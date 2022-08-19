Read full article on original website
Monday August 22nd Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Sunday football open thread
The good news? Tottenham has taken seven points out of its first three matches, the same fixtures which were all losses last season. The bad news? They’re currently behind top-of-the-table Arsenal and ewwwwwwww. But let’s not dwell on that, the football’s on. There are three matches available for your...
Tuchel bewails ‘two presents’, bad execution in Chelsea debacle against Leeds United at Elland Road
Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch boldly declared that no one will ever “out work” or “out run” his team, and while that was certainly true today, their 3-0 victory owed far more to what Chelsea did — or didn’t do. As expected, Elland...
Leeds United vs. Chelsea, Premier League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
After a challenging first couple games, Chelsea enter a sequence of eminently winnable games beginning with today’s visit to Elland Road. Three points here are already necessary to keep up with the early leaders as well. Tuchel has selected the exact lineup that the WAGNH community voted for as...
Manchester United vs. Liverpool: Premier League 2022-23 Live Match Coverage & How to Watch
A derby between Liverpool and Manchester United is nervy at the best of times, and it is fair to say that after a combined 2 points from the opening 4 matches for the two sides, it is decisively not the best of times. Make no mistake about it, either team that ends up on the receiving end of a loss tonight will be thrust into full-on crisis mode (at least as far as the pundits and the worst corners of Twitter are concerned).
Lampard’s comments on Gordon amid reports of Chelsea’s third bid
For a player who is reportedly the subject of a £60 million bid, Anthony Gordon was amazingly light-hearted at Fleetwood Town during Everton’s Carabao Cup Second Round win over the League One side today. He had a ready smile on his face whenever the camera panned to him, whether it was while he sat on the bench during the game or even as he kicked the ball around at halftime with his teammates, Gordon did not seem a player weighed down by the burden of expectation or indeed one that has indicated that he wants to leave for Chelsea.
Alisson Points to Defensive Breakdowns as Cause for Liverpool Struggles
Liverpool are one of the best teams in football and have proven that repeatedly over the past few seasons. If all you’d ever seen of them was the first three games of the 2022-23 Premier League season, though, you certainly wouldn’t know it. Injuries have played a major...
Official: West Ham sign Emerson Palmieri from Chelsea
Chelsea left back Emerson Palmieri has completed his move across London, joining West Ham United today in a £13+2m deal and signing a four-year contract good through 2026, with the option to extend it by a further year. Emerson leaves the Blues after five seasons but only 71 appearances,...
Match Recap: Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea: A performance to remember
Leeds United put in one of their best performances in recent memory to beat Chelsea in the Elland Road sunshine. It might’ve been a totally different afternoon had Sterling managed to put away his chance within the first 40 seconds. He drifted inside from the left, opting to shoot on the third opportunity, curling the shot just wide from the edge of the box. Sterling made no mistake when a similar chance cropped up later in the half, but his goal was disallowed for offside.
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, August 23
Good morning - I do not believe I said a word during the first 95 minutes of Tottenham’s 2-2 draw against Chelsea last week. Instead your hoddler-in-chief had his arms crossed, or kept wiping his head against his forehead, stroking his chin or tending to his beverage. Every now and then he would wrinkle his nose and take a deep breath.
Youri Tielemans price expected to drop
Leicester City are dropping the price for Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans, per multiple reports. The midfielder has one-year remaining on his contract and has made it clear that he does not intend to re-sign with the Foxes. According to CBS Sports Goalazo reporter Ben Jacobs, Tielemans has agreed to “broad personal terms” with the Gunners and would sign if Leicester accept an Arsenal bid.
Leeds United 3-0 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea gift-wrapped three points and three goals to the home side at Elland Road today, in a performance that will be overshadowed by the scoreline but is a testament to just how massively games can change in only one moment. As expected, Leeds came out with an absolute madcap press...
Rory McIlroy threw a fan’s remote controlled golf ball right into the water
Rory McIlroy hates robots confirmed. This weekend the golfer was playing at the BMW Championship when a fan drove a remote controlled golf ball onto the green to the laughs of the gallery. Rory did not find this funny. After swatting at the ball a few times with his putter...
Everton at Fleetwood: Starting lineups & how to watch | Onana, Coleman start
Frank Lampard has made a number of changes but has stuck with his favoured formation. Begovic has come in in goal, with Coleman, Keane and Welch in front of him. Patterson plays again, with Vinagre coming in on the opposite wing. Davies and Onana in the middle, with McNeil and Iwobi out wide and Rondon up top.
Sunderland face an interesting week until Norwich arrive on Wearside
Whichever way you look at it, the start of Sunderland’s 2022/2023 Championship season has exceeded our expectations. During the summer, we might have dreamed about the team storming the division and delivering a second promotion in as many seasons, but realistically, I think that we were all hoping that the side would simply be competitive during a season where consolidation in the second tier is the aim.
Romano: Spurs set to complete Bryan Gil loan to Valencia
Tottenham are set to complete another loan for a young star this window. According to Fabrizio Romano, Spurs are expected to finalize the loan of Bryan Gil back to Valencia for the season very shortly. Gil previously spent the second half of last season at the La Liga club. Notably,...
Women’s Championship Ramble: Sass and slim margins as Sunderland’s rivals kick off!
All summer long the talk amongst fans of second tier women's football has been about how evenly matched a lot of the sides will be this season, and objective observation of the opening round of fixtures provided ample evidence to prove this theory right. It also showed that as the...
Sky Blue News: Men v Newcastle, Ladies against Las Blancas, Raheem “Fuming”, and More...
Are you ready for Matchday 3? No worries, we’ve got all the latest storylines to set you up for Newcastle vs Man City. Let’s get to it. A nice write up on the key matchups, including a head-to-head look at the netminders. Nick Pope vs Ederson. It’s not...
Manchester City vs Newcastle proved a thrilling match, 3-3: Reaction & Tweets
Manchester City provided real thrills after a fantastic second half fightback, scoring two goals inside four minutes, to claim a dramatic 3-3 draw at Newcastle in what was a classic Premier League encounter. A real good match of footy, on to the reaction:. Pep Guardiola Reaction. “I’ll tell you now...
Opinion: “Can you truly understand football without ever having played the game?”
Following Wednesday evening’s game, during which we gave a great account of ourselves at Bramall Lane, I started to think about fan opinions, and particularly some of the overreaction to Dan Neil’s red card. To briefly touch on the game itself, for me, we made a top six...
