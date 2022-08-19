“With so much on the line in November, many of our rights and freedoms now lay in the hands of state legislatures across the country,” said Liuba Grechen Shirley, Vote Mama Founder, and CEO. “At a time when the rights of women and children are under attack, it is crucial that we elect quality candidates who understand the needs of working families who will fight for us. It’s time to elect more Democratic moms. Vote Mama is proud to endorse Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux in their campaigns for South Carolina House of Representatives. Michelle and Ashlyn are not only amazing candidates, but they also have the lived experience of motherhood that we so desperately need in office. I am confident that Michelle Brandt and Ashlyn Preaux will fight for working families when elected, and we are so proud to support their campaigns!”

ELECTIONS ・ 20 HOURS AGO