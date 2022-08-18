Read full article on original website
Huskers Open Season Against Northwestern In Ireland
Nebraska kicks off its 133rd football season on Saturday when the Huskers take on the Northwestern Wildcats at the Aer Lingus Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Saturday's season opener will be the 1,358th game in Nebraska football history but only the second played on foreign soil. The only...
Meet the Media: Northwestern
Head Coach Scott Frost and Nebraska football players met with members of the media Sunday afternoon to preview the upcoming Week Zero game against Big Ten rival Northwestern at the Aer Lingus Classic in Ireland on Saturday, Aug. 27. Kickoff between the Huskers and Wildcats at Aviva Stadium in Dublin is set for 11:30 a.m. (CT) with live television coverage from FOX. The game can also be heard across the Huskers Radio Network.
Huskers Name 2022 Team Captains
Linebacker Nick Henrich, edge rushers Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor and tight end Travis Vokolek were announced as team captains for the 2022 Nebraska football season on Saturday night. The four captains were selected by a vote of their teammates. Each of the four players are in at least their...
Red Tops White in Scrimmage, 3-0
LINCOLN, Neb. - The Nebraska volleyball team held its annual preseason scrimmage on Saturday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The Red team defeated the White team, 3-0 (25-21, 25-15, 25-18), in front of 7,946 at the Devaney Center. Madi Kubik led the Red squad with 13 kills on...
