ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO