Monday August 22nd Open Thread

Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sunday football open thread

The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch

A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid

For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
Official: West Ham sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea

Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has completed his move across London, joining West Ham United today in a £13+2m deal and signing a four-year contract good through 2026, with the option to extend it by a further year. Emerson leaves the Blues after five seasons but only 71 appearances,...
Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember

Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 23

Good morning - I do not believe I said a word during the first 95 minutes of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week. Instead your hoddler-in-chief had his arms crossed, or kept wiping his head against his forehead, stroking his chin or tending to his beverage. Every now and then he would wrinkle his nose and take a deep breath.
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop

Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside

Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia

Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club. Notably,...
