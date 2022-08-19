Read full article on original website
REAL ESTATE | 931 E. Loos Street in Hartford, WI | By Wendy Wendorf
Hartford, WI – Wendy Wendorf of Homestead Realty with the property of the week at 931 E. Loos Street, Hartford, WI. This spacious Hartford condo features three bedrooms with a loft. With two kitchens and two living rooms, this condo is perfect for growing families, two-generation families, or even the folks that work from home.
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | New look for The Garden Lounge
August 20, 2022 – West Bend, WI – “Welcome to The Garden Lounge,” said owner Jeremy Hahn as he lifts the new garage door on the facade of his establishment, 258 N. Main Street, in downtown West Bend, WI. The glass door was installed this month...
Guest Editorial | Washington County government campaigns for tax increases using scare tactics | By Jesse Kremer
August 23, 2022 – Kewaskum, WI – As a former legislator and Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee in the Wisconsin Assembly, my family and I support our local law enforcement 100%. While I agree that we could use a few more servants in blue patrolling the streets, permanently raising our county taxes by nearly 10% will not reduce crime. I will be voting NO on the Washington County Board’s Anti-Crime Plan tax referendum this fall.
Obituary | Jaxon Taylor Rosbeck of Hartford, WI
Ashley and Gary’s baby boy Jaxon was born February 4, 2022 in Grafton, Wisconsin at the Aurora Medical Center. Jaxon is survived by his loving and adoring parents, Ashley and Gary Rosbeck of Hartford; adoring brother and sister, McLaren (8) and Harlee (4) Rosbeck; proud great-grandparents, Jane Harris, Richard and Judy Schultz, Kathy and Raymond Montag Jr., and Sharon Rosbeck; loving grandparents, Debby and Randy Lee Meissner, Michael Mehring Sr., Tony and Kristina Rosbeck, Dave and Luann Schmidt; dear uncles and aunts, TJ and Rudy Rosbeck-Ledesma, Mark and Lisa Schmidt, Brandon and Jasmine Schmidt, Jared Rew, and Mike Mehring Jr.; as well as many more loving relatives and friends.
What do mowing lawns and making friends have to do with each other?
Washington County, WI – Interfaith Caregivers of Washington County is seeing green. With the arrival of spring, many of our local senior citizens need assistance with the growth of their lawns. Do you like to mow? Perhaps you could lend a hand. The seniors in our community oftentimes struggle...
Motor vehicle crash Hwy 60 and Hwy P with severe injuries | By Dodge Co. Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 21, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On August 20, 2022, at approximately 7:41 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to a traffic crash on State Highway 60 at the intersection with County Highway P, in the Township of Rubicon, Dodge County, Wisconsin. Initial investigation...
Large turnout for benefit for Cameron Apel’s bone marrow transplant
West Bend, WI – On August 17, the Moose Lodge 1398, hosted a benefit “Sociable Bike and Car Night” to raise money for a bone marrow transplant for one very special young man. Six-year-old Cameron Apel has been diagnosed with severe aplastic anemia and is in need...
