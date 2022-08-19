Read full article on original website
Related
southcarolinapublicradio.org
“N” is for North Charleston
“N” is for North Charleston (Charleston County; 2020 population 113,886). The city once called the “North Area” by residents of Charleston has been much affected by its proximity to the older “city by the sea.” The irony is that the former service area and suburb, incorporated as recently as 1972--with even its name subordinated to Charleston--is the third largest city in South Carolina and the economic and geographic center of the state’s largest metropolitan area. In 1901 a United State naval base and shipyard located to the area and North Charleston grew with the navy yard. The area survived the closure of the naval base with the steady growth of a broad-based industrial and service economy. Today, North Charleston is home to the Charleston International Airport, two colleges, and a regional coliseum and convention center.
yourislandnews.com
He’s ‘done nothing for South Carolina’
Lowcountry’s Matthews challenges Scott for Senate seat. Democrat Krystle Matthews was a political unknown when she was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives in 2018, and she is now looking to step onto the national stage as she takes on incumbent Republican Tim Scott in November for his seat in the U.S. Senate.
North Charleston among most popular destinations for Labor Day weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dubbed the ‘unofficial end of summer,’ many travelers use the extended Labor Day weekend to squeeze in last-minute travel plans before the weather turns frosty. Labor Day typically marks the busiest day for Airbnb traffic with Sept. 4 holding the top spot for dates with the largest number of check-ins at […]
The Post and Courier
Median price of a house in Charleston is $400,000. Where can a prospective buyer find one?
The median price of a house in the Charleston area stands at about $400,000, which is $50,000 more than a year ago and $120,000 more than before the pandemic. So where can a prospective buyer expect to find a residence in the region for that amount of money and what will they get?
IN THIS ARTICLE
Trident United Way CEO announces retirement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Longtime Trident United Way President and CEO Chloe Knight Tonney is making plans to step down in September. The years-long leader of the large organization is retiring after 35 years in philanthropy. “With 17 years of experience at the National Foundation for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Chloe […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment giant Greystar adds SC warehouses to its real estate repertoire
Global apartment behemoth Greystar stepped out of its residential comfort zone about two years ago when it bought a smaller Texas competitor with a sizable foothold in the industrial real estate business. It's now bringing the newly acquired know-how to its home state. The Charleston company last week broke ground...
abcnews4.com
NCPD is hosting " One Stop Shop" hiring event on August 27th and 28th
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — On August 25th, NCPD Police Chief Reggie Burgess and NCPD's recruitment unit will hold a news conference in regards to their " One Stop Shop' hiring event. Starting on August 27th and 28th the hiring event will start at 8 a.m. each day. The department...
Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
walterborolive.com
Roy Carroll Bishop
Mr. Roy Carroll Bishop, 76, of Early Branch, entered into eternal rest Sunday afternoon, August 21, 2022, at his residence. Born November 14, 1945, in Colleton County, South Carolina, he was a son of the late Walter Eddie Bishop and the late Nora Lane Kinsey Bishop. He served in the South Carolina Army National Guard and spent a long and dedicated career in the automotive collision repair business. Carroll was always a devoted family man and Christian. He was a member of the former Harvest Church of Walterboro and was a former member and longtime supporter of Spirit of Life Ministries in Varnville. He was quick to join in with karaoke music and signing. An avid outdoorsman, he always enjoyed a good deer hunt and spending time fishing. Farming was another of his pastimes along with planting and antique tractors. He centered his life around his family and was always doing what he could to promote them as well as his fellowman. He encouraged others to follow their dreams to rise above and quietly did a lot to help make some the people that they are today.
Brawl at South Carolina Chuck E. Cheese leads to at least 2 arrests
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A fight involving multiple adults at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in South Carolina resulted in at least two arrests, authorities said. According to WCSC-TV and WCBD-TV, the incident occurred about 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Rivers Avenue in North Charleston. Several people were arguing and fighting when North Charleston police arrived at the scene, the incident report said.
The Post and Courier
In waters off Charleston, August is tarpon time
Although the temperature is hot as blazes, Lowcountry outdoor enthusiasts celebrate the month of August for several reasons. The most obvious is that it signals the opening of deer season. But tucked away in the minds of fishermen is the fact that August also is a peak month for catching tarpon.
Joint Base Charleston to conduct emergency response exercises
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is expected to conduct emergency response exercises throughout the next two weeks. Base leaders said there may be an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a result, which could lead to some traffic delays. “We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as the base enhances its […]
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
SCDNR to hold 33rd annual Beach Sweep
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources will host a beach and river cleanup on September 17. According to SCDNR, the 33rd Annual Beach / River Sweep will take place on September 17 across the state. Beach Sweep/ River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest volunteer litter-cleanup event along the […]
live5news.com
SCDNR to hold public meeting ahead of deer season
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina’s Department of Natural Resources wants to hear from deer hunters ahead of the upcoming hunting season. The agency will host a public meeting on Sept. 8 to discuss deer population and deer hunting in the Francis Marion National Forest. Officials will also...
The Post and Courier
Charleston's only Rolls-Royce dealer and the luxury carmaker settle contract dispute
A nearly yearlong legal dispute between a Charleston-based car business and a luxury British automaker has been settled. Baker Motor Co. said Aug. 23 that it will remain a Rolls-Royce dealer. Terms of the agreement are confidential. “We’re excited to continue to be the dealership known for luxury cars across...
The Post and Courier
Johns Island home sells for $5.5M on Bohicket Creek south of Charleston
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Johns Island home sells for $5.5M. A 3,771-square-foot waterfront home on Johns Island recently sold for $5.5 million,...
walterborolive.com
James Moore Bryan
Mr. James Moore Bryan, affectionately known to everyone as “Bo”, 91, of Ruffin, entered into eternal rest Saturday morning, August 20, 2022 at his residence. Born March 20, 1931 in Colleton County, he was a son of the late James I. Bryan and Annie Lee Priester Bryan. Bo served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, having served in Korea and Vietnam. Following his military career, he was an independent long distance truck driver, farmer, and business owner. He was a firearm enthusiast, self-taught gun smith and loved making rifles. He also enjoyed antique photography.
groundbreakcarolinas.com
Davis & Floyd Showcases North Charleston Transit Center in Video
CARTA and the City of North Charleston, S.C. enlisted Davis & Floyd to provide program management, architecture, landscape architecture, surveying, and civil, electrical, mechanical, and structural engineering services for the North Charleston Transit Center. Located on the site of the former Amtrak train station, the facility is used by several agencies, including CARTA, Amtrak, and Southeastern Stages. Davis & Floyd maintained the station’s operational capacity throughout the project to avoid disrupting vital transportation services to the area. Watch video.
The Post and Courier
Planned hotel and apartment projects cause parking concerns for Charleston merchants
A new hotel and multifamily project are in the works where a parking lot and one-story building now sit in downtown Charleston behind a block of King Street businesses, but merchants aren't looking forward to losing parking spaces during construction. Developers want to build a 122-unit apartment building at 29-35...
Comments / 0