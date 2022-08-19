Read full article on original website
ETOnline.com
DSW BOGO Sale: The Best Shoe Deals on Must-Have Brands
Perhaps you've already put together a collection of cute summer dresses for this season. Or maybe you've stocked up on the coolest, TikTok-approved denim staples (ahem, mom jeans). But now, it's time for the final pieces of your summer outfit: shoes. You're in luck, because DSW is currently offering a Buy One Get One Free sale. In other words, this is the perfect time to get in on the summer shoe trends you've been eagerly waiting to wear.
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop Eloquii's sale with new arrivals and wardrobe basics starting at $19
Stop, drop and shop: Eloquii is having a major sale and you won't want to miss it. Right now, the retail brand, which carries sizes 14-28, is offering $19 to $49 wardrobe staples with the code COOL. This includes a gorgeous green smocked puff-sleeve blouse fit for a day out with friends, a chic tie-waist midi skirt perfect for the office, and a satin gown with a tie bodice and flounce hem for a more formal occasion.
ETOnline.com
Coach Outlet Extra 20% Off Sale: Shop Double Discounts on Crossbody Bags and Backpacks for Fall
Coach Outlet loves to spoil its customers — just look at their major deals on designer bags for further proof. Right now, Coach Outlet is throwing an extra 20% off Frenzy Sale where best-selling handbags and accessories are majorly marked down. With crossbody bags and backpacks that are already up to 70% off, the additional savings arrived just in time for the fall and back to school season.
CNET
Get an Extra 30% Off Sale Styles at Kate Spade, but Only With This Coupon Code
Kate Spade's end-of-summer sale is here until Sept. 9 and you can score discounts on hundreds of products on the designer's website. That includes shoes, handbags, wallets, jewelry and clothing across a variety of collections and styles. To make the deal even sweeter, until Thursday, Aug. 25, you can get an extra 30% off with the exclusive coupon code SAVE30.
Shoppers Are Obsessed With This Unique All-In-One Outfit
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Skirt and shirt combos are a definite look. It’s a fun way to keep it simple up top and add some flair at the bottom, or the other way around. Now, what if there was a way to have the uniqueness of this combination with the convenience of a dress. Wouldn’t that just be the best?
Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy Now
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Find: 10 Items That Are Always Cheaper at Sam's Club Discover: 10...
Thrillist
McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week
Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
8 Items To Never Buy at Dollar Stores
With inflation continuing to push us to our (bank) breaking point, we're getting desperate to find ways to save on everyday products. And so we're flocking to stores that promise hefty discounts...
Shoppers Say They ‘Don’t See Wrinkles’ Anymore Thanks to This Retinol Body Cream That’s On Sale Now
Is it just us, or does it seem like we’re always on the hunt for the latest and greatest skincare finds to keep us looking young? If you’re also searching for a new product to keep your skin looking youthful, you need to add a retinol-based moisturizer to your lineup. Too often, we only focus on taking care of our face and show the rest of our skin some TLC when an issue arises. That’s why Amazon shoppers found this retinol body cream that makes firming skin and treating lines and wrinkles on your body a breeze. And, it’s on sale...
deseret.com
Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals
As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
7 Food Items You Should Never Buy at Walmart
If you've been grocery shopping lately, you've likely found yourself aghast at the high cost of various food items. These shocking price tags aren't arbitrary; they're a result of the pandemic, rising...
Target deeply discounting merchandise to clean inventory
This summer's discounts at Target will last a bit longer. Driving the news: The Minneapolis-based retailer on Wednesday reported a 90% drop in profits during the second quarter as it clears out inventory, either by discounting or by cancelling orders. The big picture: Target's performance in the second quarter shows just how hard it’s been for the average retailer to operate during the pandemic, Axios Closer author Hope King writes.The swift economic recovery from the pandemic gave companies little time and room to adjust first to logistics challenges and, more recently, to changing consumer preferences.Why it matters to you: ...
The Walmart Labor Day Sale Is Coming Soon—Here’s What We Know
Ready or not, summer is coming to a close. And while it’s always bittersweet to say goodbye to long, lazy days at the lake and our favorite summer desserts, the lead-up to fall includes a lot to look forward to. Walmart’s back-to-school sale is already on, but at the top of our list—after pumpkin spice everything, of course!—is Walmart’s Labor Day sale. It’s one of the best Labor Day sales of the season, and we have a preview of the top deals.
10 Items You Should Always Buy at Dollar Tree
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
8 Items Around Your Home That May Be Worth More Than You Think
Here's some extra motivation to get your spring cleaning done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home that you...
I’m a bridal shop owner and these are the signs that a bride is going to be to difficult to dress
CHOOSING a wedding dress can be one of the most daunting tasks brides face ahead of their big day. Brides spend months trying to pick their perfect attire while sticking to a budget as they attend fitting appointments at different stores. Bridal store owner Anna Cirignaco has claimed she knows...
11 Items To Buy at Costco Instead of Amazon
It's so easy and convenient to order whatever you need from Amazon -- especially if you pay for a Prime Membership, which grants you same-day, one-day or two-day delivery on a variety of items....
This Trader Joe's Item Just Made A Comeback And Shoppers Are 'Stocking Up'
It’s official: Trader Joe’s just brought back their Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce!. In a recent Instagram post by Trader Joe’s List, the beloved item was seen back on the grocery store’s shelves. Uploaded on August 2, the caption wrote, “It’s back. Pulled Jackfruit In Smoky BBQ Sauce • $2.99 • I love green jackfruit as a meat substitute because it has a similar texture to shredded meat and when it’s paired with a sauce, [it] is delicious!”
10 Biggest Deals at Walmart for August
Now is a time when consumers are feeling the squeeze of inflation at historic levels -- and it's pushing us into unfathomable depths of debt. Things in that department probably won't get better...
sneakernews.com
Where To Buy The adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax”
Originally rumored to debut during Yeezy Day 2022, the adidas Yeezy Slide “Flax” is set to release on August 22nd for $60 USD. Akin to past iterations of the slip-on design, the latest pair indulges in a uniform look across the upper and serrated bottom. The all-brown look compliments a bulk of the Yeezy catalog, and serves as a nice counterpart to the Yeezy boots historically prepped for the colder season. Fans are still waiting for the release of the slides in a bold blue “Azure” hue, which will act as a nice contrasting style to the upcoming “Flax” option.
