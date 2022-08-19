Read full article on original website
One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody
BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Lyell Avenue and Glide Street
Update: Shortly after 3:30 pm on Monday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lyell and Glide St for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located the male victim down in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Missing Adult Alert: 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann
Update: The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Nicholas Biermann is still in fact, missing. The alert system that sent out the cancellation to the media was incorrect. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Biermann. At 10:40 Tuesday morning his vehicle was located at the South...
Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
Hit and run on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street Sunday evening
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
Rochester man found guilty of arson for fire at Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — On Monday, the Niagara County District Attorney announced that a Rochester man has been found guilty of several charges, including arson, for a 2020 fire at the Days Inn & Suites in Wheatfield. Richard Pesono, 64, was convicted of fourth-degree arson, first-degree reckless endangerment, and fourth-degree...
Shallah Sherman sentenced to 16 years to life for shooting into a crowd
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Monday 26-year-old Shallah Sherman was sentenced to 16 years-to-life. This sentence comes after he was convicted of two counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon following a bench trial. On July 5, 2020, Shallah Sherman fired an illegal weapon into a crowd of over 100...
Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop
ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
Police looking for suspects in two separate deadly shootings overnight, along with suspect in stabbing
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Police are searching for the shooters in two murders that happened overnight, within hours of each other. One was at a large party. Police found one man shot to death on Olean Street, and then about an hour later found multiple others shot on State Street.
Man dies after being shot Sunday on Olean St.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC is following breaking news of an overnight shooting that took the life of a man in his 20s. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Olean Street for a report of a man on the ground. The man died at the scene after he been shot at least once in the upper body.
1 dead, 2 wounded in State St. shooting, stabbing incidents
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police responded to a shooting in the State Street area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday that left a man in his 20s dead. A second shooting victim in his 30s was hospitalized as a result of a gunshot wound and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another man who...
Fatal crash claims life of 30-year-old motorcyclist
WEBSTER, N.Y. News10NBC is learning more about a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Friday night in Webster. Webster police say the driver died at Strong Hospital. Police say 30-year-old Michael Capogreco was driving his motorcycle when he crashed on Route 250 and Millcreek Run. Police say the motorcycle was struck when a car tried to turn onto Millcreek.
Wife of slain officer speaks at Back the Blue Ride that honors his memory
FAIRPORT, N.Y. – It’s been one month since the tragic passing of officer Tony Mazurkiewicz. He was shot and killed in an ambush attack while out protecting the community. His wife, Lynne Mazurkiewicz spoke out for the first time publicly at a “Back the Blue” Ride on Sunday.
Attorneys at Monroe County Public Defender’s Office say they will unionize
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Attorneys at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office have announced they plan to form a union. The attorneys said the office has been in turmoil about the selection of the new lead public defender. Attorneys said they are organizing to defend indigent services throughout Monroe County and don’t want their office to be used as a “pawn” in local political conflicts.
Street festival is back to South Wedge after 10 year absence
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s historic South Wedge neighborhood held a street festival on Saturday. It took place on South Avenue, between Averill and Gregory. Because of Covid, the neighborhood’s planning committee was unable to hold their annual fundraiser, so they wanted a way to give back, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy a day of festivities.
Nicosia couple say false allegations about house party are destroying their family, Mary Nicosia admits to racist Twitter account
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — The couple that threw a political party at their East Avenue home don’t apologize for the party. The party prompted a Rochester firefighter to sue the RFD and city of Rochester and the fallout cost a fire captain his career. Dr. Nicholas and Mary...
Rochester’s gas prices continue to fall by about 10 cents per week
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gas prices in Rochester have fallen between 7 and 10 cents every week since early July. This week, gas prices fell by 9 cents, making the region’s average $4.36 per gallon. Overall, gas prices in Rochester have fallen by $0.35 in the course of...
Nicosia couple said their party’s theme didn’t mock Juneteenth, Mary apologized for racist Tweets
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nicholas and Mary Nicosia said that the party hosted at their East Avenue home did not mock Juneteenth. Mary Nicosia apologized for making racist statements on a Twitter account that she owned. The Nicosia couple and their attorney spoke at a Tuesday news conference in Pittsford...
East High Superintendent speaks about young gun violence victim: “We could’ve learned so much from him.”
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was an emotional day for the family, and friends of 16-year-old Jaquise Davis. Monday they celebrated his life at a service for the teen who was shot, and killed as he walked home from work earlier this month. News10NBC was at the church during the...
