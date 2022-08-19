Read full article on original website
How Craig Wright solved the electronic cash puzzle with Bitcoin
Bitcoin was not created by coding, but by an academic approach to a real-life problem. The problem to solve was: how to have sustainable electronic cash? Certainly, not by implementing anonymity and getting taken down via law enforcement eventually. To create a law-abiding electronic cash system, the inventor of Bitcoin...
CFTC to double down on consumer education for retail digital asset investors
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has pledged to double down on educating retail digital assets investors to protect the faction of the market, which is made up of a significant population of minorities that are underserved by the financial system. According to remarks made by CFTC commissioner Kristen Johnston,...
Philippines demonstrates sustained animosity towards foreign digital exchanges
The Philippines is not as antagonistic towards digital assets as most other countries but it is not particularly fond of foreign exchanges. Citing recent debacles within the space, Filipino authorities have persistently advised citizens against using exchanges domiciled abroad. As part of this movement, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP)...
Gregory Ward on The Bitcoin Bridge: BSV Blockchain an ‘absolute fit’ for cybersecurity
There is more to blockchain technology than its applications in digital currency. One company that proves this is SmartLedger, which considers itself as the world’s leading blockchain distribution channel. The company’s Chief Development Officer, Gregory Ward, tells The Bitcoin Bridge that it was able to establish itself thanks to strategic partnerships with many wonderful companies and developers in the blockchain ecosystem.
Consortium to carry out first private digital sterling initiative in UK
The United Kingdom will soon see a first-of-its-kind collaboration between central banks, regulators, commercial banks, and other financial institutions towards exploring a retail central bank digital currency (CBDC) under Project New Era. The Digital Financial Market Infrastructure (Digital FMI) consortium, formed by several global financial services industry players, has announced...
CBDCs key to maintaining monetary system in digital age: ECB research
Officials of the European Central Bank (ECB) have reiterated support for central bank digital currencies (CBDC) in the latest installation of its Working Paper Series. ECB researchers opined that among all other alternatives, CBDCs are the only solution to ensure the smooth continuation of the monetary system in the digital age.
Scalable peer to peer tokens on Bitcoin: Solve the back-to-Genesis problem using recursive SNARKs
This post was first published on Medium. This is an implementation of nChain’s solution¹. Tokens on Bitcoin are typically stored in UTXOs. When a supposed token transaction is received, a user needs a way to efficiently and quickly check its authenticity. A major part is to decide if it links to certain genesis transaction, where the token is issued.
China: Bank testing e-CNY smart contract-enabled school fee payment in Sichuan
The Bank of China, a Chinese majority state-owned commercial bank, has pioneered a new use case for China’s central bank digital currency (CBDC) platform. The bank, headquartered in Beijing, announced the testing of a product that uses the e-CNY smart contracts feature to facilitate fee payments to after-school training programs.
South Korea: FSC takes action against 16 unregistered foreign digital asset exchanges
The Financial Services Commission (FSC) has announced plans to take action against 16 foreign digital assets exchanges operating in South Korea without proper registration. In a press release, the FSC stated that the exchanges were brought to its notice by its sub-unit responsible for overseeing the registration of digital assets exchanges—the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU).
HUSD stablecoin recovers—what caused it to depeg?
The last few months have seen multiple so-called stablecoins break their 1:1 U.S. dollar peg. While some have been mere blips on the radar, others have had catastrophic consequences. On August 19, HUSD, a stablecoin issued by Stable Universal Limited in conjunction with Huobi, lost its peg, trading as low...
The Bitcoin Association for BSV’s Annual Report Video
Zug, Switzerland, 23 August 2022: Managing Director of the Bitcoin Association for BSV Patrick Prinz introduces the highlights of the last twelve months for the Association where the BSV blockchain reached an important milestone by becoming the biggest blockchain in the world with CryptoFights alone processing more daily transactions than ETH and BTC combined.
Luke Rohenaz joins CoinGeek weekly Livestream to talk about TonicPow and Bitcoin SV
TonicPow founder Luke Rohenaz joined Kurt Wuckert Jr. on the CoinGeek Weekly Livestream, where they talked about TonicPow, the new world of micropayment-fueled marketing it enables, and much more. What TonicPow is really capable of. Wuckert says he received a payment from TonicPow for posting a link on Twitter and...
Lightning Network requiem
Research has recently been published about some glaring vulnerabilities in the Lightning Network, which is the second layer protocol built on top of BTC to overcome the inherent shortcomings of the small block BTC network on the practicality of the protocol being used as a cash or micropayments system. The...
Tornado Cash takedown is denial stage of grief—Joshua Henslee weighs in
Last week, Ethereum-based coin mixing service Tornado Cash was sanctioned by the U.S. Department of Treasury, and its lead developer was arrested in Europe. Bitcoin developer Joshua Henslee released a new video to share his thoughts on what’s going on. A recap of the current situation. Henslee begins by...
FedNow is a better alternative to a CBDC, Federal Reserve governor says
Many of the challenges that Fedcoin fans say the central bank digital currency (CBDC) will solve will be addressed by the upcoming FedNow payment service, a Federal Reserve Governor has claimed. During the recent VenCent Fintech Conference in Little Rock, Arkansas, Michelle Bowman touted FedNow as a better alternative to...
South Korea pilots digital assets seizure for traffic fines settlement
The South Korean National Police Agency (KNPA) has successfully carried out a pilot program that will give police the power to seize digital assets from the exchange accounts of individuals who failed to settle their traffic fines. Local news outlet Jungo Ilbo reports that the city of Gunpo, a town...
More proof that UTXO is superior to account-based systems
This post originally appeared on ZeMing M. Gao’s website, and we republished with permission from the author. Read the full piece here. The biggest structural and elemental difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that the former uses Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) while the latter uses an account-based model. UTXO...
