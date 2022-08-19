ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 1

Related
ETOnline.com

DSW BOGO Sale: The Best Shoe Deals on Must-Have Brands

Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
SHOPPING
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop Eloquii's sale with new arrivals and wardrobe basics starting at $19

Stop, drop and shop: Eloquii is having a major sale and you won't want to miss it. Right now, the retail brand, which carries sizes 14-28, is offering $19 to $49 wardrobe staples with the code COOL. This includes a gorgeous green smocked puff-sleeve blouse fit for a day out with friends, a chic tie-waist midi skirt perfect for the office, and a satin gown with a tie bodice and flounce hem for a more formal occasion.
RETAIL
ETOnline.com

Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall

Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
BEAUTY & FASHION
CNET

Get an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at Kate Spade, but Only With This Coupon Code

Kate Spade's end-of-summer sale is here until Sept. 9 and you can score discounts on hundreds of products on the designer's website. That includes shoes, handbags, wallets, jewelry and clothing across a variety of collections and styles. To make the deal even sweeter, until Thursday, Aug. 25, you can get an extra 30% off with the exclusive coupon code SAVE30.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Discounts#Shoes#Eva
HollywoodLife

Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Unique All-In-One Outfit

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Skirt and shirt combos are a definite look. It’s a fun way to keep it simple up top and add some flair at the bottom, or the other way around. Now, what if there was a way to have the uniqueness of this combination with the convenience of a dress. Wouldn’t that just be the best?
APPAREL
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now

Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
BEAUTY & FASHION
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Axios Twin Cities

Target deeply discounting merchandise to clean inventory

This summer's discounts at Target will last a bit longer. Driving the news: The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday reported a 90% drop in profits during the second quarter as it clears out inventory, either by discounting or by cancelling orders. The big picture: Target's performance in the second quarter shows just how hard it’s been for the average retailer to operate during the pandemic, Axios Closer author Hope King writes.The swift economic recovery from the pandemic gave companies little time and room to adjust first to logistics challenges and, more recently, to changing consumer preferences.Why it matters to you: ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Taste Of Home

The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know

Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
SHOPPING
shefinds

This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'

It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax”

Originally rumored to debut during Yeezy Day 2022, the adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax” is set to release on August 22nd for $60 USD. Akin to past iterations of the slip-on design, the latest pair indulges in a uniform look across the upper and serrated bottom. The all-brown look compliments a bulk of the Yeezy catalog, and serves as a nice counterpart to the Yeezy boots historically prepped for the colder season. Fans are still waiting for the release of the slides in a bold blue “Azure” hue, which will act as a nice contrasting style to the upcoming “Flax” option.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy