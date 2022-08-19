Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
SCDEW: Workers in SC quitting jobs at near record pace
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– South Carolinians are quitting their jobs at a near record pace. According to the Department of Employment and Workforce, more than 82,000 people quit their jobs in June. The agency says that’s one in every 27 people working in the state. That being said, the...
JOBS・
cbs17
USGS issues rare earthquake advisory for South Carolina
An ongoing earthquake swarm in South Carolina has led the United States Geological Survey to issue an advisory about the chance of larger earthquakes in the future. The USGS defines an earthquake swarm as “a prolonged sequence of earthquakes that lacks any clear primary event or mainshock, in contrast to an aftershock sequence where a large mainshock is followed by a decaying sequence of (mostly) smaller earthquakes.”
wccbcharlotte.com
South Carolina Launches Texting Program For Convenient Access To DSS Services
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services has partnered with the United Way Association of South Carolina to launch a new texting feature that will connect families and individuals to DSS resources through mobile devices. DSS is using the United Way’s 211 service, which is an...
WIS-TV
Fort Jackson welcomes new commanding general
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson officials have announced the name of the fort’s new commanding general. Brig. Gen, Jason E. Kelly will become the 53rd commanding general for Fort Jackson after Brig. Gen. Patrick Michaelis retires and becomes the commandant of corps of cadets at Texas A&M University.
myrtlebeachsc.com
USGS.gov: Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina
The U.S. Geological Survey has issued an Earthquake advisory for central South Carolina. In a press advisory submitted to MyrtleBeachSC News today:. ELGIN, South Carolina — The USGS is providing scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the region. The swarm...
holycitysinner.com
South Carolina’s Most and Least Equitable School Districts
WalletHub today released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in South Carolina. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, the website scored the equitability of each school district in South Carolina based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
abccolumbia.com
Study: Midlands districts among most and least equitable in the state
Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)-One survey says some of the most and least equitable school districts in the state are right here in the Midlands. According to a survey by Wallethub.com, equity in education is defined by both high and low income students receiving the same funding per pupil based on the district’s income.
Thousands in South Carolina still in insurance coverage gap
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Earlier this week, president Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. It includes provisions for climate issues, taxes and even some health care. But a gap remains in coverage and that is impacting thousands of South Carolinians. For years, Michaela Goldstein qualified for Medicaid and...
WIS-TV
Sumter County to host job fair in September
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Sumter County Job Fair is coming in early Sept. said organizers. The Santee-Lynches Regional Council of Governments said the event, sponsored by SKF, is a coordination with SC Works and their business partners. It is scheduled for Sept. 7 at the Sumter County Civic Center at 700 W. Liberty St.
holycitysinner.com
Vote Mama Endorses Two South Carolina House Candidates
“With so much on the line in November, many of our rights and freedoms now lay in the hands of state legislatures across the country,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder, and CEO. “At a time when the rights of women and children are under attack, it is crucial that we elect quality candidates who understand the needs of working families who will fight for us. It’s time to elect more Democratic moms. Vote Mama is proud to endorse Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux in their campaigns for South Carolina House of Representatives. Michelle and Ashlyn are not only amazing candidates, but they also have the lived experience of motherhood that we so desperately need in office. I am confident that Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux will fight for working families when elected, and we are so proud to support their campaigns!”
WYFF4.com
Earthquakes in South Carolina: What is the likelihood of more larger earthquakes?
GREENVILLE, S.C. — What is the likelihood that a larger earthquake will be felt in South Carolina as part of the ongoing "swarm" in the region?. It's a question a lot of people have been asking and now the United States Geological Survey is providing some scenarios. (Video above...
FOX Carolina
USGS issues earthquake advisory for Midlands, SC
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) provided scenarios to estimate the chance of larger earthquakes as part of an ongoing swarm in the Midlands. The swarm in Elgin, SC began on Dec. 27, 2021, with a magnitude 3.3 earthquake, according to USGS. The largest earthquake...
South Carolina might soon face a syphilis wave, data suggests
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina, already one of the nation’s top places for chlamydia and gonorrhea infections, might be about to see a boom in syphilis cases. “Syphilis is something that is very concerning to us,” said Beth De Santis, the CEO of Fact Forward, an organization that aims to reduce the rate […]
wfxb.com
Gas Prices in South Carolina, Nation Continue to Decline
Gas prices in South Carolina and the nation continue to decline. According to AAA, gas prices in the Palmetto State were 43 cents a gallon less than the national average yesterday with a gallon of gas coming in at $3.47. The average price in North Carolina yesterday was $3.60 which is 30 cents less than the national average which is coming in at $3.90 a gallon. The average price in South Carolina has dropped since the record high of $4.61 a gallon on June 11th and has fallen 12.2% in the past month.
Charlotte Stories
South Carolina Ranked Among The Worst States For Women’s Equality
In order to determine where women receive the most equal treatment in American society, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key metrics. The data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men. Best States for Women’s Rights...
SCDNR offering temporary deer tags as hunters experience delays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The start of the deer hunting season has come with frustration for some who say they've been waiting for tags needed to harvest the animal. News19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) which said they typically process around 150,000 tags and are asking for patience while also apologizing to those waiting.
Charleston City Paper
Brack: Conservation scores greening South Carolina
Over the 20 years that the Conservation Voters of South Carolina (CVSC) has been scoring legislators on how green they vote, one thing is clear: They’re voting greener. Perhaps that indicates how the mere act of grading them every other year leads more of them to support environmentally-friendly positions. Let’s hope so.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
"Who would want to stay here?" Residents react to extension after being given 3 days to leave
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents of Spring Lake Apartments in Columbia who were told to evacuate with little notice now have a reprieve, of sorts, from having to immediately move out of their apartments. An apartment manager at Spring Lake told News19 that the management team has updated the notices...
Several businesses in Kershaw County are struggling to find workers
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Now Hiring signs fill billboards and shop windows in Camden and Lugoff as businesses are struggling to hire. Alan Blackmon owns a restaurant in the area and says hiring hasn't been easy, "difficult, very difficult." Blackmon has owned the small town restaurant since 1958 and...
