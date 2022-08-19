ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf

Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
HARTFORD, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New look for The Garden Lounge

August 20, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “Welcome to The Garden Lounge,” said owner Jeremy Hahn as he lifts the new garage door on the facade of his establishment, 258 N. Main Street, in downtown West Bend, WI. The glass door was installed this month...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Guest Editorial | Washington County government campaigns for tax increases using scare tactics | By Jesse Kremer

August 23, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – As a former legislator and Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly, my family and I support our local law enforcement 100%. While I agree that we could use a few more servants in blue patrolling the streets, permanently raising our county taxes by nearly 10% will not reduce crime. I will be voting NO on the Washington County Board’s Anti-Crime Plan tax referendum this fall.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Obituary | Jaxon Taylor Rosbeck of Hartford, WI

Ashley and Gary’s baby boy Jaxon was born February 4, 2022 in Grafton, Wisconsin at the Aurora Medical Center. Jaxon is survived by his loving and adoring parents, Ashley and Gary Rosbeck of Hartford; adoring brother and sister, McLaren (8) and Harlee (4) Rosbeck; proud great-grandparents, Jane Harris, Richard and Judy Schultz, Kathy and Raymond Montag Jr., and Sharon Rosbeck; loving grandparents, Debby and Randy Lee Meissner, Michael Mehring Sr., Tony and Kristina Rosbeck, Dave and Luann Schmidt; dear uncles and aunts, TJ and Rudy Rosbeck-Ledesma, Mark and Lisa Schmidt, Brandon and Jasmine Schmidt, Jared Rew, and Mike Mehring Jr.; as well as many more loving relatives and friends.
HARTFORD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, WI
City
Waukesha, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy