GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out

GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels

CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
EUR/USD Unstable Below 1.0200 on EU GDP, Fed Minutes

Due to a downgrade of GDP and a fear of taking risks, the EUR/USD currency pair is trading below 1.0200. Before the Federal Reserve minutes, the dollar trended relatively flat. Fears of a recession and the gas problem have weighed considerably on the euro. After falling to 1.0122 on Tuesday,...
EUR/USD Extends Downside Below Parity Zone

At the start of the week, the EUR/USD currency broke below the parity level to hit a new six-week low. For now, it looks like there will be more losses for the pair. On the other hand, if the parity area breaks convincingly, the pair could hit the low for 2022 at 0.9952 (July 14).
GBP/JPY’s Slumps to 160.50 Amid Japanese Industrial Production

For the fourth day in a row, the GBP/USD currency pair bears stayed in control at around 160.52. After Japan’s industrial production numbers, the British pound (GBP) fell against the Japanese yen (JPY). The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry released updates on Japan’s latest industrial production. In June,...
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding

CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
US Stock Market Technical Analysis | August 15, 2022

Stock futures are slightly lower ahead of major retail earnings. The stock futures trading slightly lower at the beginning of the week after another strong weekly performance. Traders and investors are awaiting earnings results from major retail companies. Walmart, Target, and Home Depot are among the companies which will report earnings this week.
EUR/CHF Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 0.9651

The EUR/CHF currency pair on Thursday pulled off the current weekly highs of about 0.9699 to trade at about 0.9651 after the latest round of EU data. The currency pair now seems to have completed a downward breakout from an ascending channel formation. The pullback pushed the currency pair to...
