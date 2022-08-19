ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'He's taking it easy': Former F1 champion Nigel Mansell takes swipe at Lewis Hamilton for not 'dusting off his right foot' as the Mercedes star trails in this season's driver standings

Lewis Hamilton has been accused of 'taking it easy' in Formula One this season by former world champion Nigel Mansell. After being denied a record-breaking eighth world title by Max Verstappen in 2021, Hamilton started this year significantly off the pace and achieved a podium a finish in just one of the first eight races.
Sportscasting

Lewis Hamilton Describes Exactly How He Felt as He Lost F1’s Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘My Worst Fears Came Alive’

In 2021, Lewis Hamilton watched his potential record of eight world championships disappear after what most Formula 1 fans considered poor officiating. The post Lewis Hamilton Describes Exactly How He Felt as He Lost F1’s Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘My Worst Fears Came Alive’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
People

Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen is known for his heart-racing speed on the Formula 1 track. The Belgian-Dutch competitor was the youngest driver to ever participate in F1, making his debut at just 17 years old in 2015. Verstappen went on to win his first-ever F1 title in 2021, and has already entered the sport's top 10 all-time winner's list.
The Independent

Christian Horner insists historic races like Spa should be ‘ringfenced’ in F1 calendar

Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists big and historic races should remain on the Formula One calendar with the future of the Belgian Grand Prix uncertain. Formula One returns after the summer break this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, but the future of the race is not clear as it enters the final year of its current contract. There have been suggestions that Spa might lose its spot on the 2023 calendar, as F1 attempts to squeeze in as many races as possible while catering for new venues such as Las Vegas, potentially South Africa and the possible return of China. With...
