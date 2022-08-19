Lottery opens for Darien’s newest affordable housing rentals. What will it take to get an apartment?

The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.

