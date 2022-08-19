Mr. Roy Carroll Bishop, 76, of Early Branch, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 14, 1945, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Walter Eddie Bishop and the late Nora Lane Kinsey Bishop. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and spent a long and dedicated career in the automotive collision repair business. Carroll was always a devoted family man and Christian. He was a member of the former Harvest Church of Walterboro and was a former member and longtime supporter of Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. He was quick to join in with karaoke music and signing. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed a good deer hunt and spending time fishing. Farming was another of his pastimes along with planting and antique tractors. He centered his life around his family and was always doing what he could to promote them as well as his fellowman. He encouraged others to follow their dreams to rise above and quietly did a lot to help make some the people that they are today.

