u.today
Bitcoin Holders Withdrawing from Exchanges "Like Never Before": Arcane Research
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
u.today
SHIB Price at Critical Point, ETH Drops to Important Support Level, New SHIB Burn Portal Detected: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at what happened in the crypto industry over the weekend with U.Today’s top four news stories. Shiba Inu price at critical point, according to Peter Brandt. As per Peter Brandt’s recently posted Shiba Inu chart, the meme coin formed a bullish inverse head-and-shoulders pattern,...
u.today
Here Is When Bitcoin Bottom Will Occur, According to Previous Bearish Cycles
u.today
XRP, DOGE, ETH Are at Loss as Crypto Investors Enter Bear Mode: Crypto Market Review, August 22
u.today
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price at Critical Point, According to Peter Brandt
u.today
Dogecoin Now Favored by BSC Investors, Here's Why
u.today
Shiba Inu Large Holders Might Be Timing Market as Transactions Suddenly Spike 84%
u.today
Ripple Sells Millions of USD in XRP as It Partakes in Shifting 318 Million XRP
u.today
Ethereum Reaches New Milestone Ahead of "Merge": Details
u.today
Peter Schiff: Mark Cuban's Crypto Scam Lawsuit Just Beginning
u.today
Peter Schiff Expects Bitcoin Price to Dump Soon, Here's Why
u.today
Cardano (ADA) Now Supported as Collateral by Kraken Futures
Cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has announced that Cardano (ADA) is now supported as a collateral cryptocurrency on its futures platform. It also supports such cryptocurrencies as Chainlink (LINK), Polkadot (DOT), Decentraland (MANA), and others. The native token of one of the leading proof-of-stake protocols can now be used for getting exposure...
u.today
Here's Why Bitcoin May Soon Plunge to $18,300
The price of Bitcoin, the top cryptocurrency, is expected to retrace to $18,300, according to Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner at Fairlead Strategies. Stockton told Barron's that the world's largest coin had dropped below its 50-day moving average, which could be a harbinger of another large downside move. The...
u.today
Mark Cuban Slams SEC's Approach to Crypto Regulation
In a recent tweet, billionaire Mark Cuban criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's approach to regulation. Cuban has urged the agency to publish "bright line regulations" that would then be opened up for discussion. The comment by the Dallas Mavericks owner came in response to a Wall Street Journal...
u.today
This Bitcoin Indicator Flashes Once Again; Will BTC Price Weakness Continue?
u.today
Stellar-Based DeFi Lumenswap (LSP) Activates Smart Order Routing System. Why Is This Important?
u.today
Anthony Scaramucci Says There's Ton of Short Positions on Crypto Market
Prominent American financier Anthony Scaramucci has noted that there is "a ton" of short positions on the cryptocurrency market in a Monday interview on CNBC. Scaramucci has suggested that short sellers may be caught off guard by a strong move in the opposite direction. "People get their faces ripped off when they least expect it," he said.
u.today
XRP Has One of Best Looking Charts in Crypto, Here's Why
