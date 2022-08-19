Read full article on original website
'He's taking it easy': Former F1 champion Nigel Mansell takes swipe at Lewis Hamilton for not 'dusting off his right foot' as the Mercedes star trails in this season's driver standings
Lewis Hamilton has been accused of 'taking it easy' in Formula One this season by former world champion Nigel Mansell. After being denied a record-breaking eighth world title by Max Verstappen in 2021, Hamilton started this year significantly off the pace and achieved a podium a finish in just one of the first eight races.
Lewis Hamilton Describes Exactly How He Felt as He Lost F1’s Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘My Worst Fears Came Alive’
In 2021, Lewis Hamilton watched his potential record of eight world championships disappear after what most Formula 1 fans considered poor officiating. The post Lewis Hamilton Describes Exactly How He Felt as He Lost F1’s Controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: ‘My Worst Fears Came Alive’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Who Is Max Verstappen's Girlfriend? All About Kelly Piquet
Max Verstappen is known for his heart-racing speed on the Formula 1 track. The Belgian-Dutch competitor was the youngest driver to ever participate in F1, making his debut at just 17 years old in 2015. Verstappen went on to win his first-ever F1 title in 2021, and has already entered the sport's top 10 all-time winner's list.
Christian Horner insists historic races like Spa should be ‘ringfenced’ in F1 calendar
Red Bull boss Christian Horner insists big and historic races should remain on the Formula One calendar with the future of the Belgian Grand Prix uncertain. Formula One returns after the summer break this weekend at Spa-Francorchamps, but the future of the race is not clear as it enters the final year of its current contract. There have been suggestions that Spa might lose its spot on the 2023 calendar, as F1 attempts to squeeze in as many races as possible while catering for new venues such as Las Vegas, potentially South Africa and the possible return of China. With...
Belgian Grand Prix: When to watch practice, qualifying and the race on Sky Sports as Formula 1 returns
Formula 1 is back this weekend - and you can watch all the action live on Sky Sports F1 as a rollercoaster season resumes with the Belgian Grand Prix. After a four-week summer break filled with off-track drama and transfer rumours, the magnificent and historic Spa-Francorchamps will welcome back 2022's grid for three days of racing action.
This 170-Carat Pink Diamond May Be the Largest Found in the Past 300 Years
Click here to read the full article. It’s rare to discover a pink diamond, let alone the biggest one in three centuries. Australian miner Lucapa Diamond Company has unearthed a 170-carat pink diamond that it claims is the largest such stone found in 300 years. Dubbed the “Lulo Rose,” the gem was discovered at the company’s Lulo alluvial diamond mine in the Lunda Norte region of Angola in Africa, according to a statement shared on Wednesday. The diamond is expected to fetch in the millions at a forthcoming auction run by Angolan state diamond marketing company Sodiam. In fact, it could even eclipse...
Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System
Jon Rahm isn't a fan of the FedEx Cup Playoffs. The post Jon Rahm Speaks for the Entire Golf World by Ruthlessly Blasting the FedEx Cup Point System appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
After 350 years, sea gives up lost jewels of Spanish shipwreck
It was a Spanish galleon laden with treasures so sumptuous that its sinking in the Bahamas in 1656 sparked repeated salvage attempts over the next 350 years. So when another expedition was launched recently, few thought that there could be anything left – but exquisite, jewel-encrusted pendants and gold chains are among spectacular finds that have now been recovered, having lain untouched on the seabed for hundreds of years.
Sports World Reacts To Kate Middleton, Roger Federer News
The tennis world is pretty thrilled by the news of Kate Middleton and Roger Federer this week. Federer has teamed up with Middleton for a tennis charity event that should lead up to the all-time player's eventual return to the sport. The legendary Grand Slam champion has been sidelined with...
Watch horror moment pod of bloodthirsty killer whales ‘bent on destruction’ rams Brits’ yacht and BITES OFF rudder
THIS is the terrifying moment a pod of bloodthirsty killer whales rammed into a British yacht and ripped off a chunk of the rudder. The crew were sailing 20 miles off the coast of Spain in the Atlantic Ocean when they suddenly found their 50ft yacht surrounded by the killer creatures.
Archaeologists Rebury ‘First-of-Its-Kind’ Ancient Roman Villa in England One Year After Its Discovery
The ruins of an ancient Roman villa in England have been reburied on the recommendation of the government preservation organization Historic England just one year after they were found. Located in what is now the town of Scarborough, the site included a large home, with a number of rooms coming off a circular central room, and a bathhouse roughly the size of two tennis courts. The ancient complex is believed to have been a dwelling for the elite or a religious site. The ruins were originally uncovered during an investigation of the land, which was slated for housing development. “These archaeological remains...
Moment superyacht sinks off the coast of Italy
Footage has emerged of the moment a superyacht completely sank into the Mediterranean Sea. The 40-metre vessel got into difficulty about 15km off the Catanzaro Marina in Italy. The Italian coastguard rescued all nine people on board - four passengers and five crew - which was heading from Gallipoli to...
'No one can stop them': African migrants aim for Spain's Canary Islands
GRAN CANARIA, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Standing in a cemetery of abandoned boats, Mohamed Fane picks a West African franc off the floor and shudders at the traumatic memory of his voyage from Senegal to the Canary Islands.
After shattering hurdle record, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone considers new challenge: more events
After obliterating the 400 hurdles record, world champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone is considering a move to a new event amid her growing fame.
Inside Amapiano, the new sound of South Africa
If Afrobeats was the soundtrack of the 2010’s, now it’s Amapiano’s turn in the spotlight. With its distinct log drum, the South African invention is a blend of deep house, kwaito, jazz, and lounge music. In Zulu, Amapiano literally means “the pianos”. You can watch...
Ghosts of relays past return as Britain’s women suffer baton disaster in Munich
Dina Asher-Smith had expected to bring the curtain down on an exceptional European championships for Britain by leading the 4x100m women to gold. Instead she was left with her hands on her hips as the ghosts of relays past came back to haunt the team. Dropped batons used to be...
Huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones discovered in Spain
A huge megalithic complex of more than 500 standing stones has been discovered in southern Spain that could be one of the largest in Europe, archaeologists have said. The stones were discovered on a plot of land in Huelva, a province flanking the southernmost part of Spain’s border with Portugal, near the Guadiana River.
I took a high-speed electric train from England to Scotland, and I still can't believe the 400-mile journey cost just $64
Insider's Mikhaila Friel took a 4-hour electric train from London to Edinburgh. She said it was a sustainable and cheap option.
Lando Norris, Christian Horner concerned about Belgian Grand Prix’s future
Some of Formula 1’s biggest names are concerned that the highly popular Belgian Grand Prix could be dropped from the
Great Britain win men’s sprint relay before error proves costly in women’s race
Great Britain’s men won gold in the 4x100m relay final, but defeat for the women enabled Germany to top the medals table at the European Championships in Munich.The men profited from a blunder by Germany to win in a championship record time of 37.67 seconds, finishing ahead of France to take the title for a fourth successive time.Jeremiah Azu was fast out of the blocks on the opening leg and crisp changes enabled Zharnel Hughes and Jona Efoloko to continue the momentum before Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished strongly.That moment when you produce a Championship record 🔥🥇 @Jeremiah_Azu 🥇 @zharnel_hughes 🥇 @j_efoloko23...
