blufftontoday.com
News About Town: Sports legend to be memorialized, county drops school lawsuit
In light of recent events regarding misspent funds in Hampton County, a citizen petition is circulating in the county with the goal of county council reform. Concerned citizens are circulating a petition in businesses and organizations throughout the county. The "Hampton County Council Petition" has two main goals:. 1. To...
The Post and Courier
Charleston GOP survey asks school board candidates if all White people are racist
A Charleston County Republican Party survey is being criticized as an attempt to turn a nonpartisan local school board race into a divisive culture war clash, with some candidates questioning what the party wants to gain by asking them about white supremacy. The questionnaire bills itself as a "school board...
Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston. Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event. “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
blufftontoday.com
Proposed new Hampton County high school now has an official identity
Hampton County’s proposed new high school now has an official name, mascot and colors. During its Aug. 16 school board meeting, the Hampton County School District adopted the new identity of the soon-to-be consolidated high school. In a unanimous vote, the HCSD Board of Trustees selected the name, mascot and official colors of the proposed consolidated high school that will combine Wade Hampton High School and Estill High School.
walterborolive.com
Roy Carroll Bishop
Mr. Roy Carroll Bishop, 76, of Early Branch, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 14, 1945, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Walter Eddie Bishop and the late Nora Lane Kinsey Bishop. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and spent a long and dedicated career in the automotive collision repair business. Carroll was always a devoted family man and Christian. He was a member of the former Harvest Church of Walterboro and was a former member and longtime supporter of Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. He was quick to join in with karaoke music and signing. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed a good deer hunt and spending time fishing. Farming was another of his pastimes along with planting and antique tractors. He centered his life around his family and was always doing what he could to promote them as well as his fellowman. He encouraged others to follow their dreams to rise above and quietly did a lot to help make some the people that they are today.
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
The Post and Courier
Town Council hammers out metal building restrictions in Moncks Corner
Recent legislation to ban metal buildings in Moncks Square was in focus at the local Aug. 16 council meeting, as local lawmakers approved a variance to add a repair shop on to the Main Street extension, but with specific conditions. During a review of rezoning proposals, the Moncks Corner Town...
wpde.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting discussing deer hunting in Francis Marion National Forest
WPDE — The South Carolina Dept. of Natural Resources (SCDNR) will hold a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss the deer population and deer hunting in Francis Marion National Forest. The meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m. will be held in the Santee Cooper auditorium at 1 Riverwood Drive...
live5news.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
walterborolive.com
James Moore Bryan
Mr. James Moore Bryan, affectionately known to everyone as “Bo”, 91, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at his residence. Born March 20, 1931 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late James I. Bryan and Annie Lee Priester Bryan. Bo served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, having served in Korea and Vietnam. Following his military career, he was an independent long distance truck driver, farmer, and business owner. He was a firearm enthusiast, self-taught gun smith and loved making rifles. He also enjoyed antique photography.
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday. According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted: Personal computers Laptops CRT monitors […]
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercises
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is expected to conduct emergency response exercises throughout the next two weeks. Base leaders said there may be an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a result, which could lead to some traffic delays. “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as the base enhances its […]
walterborolive.com
Miriam Corrine Roberts
Mrs. Miriam Corrine Roberts, 84, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Born October 5, 1937 in Greenville, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late Thurman Bruce Hall and Alberta Corrine Green Hall. She was the devoted wife of the late Mr. Joseph Roberts.
Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
walterborolive.com
Colleton County School District Awards
Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
walterborolive.com
Lonnie Timothy Colson
Mr. Lonnie Timothy Colson, 64, of died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born September 3, 1957 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Colson and Vernelle Ruth Nettles Colson. He retired from SCDOT, where he had worked for 33 years. Surviving are: his wife of 43 years,...
Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
