place “between numerous adults.” It is unknown if any arrests have been made. An investigation is ongoing.
live5news.com
‘She loved everyone’: Friends remember murder victim, relationship with suspect
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As word spread of a missing person’s case that turned deadly close friends hope the victim is remembered for her bubbly and fun personality. Al Thompson and Billy Anderson met Megan Rich over two years ago and quickly became close friends. Both men described her as a little sister to them and said she did not deserve what has happened.
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston. Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event. “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
