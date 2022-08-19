Read full article on original website
Microsoft confirms what we always suspected about the PS4
Microsoft has finally revealed the enormous sales gap between Xbox One and PS4 consoles. While you may have had an inkling that the PS4 outsold the Xbox One, Microsoft had always kept quiet on its console’s sales figures. Now, though, the company has finally revealed the disparity, and it isn’t pretty.
PS5 players have stopped playing their consoles because they are going outside instead, PlayStation says
PlayStation 5 consoles are not being used as much because people are going outside, Sony has said.During the pandemic, the PS5 was arguably the most coveted gadget in the world. Huge demand and issues with supply meant there was a booming market for the console, leading resale prices to shoot up and sending people on vast quests to try and find them.But as restrictions relax, people are playing those consoles less, PlayStation said in its latest results.The company saw total gameplay time fall 15 per cent this summer, it said in the results for the latest quarter. It improved slightly...
The PS5 DualSense Edge is Sony's answer to the Xbox Elite controller
PS5 is getting its own customizable, "high-performance" controller
One day consoles will have a 'giant AI chip and all the games will be dreams'
David Holz, founder of Midjourney Discord AI image bot, on how AI will transform the world and the everyday gaming experience. The founder and CEO of Midjourney, David Holz, has some truly inspiring views around how AI image generation will transform the gaming industry. During the short time we spoke this week, I had to hold myself back from falling too deep into the AI rabbit hole. In the process, I discovered Holz's view on how this kind of tech will develop and how it's likely to benefit the gaming industry, as well as human creativity as a whole.
Sony To Drop New PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset In 2023
The PlayStation 5 is almost two years old at this point and though many gamers still haven’t been able to purchase a console due to limited quantities, that isn’t keeping Sony from dropping a new VR2 headset in 2023. According to The Verge, Sony is planning on releasing a new and improved virtual reality headset […] The post Sony To Drop New PlayStation Virtual Reality Headset In 2023 appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch Sony OLED 4K TV just got a $500 price cut at Best Buy
If you’ve been shopping for 4K TV deals, you already know the sheer number of options can be overwhelming. Modern TVs are packed with features, and there are so many acronyms to keep straight that it can be tough to decide which one is right for you. Luckily for you, Best Buy has a great deal on a 65-inch Sony Bravia A80K OLED 4K TV that cuts $500 off the original price of $2,500 for a sale price of just $2,000. When it comes to OLED TV deals, this is one you don’t want to miss.
Mortal Kombat 30th anniversary bundle is shaping up to be a nothingburger
Facepalm: Mortal Kombat will celebrate its 30th anniversary later this year. You would think there would be big plans to honor one of the most influential – and controversial – fighting game franchises in history but according to a recent leak, that does not appear to be in the cards.
Business Insider
How to screen mirror your Android to a TV or computer, even without a Chromecast
To mirror your Android's screen, you'll need a Chromecast or another compatible device. If you have a third-party app like Tenorshare, you can mirror your Android's screen to a Mac or PC too. While you're screen mirroring your Android, anything you do on the phone will appear on the other...
Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console
FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. While stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, restocks are getting much better. The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately, with...
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
Best RTX 3090 PC deals in August 2022
We're rounding up all the best RTX 3090 PC deals in August 2022
RS Recommends: PlayStation 5 Bundles and Deals Are In Stock – If You Know Where to Look
Click here to read the full article. The PlayStation 5 first made its debut back in November 2020, quickly rising to popularity amongst gamers for its sleek, futuristic design, powerful performance and exclusive games. Its quick rise to popularity amidst the Covid-19 pandemic though meant one thing: the PlayStation 5 was consistently sold out as supply chain issues kept Sony from keeping its supply up with the ever-increasing demand. It’s still hard to get your hands on a PlayStation 5 — at least at market value — so we’ve gone ahead and made it easy for you to snag this coveted...
Digital Trends
Hurry and get this 50-inch 4K TV for $200 at Best Buy today
If you’ve been scouring the TV deals to find the absolute cheapest TV, we think we’ve found it. Right now, you can buy the Pioneer 50-inch 4K Smart Fire TV for $200 at Best Buy. Normally priced at $420, you’re saving a huge $220 off the usual price of this budget range TV. While it might not be the best known brand out there, if you’re simply looking for a decent sized screen without spending a fortune, this will serve the purpose. Here’s why it’s worth checking out.
NME
Sega Mega Drive Mini 2 will release worldwide in October with 61 games
Sega has confirmed that the Mega Drive Mini 2 will launch later this year, and feature over 60 titles including Streets Of Rage 3 and Ecco The Dolphin. The Mega Drive Mini 2 will release in Europe on October 27, the same day the Genesis Mini 2 releases in North America.
PSVR 2 finally has a release window, and VR fans will be pleased
PSVR 2, the next iteration of PlayStation’s VR headset, will release in the first few months of next year. Sony announced that PlayStation VR 2 will release in “early 2023” in a post on Twitter (opens in new tab). Although no specific date was mentioned, that release window likely spans the first three months of next year.
notebookcheck.net
Xiaomi 12T Pro: Google Play Console confirms specifications for upcoming flagship killer
It seems that Xiaomi is on the verge of announcing the Xiaomi 12T series, which includes the Xiaomi 12T Pro. To recap, only just over a week has passed since Phoneandroid revealed a hands-on photo with what they claim was the Xiaomi 12T Pro. A few days earlier, leakers shared pricing and specifications for the Xiaomi 12T Pro, as well as for the Xiaomi 12T. As we have discussed previously, it seemed that the Xiaomi 12T Pro would be a re-badged Redmi K50 Extreme Edition, a smartphone launched earlier this month and is also referred to as the Redmi K50 Ultra.
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
How To Set Up Dolby Atmos Surround Sound On Xbox Series X
The latest-generation Xbox consoles support Dolby Atmos, and there's a good chance your headset is compatible. Here's how to turn the audio format on.
Why Nintendo Wii And DS Owners Need To Stop Using The Wi-Fi USB Connector
Continued use of Nintendo's Wi-Fi USB Connector and Wi-Fi Network Adapter could come with severe consequences. The company recently issued the warning to Wii and DS users, citing a number of security concerns. The USB Connector and Network Adapter, released in 2005 and 2008, respectively, are used to allow the older devices to wirelessly connect to the internet. Similar to the Xbox 360 and its Wireless Network Adapter, it was used for those who didn't want a wired connection at a time when built-in Wi-Fi functionality wasn't as common.
The Verge
These new wireless PS5 headsets from Turtle Beach don’t make much sense
Turtle Beach announced PlayStation versions of its flagship Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max ($199.95) and the slightly less feature-filled Stealth 600 Gen 2 Max ($129.95) wireless gaming headsets. They’re available to preorder now, and they’ll release on October 2nd, 2022. These are almost identical to the Xbox-specific version released earlier in 2022 down to some of the same colorway options, consisting of all black with some silver accents or blue with bronze accents. But there’s one big change in the newer PlayStation-specific versions that I think might actually disappoint some gamers who aren’t in the know: the wireless audio transmitter isn’t compatible with Xbox.
