Lottery opens for Darien’s newest affordable housing rentals. What will it take to get an apartment?

Shoppers flocking to new Westchester County ShopRite location
A new ShopRite is opening in Westchester County, and soon it will be complete with fresh renovations and a rebranding.
Register Citizen
Stamford day care owner seeks to open new facility at Norwalk church
NORWALK — A Stamford woman is seeking to open a 14-child day care on the grounds of St. Paul’s on the Green. Watch Me Grow Daycare was approved last week by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission to take up residence in an underutilized school building owned by St. Paul’s on the Green.
ACES Buys Orange St. Office Building For $975K
A North Haven-based regional arts education organization has purchased a two-and-a-half story law office building on Orange Street for $975,000, with plans to convert that site into school “programmatic” spaces after the current tenant’s lease runs out next year. That property sale took place on Aug....
darientimes.com
Brass Mill Center to get axe throwing business
The Brass Mill Center Mall in Waterbury will soon be getting its first new tenant since the retail center was purchased by a Great Neck, N.Y. company in late April. Stacey Mendyka, the mall’s general manager, said DeadWood Axe Throwing will open next month. Mendyka said Kohan Retail Investment Group officials are in discussions with other possible tenants, but said she was unable to discuss any specifics at this point.
New York YIMBY
The Hazel Stamford Launches Leasing at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut
Developers Alpine Residential and Fields Grade have launched leasing for The Hazel Stamford, a new rental property at 44 John Street in Stamford, Connecticut. Available apartments include a mix of studio and one-bedroom apartments with monthly rents starting in the mid $2,000s. All of the homes feature 9-foot ceiling spans, hardwood flooring, in-home washer and dryers, smart-lock entry, and name-brand fixtures and appliances.
mycitizensnews.com
River’s Edge Mobile Home Park residents seek help from selectmen
BEACON FALLS — Residents from River’s Edge Mobile Home Park say the community’s new out-of-state owners are making living there unaffordable for the residents — many of whom are elderly and on fixed incomes. The residents want the town to create a Fair Rent Commission after...
New York YIMBY
Affordable Housing Lottery Launches for 1399 Myrtle Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 1399 Myrtle Avenue, a nine-story mixed-use building in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Designed by Angelo Ng and Anthony Ng Architects Studio and developed by Yao Zhang under the 1397 Myrtle LLC, the structure yields 49 residences, 34 enclosed parking spaces, ground-floor commercial space, and community facility space on the second floor. Available on NYC Housing Connect are 15 units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,000 to $187,330.
Scribe
26 High St Apt 2
Free Heat & Hot Water! 2nd Floor - 1 Bedroom 1 bath in Classic Victorian! Kitchen with Stove & Refrigerator. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Walk in Closet. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. 1 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty) Location. 26 High St Apt 2, Norwalk, CT. Address...
sheltonherald.com
Shelton approves 30 apartments on Old Bridgeport Ave.
SHELTON — The city’s apartment stock is receiving another boost. The Planning and Zoning Commission, at its meeting last week, approved developer James Blakeman’s proposed apartment building at 309 Old Bridgeport Ave., the property where previous owners had proposed opening a speakeasy named Hush. Blakeman’s plans call...
Tenants at East Patchogue senior complex push for permanent solution to water, mold issues
Tenants at the Pinehurst Senior Complex in East Patchogue are urging for a permanent solution to the severe water and mold issues in the building.
connect-bridgeport.com
Owners Sought for Dog Found by City Employees
This good looking dog was found today by a worker with the City of Bridgeport. It is currently located at the Bridgeport Municipal Complex and city staff is hoping someone will claim the dog. The dog was found near Heritage Farms. If this is your dog, you know who owns...
Harold’s Changes Hands For $4.85M
A New York City-based developer has purchased the long-vacant former Harold’s Bridal Shop property on Elm Street for $4.85 million, and intends to follow through on already approved plans to convert the site into 96 new apartments. That downtown property sale is one of the city’s latest local real...
New York Provides Million For Food Assistance
There is a program called the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). It helps people in different states afford groceries. New York recently allocated more money to its SNAP program.
Beaver Hills Shines At 2nd Block Party
Quiet. Neighborly. Diverse. Beaver Hills residents and visitors hailed those community qualities as they turned out for an annual block party replete with CBD body butter, kosher hot dogs, a bouncy castle, and a whole lot of neighborhood love. That was the scene Sunday afternoon from noon to 5 p.m....
News 12 Connecticut holds Back to School Celebration at Stepping Stones Museum for Children in Norwalk
News 12 helps take the stress away from back to school preparations.
darientimes.com
Darien postpones flag policy, which had ‘nothing to do’ with Pride, first selectman says
DARIEN — There were no open seats among the public when the Darien Board of Selectmen gathered to debate proposed changes to town flag ordinances. One after another, attendees walked up to the podium Monday night and decried a draft policy from the town that would bar all non-governmental flags from flying on town property. In the public’s eye, the draft unjustly targeted the local LGBT community.
These Westchester Restaurants Rank Highest For Best Burgers
No. 5 - The Wooden Spoon in New Rochelle. Billing itself as Westchester’s best new burger joint, The Wooden Spoon serves up several enticing burgers, including one dubbed “The Grease Truck,” that comes with a beef patty, fried pickles, fried onions, tots, mozzarella cheese, and Texas toast.
Register Citizen
Greater New Haven anti-hunger agency finds itself in need
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Who’s going to provide emergency assistance for an agency that exists solely to provide emergency food assistance to Greater New Haven families — and has done so since 1968?. At a time of steep inflation and serious...
Register Citizen
In Photos: Classic cars cruise into Stamford for annual auto show
STAMFORD — Classic cars cruised into Columbus Park on Sunday. More than 150 vintage through early-’80s cars were on display on Main Street, featuring live music, outdoor dining, face painting, prizes and more. The Cruising Stamford automobile show, now in its second year, was presented by First Bank...
CNBC
'For a whole week, I was just breaking down': How 3 renters are coping with the record-breaking cost of rent in New York City
New York City rent is notoriously unreasonable, and this year it hit an all-time high. In June, citywide median asking rent reached $3,500, a 35% increase from last year, according to a report by StreetEasy. Manhattan has the highest median rent right now at $4,100, but that doesn't mean the...
