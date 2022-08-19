Read full article on original website
Natural Gas (NATGAS/USD) Price Technical Analysis for Aug. 16, 2022
Natural gas is gaining traction on its climb and is approaching the first bullish target marked by the Fibonacci extension tool. Stronger upside momentum could take it up to the next upside targets past the record highs. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA to indicate that the path...
GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out
GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.7100
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.7090 to trade above 0.7100 after the latest US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
Gold Price Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at $1,756
The gold price on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at $1,770 to trade at about $1,756 after the US data. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now plunged to trade several...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
NZD/USD Slides, Adds Another Day to Loss; Eyes 0.6300 Before RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair extended Monday’s losses and is experiencing follow-through selling Tuesday. In the last hour of trading, the pair slipped to a four-day low of around 0.6325. After a brief pullback, the US dollar increases for the third straight day and nears the monthly peak. It pressures...
EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes
Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
AUD/USD Inches Lower to 0.7000 Amid Strengthening Greenback
The AUD/USD currency pair has not been able to take advantage of its intraday recovery rise as it is met with selling pressure near 0.7040 on Tuesday. Spot prices dropped below the psychological level of 0.7000 and hit their lowest level in four days during the European session. The AUD/USD...
EUR/USD Extends Downside Below Parity Zone
At the start of the week, the EUR/USD currency broke below the parity level to hit a new six-week low. For now, it looks like there will be more losses for the pair. On the other hand, if the parity area breaks convincingly, the pair could hit the low for 2022 at 0.9952 (July 14).
GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production
For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
GBP/USD Falls As UK Inflation Rate Tops 10%; BoE Forecasts 13.3% Peak in October
The British pound is assessing the latest inflation data that erased positive expectations that the consumer price index (CPI) might have eased in July. While other nations recorded slowing price inflation, the United Kingdom witnessed the opposite conditions. What is next for the UK economy?. According to the Office of...
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 15, 2022
Stock futures are slightly lower ahead of major retail earnings. The stock futures trading slightly lower at the beginning of the week after another strong weekly performance. Traders and investors are awaiting earnings results from major retail companies. Walmart, Target, and Home Depot are among the companies which will report earnings this week.
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 0.9651
The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday pulled off the current weekly highs of about 0.9699 to trade at about 0.9651 after the latest round of EU data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pullback pushed the currency pair to...
USD/CAD Slides on Easing Canadian CPI; Food Prices Still Soaring
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday amid easing price inflation. But the widely expected slide in the consumer price index (CPI) was offset by weakening economic data. With the US financial markets posting modest gains, it appears that the buck is taking a breather. According to...
