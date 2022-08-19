ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleton County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Cunningham to hold campaign rally in Charleston on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina’s Democratic candidate for Governor, Joe Cunningham, will hold a rally Monday at Tradesmen Brewing Company in Charleston.  Joe Cunningham and Tally Casey have announced their first “Rally with Joe and Tally” event.  “We’ll share our vision for a better South Carolina with more freedoms, safer communities, and lower taxes,” […]
CHARLESTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

Proposed new Hampton County high school now has an official identity

Hampton County’s proposed new high school now has an official name, mascot and colors. During its Aug. 16 school board meeting, the Hampton County School District adopted the new identity of the soon-to-be consolidated high school. In a unanimous vote, the HCSD Board of Trustees selected the name, mascot and official colors of the proposed consolidated high school that will combine Wade Hampton High School and Estill High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
walterborolive.com

Roy Carroll Bishop

Mr. Roy Carroll Bishop, 76, of Early Branch, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 14, 1945, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Walter Eddie Bishop and the late Nora Lane Kinsey Bishop. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and spent a long and dedicated career in the automotive collision repair business. Carroll was always a devoted family man and Christian. He was a member of the former Harvest Church of Walterboro and was a former member and longtime supporter of Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. He was quick to join in with karaoke music and signing. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed a good deer hunt and spending time fishing. Farming was another of his pastimes along with planting and antique tractors. He centered his life around his family and was always doing what he could to promote them as well as his fellowman. He encouraged others to follow their dreams to rise above and quietly did a lot to help make some the people that they are today.
VARNVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence

Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Town Council hammers out metal building restrictions in Moncks Corner

Recent legislation to ban metal buildings in Moncks Square was in focus at the local Aug. 16 council meeting, as local lawmakers approved a variance to add a repair shop on to the Main Street extension, but with specific conditions. During a review of rezoning proposals, the Moncks Corner Town...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Mcmaster
Person
Pamela Evette
Person
Becky Hill
live5news.com

SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
MONCKS CORNER, SC
walterborolive.com

James Moore Bryan

Mr. James Moore Bryan, affectionately known to everyone as “Bo”, 91, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at his residence. Born March 20, 1931 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late James I. Bryan and Annie Lee Priester Bryan. Bo served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, having served in Korea and Vietnam. Following his military career, he was an independent long distance truck driver, farmer, and business owner. He was a firearm enthusiast, self-taught gun smith and loved making rifles. He also enjoyed antique photography.
WALTERBORO, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17.   According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Beaufort Co. to hold electronics recycling event Saturday

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling will host an electronics recycling event Saturday.  According to Beaufort County officials, an electronics waste collection event will be held at two Beaufort County locations to recycle old electronics on Saturday. The following electronics will be accepted:  Personal computers  Laptops  CRT monitors  […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The S C House#S C Senate#Colleton County Council#Democrat#Republican
WCBD Count on 2

Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercises

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is expected to conduct emergency response exercises throughout the next two weeks. Base leaders said there may be an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a result, which could lead to some traffic delays. “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as the base enhances its […]
CHARLESTON, SC
walterborolive.com

Miriam Corrine Roberts

Mrs. Miriam Corrine Roberts, 84, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Born October 5, 1937 in Greenville, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late Thurman Bruce Hall and Alberta Corrine Green Hall. She was the devoted wife of the late Mr. Joseph Roberts.
COTTAGEVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Murdaugh attorneys say prosecutors have audio, video from night of murders; claim prosecutors leaked evidence to media

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Attorneys for disbarred attorney Alex Murdaugh confirmed this week that state prosecutors have audio and video recordings from the night his wife and son, Margaret and Paul, were found brutally murdered on the family’s Colleton County property. A Grand Jury in Colleton County last month indicted Murdaugh in the deaths […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time

Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
walterborolive.com

Colleton County School District Awards

Colleton County School District is extremely happy to announce that Bells Elementary School teacher Kawaii Elliott was named 22-23 CCSD Teacher of the of the Year and Brandon Williams was named 22-23 CCSD Support Employee of the Year during the CCSD ToY/SoY Banquet on August 4, 2022!. Kawaii Elliott graduated...
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
walterborolive.com

Lonnie Timothy Colson

Mr. Lonnie Timothy Colson, 64, of died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born September 3, 1957 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Colson and Vernelle Ruth Nettles Colson. He retired from SCDOT, where he had worked for 33 years. Surviving are: his wife of 43 years,...
WALTERBORO, SC
WSPA 7News

Body of missing woman found in SC river, ex committed suicide

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Coroner has confirmed that the body of a woman missing for the past week was located in a river Friday. Shortly after, her ex — who had been arrested in connected to her disappearance — was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Megan Rich was last […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy