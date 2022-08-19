August 23, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – As a former legislator and Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly, my family and I support our local law enforcement 100%. While I agree that we could use a few more servants in blue patrolling the streets, permanently raising our county taxes by nearly 10% will not reduce crime. I will be voting NO on the Washington County Board’s Anti-Crime Plan tax referendum this fall.

