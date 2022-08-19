Read full article on original website
Related
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
walterborolive.com
Roy Carroll Bishop
Mr. Roy Carroll Bishop, 76, of Early Branch, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 14, 1945, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Walter Eddie Bishop and the late Nora Lane Kinsey Bishop. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and spent a long and dedicated career in the automotive collision repair business. Carroll was always a devoted family man and Christian. He was a member of the former Harvest Church of Walterboro and was a former member and longtime supporter of Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. He was quick to join in with karaoke music and signing. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed a good deer hunt and spending time fishing. Farming was another of his pastimes along with planting and antique tractors. He centered his life around his family and was always doing what he could to promote them as well as his fellowman. He encouraged others to follow their dreams to rise above and quietly did a lot to help make some the people that they are today.
walterborolive.com
James Moore Bryan
Mr. James Moore Bryan, affectionately known to everyone as “Bo”, 91, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at his residence. Born March 20, 1931 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late James I. Bryan and Annie Lee Priester Bryan. Bo served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, having served in Korea and Vietnam. Following his military career, he was an independent long distance truck driver, farmer, and business owner. He was a firearm enthusiast, self-taught gun smith and loved making rifles. He also enjoyed antique photography.
blufftontoday.com
Proposed new Hampton County high school now has an official identity
Hampton County’s proposed new high school now has an official name, mascot and colors. During its Aug. 16 school board meeting, the Hampton County School District adopted the new identity of the soon-to-be consolidated high school. In a unanimous vote, the HCSD Board of Trustees selected the name, mascot and official colors of the proposed consolidated high school that will combine Wade Hampton High School and Estill High School.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
walterborolive.com
Janet Valeria Hodges
Ms. Janet Valeria Hodges, 54, of Lodge, entered into rest Monday evening, August 15, 2022, at Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Born May 27, 1968, in Colleton County, South Carolina, she was a daughter of Mr. Senis Gerald Hodges and the late Mrs. Lula Bell Raymond Benton. Funeral services...
The Post and Courier
The unintended consequence of Charleston's population changes: School diversity
Two things are true: Racially integrated public schools offer learning advantages that result in better social and academic outcomes. The Charleston County School District includes many schools that are mostly White or mostly Black. In recent years, though, many of the district’s schools have become more racially diverse. As more...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim killed in shooting near SC State; College adds security measures
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman killed in a shooting near South Carolina State University that left one student wounded and another injured. Safiya Daniels, 27, of Irmo, died at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg, Chief Deputy Coroner Sean Fogle said....
IN THIS ARTICLE
walterborolive.com
Miriam Corrine Roberts
Mrs. Miriam Corrine Roberts, 84, of Cottageville, entered into eternal rest Wednesday evening, August 17, 2022 at Catawba Valley Medical Center in Hickory, North Carolina. Born October 5, 1937 in Greenville, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late Thurman Bruce Hall and Alberta Corrine Green Hall. She was the devoted wife of the late Mr. Joseph Roberts.
Long-serving BCSD board member not running for re-election
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – For 24 years, Frank Wright has been re-elected time and time again to represent District 8 on the Berkeley County School Board. But when his term ends in November, he won’t be running again. “It’s time for Frank Wright to take a rest and enjoy something different,” he said. He […]
walterborolive.com
Robert Maxwell “Bobby” Crosby
Mr. Robert Maxwell “Bobby” Crosby, passed away Saturday afternoon , August 13, 2022 at the Regional Medical Center in Orangeburg after a brief illness, with his family by his side. He was 62. Bobby was born in Charleston April 8, 1960 a son of Mary Risher Crosby and...
walterborolive.com
Lonnie Timothy Colson
Mr. Lonnie Timothy Colson, 64, of died Wednesday, August 17, 2022. Born September 3, 1957 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late Lonnie Colson and Vernelle Ruth Nettles Colson. He retired from SCDOT, where he had worked for 33 years. Surviving are: his wife of 43 years,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
walterborolive.com
Kathy Padgett Bishop
Mrs. Kathy Padgett Bishop, 68, of Islandton, entered into eternal rest Saturday evening, August 20, 2022 at Trident Medical Center. Born February 5, 1954 in Hampton, South Carolina she was a daughter of the late James Archie Padgett, Sr. and Maggie Ruth Tuten Padgett. She was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church No.1. She was a devoted wife, mother, sister, and aunt who loved her family and most of all, taking care of her daughter, Ashley, who was her pride and joy. She chronicled our lives, held us close and put all others before herself.
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment giant Greystar adds SC warehouses to its real estate repertoire
Global apartment behemoth Greystar stepped out of its residential comfort zone about two years ago when it bought a smaller Texas competitor with a sizable foothold in the industrial real estate business. It's now bringing the newly acquired know-how to its home state. The Charleston company last week broke ground...
charlestondaily.net
A Look Inside: Del Webb Nexton – Active Adult Lifestyle Community (New Video)
Within the gates of Active Adult Community Del Webb Charleston at Nexton, residents have so many resort like amenities including indoor and outdoor pools, pickleball and tennis courts, a state-of-the-art fitness center, plus clubs and hobby groups. Nexton in Summerville, SC, recently was awarded the ‘Best in American Living’ award by the National Association of Home Builders.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
The Post and Courier
Letters: North Charleston must step up with funds to combat gun violence
Tuesday’s Post and Courier article, “Funds to help stop violence lacking” by reporters Rickey Ciapha Dennis Jr. and Jocelyn Grzeszczak, seems to indicate there is enough support to help North Charleston reduce gun violence. Boots-on-the-ground organizations, North Charleston councilmen, community members, professionals and others seem eager to...
walterborolive.com
Mildred W. “Millie” Murray
Mrs. Mildred W. “Millie” Murray, wife of the late Charles Eugene Murray, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Sunday, August 14, 2022 at The Village of Summerville, formerly the Presbyterian Home. She was 92. Mrs. Murray was born and raised in the farming community of...
Comments / 0