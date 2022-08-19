Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
You're Invited! Wormtown Brewery Event Will Support Local Non-Profit "The Boxer Rescue"Dianna CarneyWorcester, MA
Five charming small towns in Massachusetts that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensMassachusetts State
5 great Massachusetts steakhousesAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
High Hopes has Lofty Plans for First Anniversary Celebration. 21+ Public celebration Saturday August 6, 10 am – 9 pm.Steven V DubinHopedale, MA
Related
leominsterchamp.com
Leominster Public Library to host concert with ‘New England’s Favorite Big Band’
LEOMINSTER — Join the Leominster Public Library on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 7-9 p.m. for a show you won’t want to miss. Come to the library for a spectacular after-hours concert showcasing “New England’s Favorite Big Band,” Dan Gabel and the Abletones. The group is an authentic 18-piece ensemble that features a roster of accomplished and internationally acclaimed musicians who have performed in prestigious venues all over the world. This show will feature special guest star Jenny Swoish, currently the vocalist for the world-famous Glenn Miller Orchestra.
leominsterchamp.com
Local DAR chapter to sponsor program on U.S. Constitution with Mark Bodanza
LEOMINSTER — The Capt. John Joslin, Jr. Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor a historical/education program titled “Framing an Enduring Legacy: A Story of the U.S. Constitution” in honor of Constitution Week, which starts Sept. 17. The presenter is Attorney Mark C. Bodanza, who is...
Boston Globe
Where to get the best fried clams in Massachusetts
Boston.com readers have recommended 159 fried clam shacks and restaurants. Crispy, golden, and lightly battered, fried clams are delicious at any time of year. While you’re visiting a seafood shack along the Cape or sitting down to a meal by the water, a plate of them can complete your day. Crunchy and slightly briny, clams are a specialty of the region, especially those from Ipswich or Essex.
leominsterchamp.com
Fitchburg State University CenterStage welcomes acclaimed singer John McDermott
FITCHBURG — The Fitchburg State University CenterStage arts and culture series welcomes acclaimed tenor John McDermott back to campus for a performance at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25 in Weston Auditorium. Tickets are available now. McDermott, born in Scotland to Irish parents and raised in Toronto, draws from a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Organ donor’s mother and recipient meet for the first time in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Sunday was a much anticipated day for two families. The mother of an organ donor and the recipient of her daughter’s heart met for the first time in Springfield. The tragic accident that took the life of a 22-year-old girl brought two families together at the...
Wilmington Apple
VIDEO: WCTV Spotlights ‘Rocco’s Restaurant’
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Community Television recently began spotlighting local businesses as part of their “Story Behind The Business” series. One of their first featured businesses is a Wilmington classic — Rocco’s Restaurant. Get to know Chef Allison, the restaurant’s Executive Chef, who worked under...
leominsterchamp.com
‘Railfair 2022’ shows model railroading in Central Mass. region is alive and well
BOXBOROUGH — The Nashua Valley Model Railroad Association (NVRRA) announces its 57th annual “Railfair 2022” model train show on Saturday Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2 (10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day). Attractions include model railroad displays, layouts, exhibits, and dealers. It will be held at...
NECN
New Restaurant to Open in Former Halfway Cafe Space
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A brand new Mexican restaurant is on its way to MetroWest, and it appears to have a connection to a restaurant with the same name in the western part of New York State. According to a source, Don Patron is planning to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
leominsterchamp.com
Joseph DeCarolis Jr., Suzanne Koehler named 2022 Citizens of the Year in Leominster
LEOMINSTER — A longtime business owner and a longtime School Committee member will be honored this weekend as the city’s 2022 Citizens of the Year. Joseph DeCarolis Jr. and Suzanne Koehler will get their awards Saturday night at 6:45, during Starburst 2022 at Doyle Field in Leominster. (In case of rain, it will be held Sunday night at the same time.)
Families May Receive Baby Formula and Diapers from 411Cares
Baby formula and diapers are being offered free for families in need. Fresh off a successful community drive, Haverhill’s 411 Cares is accepting requests by calling 978-857-7696 or emailing [email protected]. While pickups are preferred, diapers and baby formula may be delivered to those without means of transportation.
leominsterchamp.com
Grant supports Facade Improvement Program to revitalize downtown Leominster
LEOMINSTER — The North Central Massachusetts Development Corporation (NCMDC), the economic development arm of the North Central Massachusetts Chamber of Commerce, has provided $25,000 in funding to help support the City of Leominster’s Facade Improvement Program. The program, which provides an opportunity for downtown property owners and businesses...
idesignarch.com
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This is the oldest house in Massachusetts built around 1641
The one thing I love about Massachusetts is all the old-fashioned style houses we have. Some might say they're creepy but someone like me finds them rather historic. Growing up in a house built in 1921 myself. My grandmother's house was built in 1876. As a matter of fact, the apartment I'm currently living at which used to be an old church was built 1916. So what is the oldest house in Massachusetts?
Bear spotted in multiple Mass. communities, captured and set free on Sunday
NORTH READING, Mass. — A black bear, believed to be spotted in multiple Massachusetts communities in recent weeks, was captured and relocated to a wooded area in a north shore town on Sunday. North Reading Police received reports around 8:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a bear was attacking chickens...
Wilbraham woman celebrates her 100th birthday
A very special birthday for a Wilbraham woman, who celebrated her 100th birthday surrounded by family and friends.
thegraftonnews.com
What's on tap for September at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation
SUTTON -- Public programs at Purgatory Chasm State Reservation, 198 Purgatory Road, continue in September. All programs are free and open to the public. Bring water, wear sunscreen/bug spray, and dress for the outdoors. . Sturdy footwear strongly recommended for hiking events. An adult must accompany children. . Inclement weather cancels hiking programs....
Waste Away in Margaritaville: New England Location Opening This Fall
There are basically three things that Jimmy Buffett is known best for -- the song Margaritaville, his Margaritaville restaurants and resorts, and throwing the most ridiculous (and that's a positive term in this instance) raging parties during his tours. Especially in New England. Any time Jimmy brings his tours to...
8-day cruise spends entire time exploring Massachusetts shoreline, visiting vintage lighthouses and whale watching
An 8-day cruise explores the Massachusetts shoreline, only leaving once to visit Rhode Island. Known as the Cape Codder Cruise through American Cruise Lines, travelers start and end their 8-day, 7-night cruise in Boston. “Travel to the picturesque town of Gloucester and admire vintage lighthouses, historic schooners, and impressive homes...
Framingham Police: Bank Stops Scam That Could Have Cost Victim Almost $4,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating an attempted scam at the Citizen’s Bank branch at 74 Main Street. On Friday, August 19, around 9:30 a.m., an individual tried to have a victim cash a check and send money to them for almost $4,000, explained Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens.
westfordcat.org
Adoptable Pet of the Week: Korra
WESTFORD — Korra, a one and a half year old female Short-hair mix is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “Unfortunately she was found stray, running loose. It’s clear she has had a lot of socialization and knows a lot of tricks,” Roger Logeman, a Lowell Humane Society volunteer told WestfordCAT.
Comments / 0