Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Sunday afternoon to preview the upcoming Week Zero game against Big Ten rival Northwestern at the Aer Lingus Classic in Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Kickoff between the Huskers and Wildcats at Aviva Stadium in Dublin is set for 11:30 a.m. (CT) with live television coverage from FOX. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO