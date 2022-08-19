ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leominster, MA

leominsterchamp.com

Leominster Public Library to host concert with ‘New England’s Favorite Big Band’

LEOMINSTER — Join the Leominster Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7-9 p.m. for a show you won’t want to miss. Come to the library for a spectacular after-hours concert showcasing “New England’s Favorite Big Band,” Dan Gabel and the Abletones. The group is an authentic 18-piece ensemble that features a roster of accomplished and internationally acclaimed musicians who have performed in prestigious venues all over the world. This show will feature special guest star Jenny Swoish, currently the vocalist for the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
LEOMINSTER, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza

LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
LEOMINSTER, MA
Boston Globe

Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts

Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
MATTAPOISETT, MA
Leominster, MA
Massachusetts Entertainment
westernmassnews.com

Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Wilmington Apple

VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
WILMINGTON, MA
NECN

New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Joseph DeCarolis Jr., Suzanne Koehler named 2022 Citizens of the Year in Leominster

LEOMINSTER — A longtime business owner and a longtime School Committee member will be honored this weekend as the city’s 2022 Citizens of the Year. Joseph DeCarolis Jr. and Suzanne Koehler will get their awards Saturday night at 6:45, during Starburst 2022 at Doyle Field in Leominster. (In case of rain, it will be held Sunday night at the same time.)
LEOMINSTER, MA
WHAV

Families May Receive Baby Formula and Diapers from 411Cares

Baby formula and diapers are being offered free for families in need. Fresh off a successful community drive, Haverhill’s 411 Cares is accepting requests by calling 978-857-7696 or emailing [email protected]. While pickups are preferred, diapers and baby formula may be delivered to those without means of transportation.
HAVERHILL, MA
leominsterchamp.com

Grant supports Facade Improvement Program to revitalize downtown Leominster

LEOMINSTER — The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation (NCMDC), the economic development arm of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, has provided $25,000 in funding to help support the City of Leominster’s Facade Improvement Program. The program, which provides an opportunity for downtown property owners and businesses...
LEOMINSTER, MA
idesignarch.com

This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort

Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
LINCOLN, MA
WUPE

This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641

The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
thegraftonnews.com

What's on tap for September at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation

SUTTON -- Public programs at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, 198 Purgatory Road, continue in September. All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water, wear sunscreen/bug spray, and dress for the outdoors. . Sturdy footwear strongly recommended for hiking events.  An adult must accompany children. . Inclement weather cancels hiking programs....
SUTTON, MA
Q97.9

Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall

There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching

An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Korra

WESTFORD — Korra, a one and a half year old female Short-hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Unfortunately she was found stray, running loose. It’s clear she has had a lot of socialization and knows a lot of tricks,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT.
WESTFORD, MA

