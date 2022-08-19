Effective: 2022-08-23 16:12:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Graham; Pinal The National Weather Service in Tucson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Graham County in southeastern Arizona East central Pinal County in southeastern Arizona * Until 500 PM MST. * At 412 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness, or 10 miles east of Winkelman, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Dudleyville, Aravaipa Canyon Wilderness and San Carlos Reservoir. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

GRAHAM COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO