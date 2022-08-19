Effective: 2022-08-23 16:41:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-23 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Major flooding is occurring or about to begin in Apache Junction along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash. Low water crossings impassable along with bridge crossings possibly over topped and closed. Streets may be impassable. Numerous breakouts along Weekes Wash and Palm Wash anticipated. Widespread flood impacts expected. Multiple mobile home and RV parks likely to see flooding impacts. Multiple residential structures and properties likely to be flooded with water. Target Area: Maricopa; Pinal FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR MARICOPA AND PINAL COUNTIES At 441 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is already occurring. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Apache Junction, Lost Dutchman State Park, Goldfield, Superstition Mountains and Gold Camp. This includes the following highways US Highway 60 between mile markers 197 and 200. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ ・ 58 MINUTES AGO