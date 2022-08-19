Read full article on original website
Longboat Observer
FDOT public meeting on US 301 improvements set for Thursday
The Florida Department of Transportation is planning improvements at four intersections along U.S. 301 in Sarasota and is seeking public input for the project. An in-person and virtual meeting about the project from 12th Street to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Selby Public Library Jack J. Geldbart Auditorium, 1331 First St.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County begins shoreline work at Nathan Benderson Park
Sarasota County has begun a $517,803 Shoreline Stabilization Project at Nathan Benderson Park. The work will repair damage done in 2017 by Hurricane Irma. Nicole Rissler, the director of Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources for Sarasota County, said the damage to the southern shoreline of the park's main lake amounted to wave damage. The length of the 3.6-mile lake allowed waves to gain significant force during the hurricane to do the damage.
Longboat Observer
DID board accuses city of unauthorized transfer of $400,000 for capital project
In August 2021, Sarasota’s Downtown Improvement District Board of Directors approved $400,000 in capital expenditures toward a future Main Street “complete street” project — when and if that should occur. What DID board members didn’t expect was to find $8,000 in their bank account, the $400,000...
Mysuncoast.com
Car drives into Webber Street home’s carport
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Rescue crews were on the scene after a car drove into a structure on Webber Street around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday. The house’s crumpled carport could be seen from the road as Sarasota Fire Department Units responded to the house, in the 2200 block of Webber.
31 houses damaged in Manatee County storm Sunday evening
Colony Cove community members are now working to help people whose homes were impacted during a storm in Ellenton.
amisun.com
Coquina Beach Market on county commission agenda
BRADENTON BEACH – County officials announced earlier this month that they would take control of the Coquina Beach Market, but some commissioners are saying, “Not so fast.”. Commissioner Carol Whitmore brought up the topic of the county running the beach market at a commission land use meeting on...
amisun.com
Beach access hearing continues Friday
HOLMES BEACH – A case about beach access is set to go to trial in the coming weeks, but nearby residents are hoping to regain use of a path leading from the end of 78th Street to the sand before then. Manatee County Circuit Court Judge Charles Sniffen heard...
Longboat Observer
Motorcycle rider killed in Sarasota crash
Sarasota Police officers are investigating a late-night motorcycle crash on U.S. 301 that killed a 36-year-old man. First responders were called to the scene near U.S. 301 and 14th Street around 11:30 p.m. Monday following reports of a single-motorcycle crash. Police reported the rider lost control and crashed, receiving fatal injuries.
Longboat Observer
Longboat Key Cops Corner: Meats and cheeses? Yes. Crime? No.
Fire assist: Police and fire personnel were alerted to three people struggling in a current while swimming from a boat near Jewfish Key. Upon arrival nearby, police and fire responders learned a personal-watercraft operator aided the three in returning to their boat. Fire-rescue personnel met the boat at the Coquina Beach boat ramp to medically check the three, who were reported to be uninjured. Manatee County Sheriff’s Office personnel and personnel with Bradenton Beach police also assisted. The boat departed with all hands following the incident.
Longboat Observer
Deal to sell Mira Mar is off, but plans to demolish it are not
Sarasota developer Seaward Development has backed out of an agreement to buy the structurally questionable Mira Mar building after failing to gain permission to demolish it, a quest the building’s current owner will now undertake. The building, on South Palm Avenue in downtown Sarasota, has been the center of...
multifamilybiz.com
Terwilliger Brothers Breaks Ground on 256-Unit Trevesta Place Apartment Community in West Coast Florida Market of Palmetto
PALMETTO, FL - Weller Management and Terwilliger Brothers announced the groundbreaking of Trevesta Place apartment community, a multifamily housing project in the North River. Manatee County, one of the fastest growing locations along the West Coast of Florida, is within an easy commuting distance to Downtown St. Petersburg, Bradenton, Sarasota, and Tampa.
Longboat Observer
Driver hurt when SUV crashes into Sarasota garage
A residential garage was seriously damaged and the driver of an SUV seriously injured in a crash Tuesday on Webber Street in Sarasota, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Investigating troopers of the FHP said in a report released Tuesday afternoon that a 64-year-old Sarasota man was taken to the hospital following the 1:25 p.m. crash in the 2200 block. The FHP reported that the Ford SUV left the road and crashed into the garage of an unoccupied home.
995qyk.com
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear
County By County Guide As Hurricane Season About To Shift To High Gear. Things have been so quiet so far on the Hurricane Season front. Now, Meteorologists say the Saharan Dust will go away and make room for bigger storms to develop. If you haven’t already, now may be a good time to review your hurricane season emergency plans. Lots of tips and updates in the 995QYK Storm Center and county by county info below.
sarasotamagazine.com
This Manatee County Home Just Sold for $8.55 Million—Cash
It’s been a record-breaking kinda summer—beyond temperatures, that is. Those feverish numbers have also made their way to the real estate market. In just the past few months, the most expensive vacant lot ever sold on Casey Key got picked up in a $6.5 million cash purchase and the most expensive listing in all of Sarasota County came on the market for $25 million. Now, Manatee County boasts its own noteworthy transaction. We wrote about this home back when it was listed for $12.9 million at the end of last year. It recently sold for $8.55 million—in cash—making it the highest-ever sale of a single-family residence on the Manatee County mainland. (This Anna Maria Island home fetched $16 million, also in cash, earlier this year.)
Longboat Observer
Mid-Key commercial property plans await final approval
Brista Homes is still awaiting permits for a new 14,000-square-foot multi-tenant commercial property on Longboat Key. Mark Ursini, the founder and president of Brista Homes, has submitted permits and blueprints for approval to the Florida Department of Transportation and the Southwest Florida Water Management District. “The plans are being finalized;...
Over a dozen mobile homes damaged by storm in Ellenton
Over a dozen seniors' mobile homes were damaged during severe storms in Ellenton on Sunday afternoon.
Longboat Observer
Bacteria prompting no-swim advisories likely from multiple sources
No-swim advisories have popped up at several Sarasota and Manatee county locations this summer, strongly advising beachgoers to stay out of the water while stopping short of actually closing the shorelines. Typically prompted by routine weekly tests that yield results of higher-than-acceptable concentrations of enterococcus bacteria, the advisories are often...
Family upset with overgrowth and grass-covered headstones at Manasota Cemetery
For two days, Nadeau has used her hands to clear headstones that are covered with grass and overgrowth at Manasota Memorial Park.
Mysuncoast.com
Mira Mar Plaza in jeopardy again, landlord launches new effort to demo building
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Mira Mar Plaza is in jeopardy again. Tenants working inside the nearly 100-year-old building were startled by an email Monday afternoon from the building’s management letting them know the landlord still intends to raze the structure, months after the city opted to protect it.
sarasotamagazine.com
What Will Sarasota County Commission Candidates Do to Address Our Beach Access Crisis?
Florida is facing a beach crisis. More people are moving to our state, and while only a small fraction can afford to live by the beach, everyone wants access to it. The fight between what is public and what is private is only intensifying. Earlier this month, police officers in Monroe County arrested a couple who beat and bloodied a snorkeler because he swam near their beachfront property.
