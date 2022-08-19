ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjrh.com

Slight Warm-Up Next Few Days

TULSA, OKLA- — Fairly quiet evening ahead with refreshing overnight lows in the mid to lower 60s. This weather pattern likely to hold for the remainder of the work week with slightly warmer temperatures in the mid 90s as south winds return by Thursday. Shower and thunderstorm chances increase...
TULSA, OK
kjrh.com

Cooler with On/Off Shower Chances

TULSA, OKLA- — Expect periodic showers and thunderstorms to persist throughout the day as a cold front to the north drifts southward. Daytime highs very pleasant in the low to mid 80s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Dry, but cloudy to start the work week...
TULSA, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 08-21-22

An upper level low will be gradually shifting east through Monday as it drags a cold frontal boundary through the region. There may be an isolated shower around the Missouri border into Northwest Arkansas early today until a drier northwest flow fills in behind the frontal boundary. Because the front will be in the vicinity during the first half of the day, there may be a few clouds around in the morning, but by the afternoon, increasing sunshine will help brighten the remainder of the day. Despite the still strong late summer insolation, advection of cooler air on the those northerly surface winds will limit afternoon highs to the middle and upper 80s across much of the region. A pleasant evening is in store under mostly clear skies tonight. Temperatures will drop into the lower and middle 60s by sunrise Monday.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Admiral Twin Drive-In Holds Motorcycle Swap Meet

Motorcycle enthusiasts got to have some fun at a swap meet Sunday in Tulsa. The event was held outdoors at the Admiral Twin Drive-In. Jeff Williams Motorcycle swap meets have been making stops in Oklahoma, Kansas and Missouri since April. This meet-up was the last one of the season for...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Tulsa, OK
State
Oklahoma State
news9.com

Tulsa Man Stands Up Tires In Arkansas River To Encourage Activism

Countless tires along the Arkansas River in Tulsa have been dug up and are standing up, leading to a lot of people asking questions. News On 6 tracked down the man who has been working hard to send a message. Zane Bettis has been digging the last five days, but he is not tired. The 24-year-old Tulsan said he has always wanted to do something to help the environment, and now the rubber finally meets the road. He has walked at least half a mile through the river, rotating the tires and standing them up.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Green Country
deltanews.tv

Escaped rapist: The Delta, Oklahoma, or Wyoming?

GREENVILLE - Tunica County might seem off the hook for now... but the rest of The Delta remains on the lookout for that escaped Rapist from Arkansas. We told you first, how Sam Hartman escaped from a work crew in Arkansas, and then with the help of his sister Misty and mother Linda White, high-tailed it to The Delta to hide out.
TUNICA COUNTY, MS
blackchronicle.com

Filming in Oklahoma heat prepared him for ‘lifetime in hell’

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma heat can get to anyone, including iconic movie stars. - Advertisement - Sylvester Stallone has spent a significant amount of his summer on sets around Tulsa and Oklahoma City filming for his upcoming Paramount+ series “Tulsa King.” Any of those shoots over the last few weeks would’ve at least had a run-in with 100-degree temperatures.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Watch: Family Owned Barbecue Restaurant Opens New Location In Tulsa

A family-owned Oklahoma barbeque restaurant is now serving customers at a new location in South Tulsa. The Love’s have been cooking barbeque together and serving Oklahoma customers since 2015, and last month, they opened the first location in Tulsa. Brian Love and his wife Aisha opened their first restaurant...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
kaynewscow.com

Water still flowing free in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE — Water flows free of charge at the Devine Water Artesian Well located on Oklahoma 11 between Alva and Medford 0.6 of a mile past the Slat Plains Reservoir turnoff in Alfalfa County. The hidden treasure near Salt Plains Lake, was drilled in 1954 by Edward Brickman as...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
WGNO

Search for missing Houma woman underway in Oklahoma

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (WGNO) — The car of a missing Houma woman was found in the Kiamichi River near Fort Towson, Okla. after her family hadn’t heard from her in days. According to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI), 33-year-old Caitlyn Case’s car and phone were found in the Kiamichi River Aug. 12. Her […]
FORT TOWSON, OK
KTUL

2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Green Country School Districts Struggle To Hire Enough Bus Drivers

Many Green Country school districts are struggling to hire enough bus drivers. The driver shortage can lead to confusion and frustration for parents and students who are impacted. Right now, Union Public Schools needs 15 drivers. The district has added a $2,000 sign-on bonus and raised its minimum wage by $2 an hour, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy