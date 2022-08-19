ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

WHEC TV-10

One officer recovered four stolen cars, juvenile in custody

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – Police recovered four stolen cars from the same location. The Brighton Police Department shared a picture of the recovery. One car is in the garage. The social media post said one officer recovered all four vehicles, and a juvenile is in custody. We’re working to follow up with Brighton Police Department to get more information.
BRIGHTON, NY
WHEC TV-10

Pedestrian killed after being hit by car on Lyell Avenue and Glide Street

Update: Shortly after 3:30 pm on Monday, Rochester Police Officers responded to the intersection of Lyell and Glide St for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers located the male victim down in the roadway suffering from multiple injuries. Despite life-saving measures, he was pronounced deceased at the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police make arrest in robbery of ESL Credit Union on Merchants Rd.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police said there was a bank robbery at ESL Credit Union on Merchants Road on Monday afternoon. When Rochester police arrived at ESL at around 1:15 p.m., they learned that a suspect had displayed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police said the suspect then ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Missing Adult Alert: 32-year-old Nicholas Biermann

Update: The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said that Nicholas Biermann is still in fact, missing. The alert system that sent out the cancellation to the media was incorrect. The Ontario County Sheriff’s Department is still searching for Biermann. At 10:40 Tuesday morning his vehicle was located at the South...
PENFIELD, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for June shooting on Epworth Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Police arrested 33-year-old Marquis Brown for a shooting on Epworth Street that happened on June 15. The victim, a 33-year-old man, walked into Strong Hospital with a lower body gunshot wound. He survived the shooting after medical treatment and Rochester police later learned about the place of the shooting.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street Sunday evening

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – On Sunday evening Rochester Police Officers responded to the area of Dewey Avenue and Emerson Street for the report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. Officers found the 31-year-old male victim suffering from minor injuries to his upper body. The vehicle that hit him left the scene and has not been located, but it is described as a grey SUV. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Police investigate fatal overnight hit-and-run on Inner Loop

ROCHESTER, N.Y. A man is dead following a hit-and-run on Inner Loop. New York State Police are investigating the crash, which happened around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. According to police, the man was walking in the westbound lanes between the Scio Street and Joseph Avenue exits when a driver struck him with their car. The driver then fled the scene.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man dies after being shot Sunday on Olean St.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC is following breaking news of an overnight shooting that took the life of a man in his 20s. Around 1:45 a.m. Sunday, police responded to Olean Street for a report of a man on the ground. The man died at the scene after he been shot at least once in the upper body.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

1 dead, 2 wounded in State St. shooting, stabbing incidents

ROCHESTER, N.Y. Police responded to a shooting in the State Street area around 2:30 a.m. Sunday that left a man in his 20s dead. A second shooting victim in his 30s was hospitalized as a result of a gunshot wound and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Another man who...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fatal crash claims life of 30-year-old motorcyclist

WEBSTER, N.Y. News10NBC is learning more about a deadly motorcycle accident that happened Friday night in Webster. Webster police say the driver died at Strong Hospital. Police say 30-year-old Michael Capogreco was driving his motorcycle when he crashed on Route 250 and Millcreek Run. Police say the motorcycle was struck when a car tried to turn onto Millcreek.
WEBSTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Attorneys at Monroe County Public Defender’s Office say they will unionize

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Attorneys at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office have announced they plan to form a union. The attorneys said the office has been in turmoil about the selection of the new lead public defender. Attorneys said they are organizing to defend indigent services throughout Monroe County and don’t want their office to be used as a “pawn” in local political conflicts.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WHEC TV-10

Street festival is back to South Wedge after 10 year absence

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Rochester’s historic South Wedge neighborhood held a street festival on Saturday. It took place on South Avenue, between Averill and Gregory. Because of Covid, the neighborhood’s planning committee was unable to hold their annual fundraiser, so they wanted a way to give back, and hundreds of people came out to enjoy a day of festivities.
ROCHESTER, NY

