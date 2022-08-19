ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels

NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels

CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
BUSINESS
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 18, 2022

WTI crude oil is treading below the neckline of a complex double top pattern visible on its daily time frame. This could mean that a longer-term selloff is underway, possibly lasting by the same height as the formation. However, the 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to indicate...
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out

GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels

GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Testing Triangle Bottom at 162.00

GBPJPY has formed higher lows and found resistance around the 163.50 minor psychological mark, forming an ascending triangle on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing support and could be due for another bounce, as technical indicators suggest a possible return in bullish pressure. The 100 SMA is above...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA

The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound

On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
RETAIL
FXDailyReport.com

CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding

CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains

The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022

USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback

The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
RETAIL
