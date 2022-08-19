Read full article on original website
Natural Gas Soars Above $9 on Falling Output, Surging LNG Exports – Is $10 Next?
Natural gas futures are soaring on Tuesday, with prices firming way above the $9 mark. The energy commodity has been surging on abysmal output and a broad array of technical factors. But could this week’s storage report put a dent in the ultra-bullish run in recent sessions?. September natural...
NZD/USD Bullish Trend Correction Levels
NZDUSD has formed higher lows on its hourly time frame, moving above a rising trend line that might be in for another test soon. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows additional levels where buyers might be waiting. The 61.8% level is closest to the trend line support around the .6300 major...
CAD/CHF Bearish Trend Pullback Levels
CADCHF is trending lower after recently breaking below support around the .7400 level. Price has since pulled back to this area of interest which might hold as resistance. This happens to line up with the top of a descending channel on the short-term time frames. It also coincides with the 50% Fibonacci retracement level on the latest selloff. A higher retracement could reach the 61.8% Fib at .7423, which lines up with the 100 SMA dynamic resistance.
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Aug. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil is treading below the neckline of a complex double top pattern visible on its daily time frame. This could mean that a longer-term selloff is underway, possibly lasting by the same height as the formation. However, the 100 SMA is still above the 200 SMA to indicate...
GBP/USD Reversal Pattern Ready to Play Out
GBPUSD looks ready for another leg lower, as the pair formed a double top pattern on its 4-hour time frame. Price is already testing the neckline around the 1.2000-1.2050 zone, and a break lower would confirm a selloff. If that happens, GBPUSD could slide by the same height as the...
EUR/USD Loses Momentum, Falls to Three-Day Lows Close to 1.0200
At the start of the week, the selling pressure on the euro pushes the EUR/USD currency pair to a three-day low around 1.0200. Monday is the second day in a row that the EUR/USD pair has lost ground. The dollar is regaining ground lost in a risk-off environment, and German yields are losing momentum.
Gold Price Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at $1,756
The gold price on Thursday pulled back off the trendline resistance at $1,770 to trade at about $1,756 after the US data. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The gold price has now plunged to trade several...
GBP/CAD Short-Term Bearish Correction Levels
GBPCAD is trending lower on its hourly time frame, with its latest highs connected by a descending trend line. Another test of this resistance area might be underway. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance is to the downside or that the selloff is more likely to resume than to reverse.
GBP/JPY Testing Triangle Bottom at 162.00
GBPJPY has formed higher lows and found resistance around the 163.50 minor psychological mark, forming an ascending triangle on its 4-hour time frame. Price is currently testing support and could be due for another bounce, as technical indicators suggest a possible return in bullish pressure. The 100 SMA is above...
US Dollar Index Finds Strong Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 104.698 to rally towards 105.68 before finding resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The dollar currency index continues to trade within a gently descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The USDX also appears to be dancing...
USD/CAD Finds Strong Trendline Resistance After Rebound
On Thursday, the USD/CAD currency pair bounced off the trendline support at 1.2885 to trade at about 1.2967 before pulling back. The currency pair appears to have found strong trendline resistance in an ascending channel formation. The pair continues to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line in...
CAD/JPY Range Resistance Near 105.00 Holding
CADJPY has been moving sideways on its short-term time frames, finding support around the 103.00 handle and resistance near the 105.00 major psychological mark. The pair is currently testing the top of its range. Resistance is holding, but technical indicators are giving mixed signals on direction. The 100 SMA is...
WTI Crude Oil Pulls Back to $90 to Trim Mid-Week Gains
The WTI crude oil price on Thursday pulled back from the current 3-day highs of about 491.05 to trade at about $90.13. The light crude oil continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The oil price rallied on Thursday, breaking above the 100-hour moving average...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | August 15, 2022
USDX (USD Index) U.S dollar index maintained the position above the 105.00 support level and currently building more bullish pressure. If the index could continue to add more bullish pressure and print a new higher high then the bullish trend is set to continue. On the other hand, a bearish pressure and close below 105.00 will cancel the bullish outlook.
Crude Oil Surges on Possible OPEC Cuts, Natural Gas Soars on Gazprom Supply Woes
Crude oil and natural gas futures extended their gains on Tuesday as the energy crisis in Europe and output concerns weighed on the commodities market. Will US crude top $95 this week? Will natural gas prices firm above $10? It might depend on Russia and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
USD/JPY Pulls Back After Finding Resistance at the 100-Hour MA
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back off 133.859 to trade at about 133.479 after finding strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line. The currency pair appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now moved to trade just below...
USD/CAD Slides on Easing Canadian CPI; Food Prices Still Soaring
The Canadian dollar strengthened against its US counterpart on Tuesday amid easing price inflation. But the widely expected slide in the consumer price index (CPI) was offset by weakening economic data. With the US financial markets posting modest gains, it appears that the buck is taking a breather. According to...
AUD/USD Bounces Off Trendline Support to Trade Above 0.7100
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday bounced off the trendline support at 0.7090 to trade above 0.7100 after the latest US data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
NZD/USD Slides, Adds Another Day to Loss; Eyes 0.6300 Before RBNZ
The NZD/USD currency pair extended Monday’s losses and is experiencing follow-through selling Tuesday. In the last hour of trading, the pair slipped to a four-day low of around 0.6325. After a brief pullback, the US dollar increases for the third straight day and nears the monthly peak. It pressures...
GBP/USD Finds Strong Trendline Support After Pullback
The GBP/USD currency pair on Thursday pulled back off the 100-hour moving average line to find support at about 1.1930. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below the 100-hour MA. However, the...
