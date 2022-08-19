ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, NY

Bringing the arts to Allegany County: Studio 34fourteen debuts in Wellsville

By Chris Potter, The Evening Tribune
Spectator
Spectator
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uy7qN_0hNB9l5x00

The new art gallery will provide an outlet to highlight the work of local and regional artists who don’t often have a public venue to market their creations close to home.

The Evening Tribune

Area art aficionados no longer have to take a long road trip to find the perfect piece to adorn their home or office.

A new art gallery and artist studio, Studio 34fourteen, is debuting in Wellsville on Friday with a grand opening ceremony from 4:30-8 p.m. The business is located at 3414 Riverside Dr. and features both an art gallery displaying the works of local and regional artists, as well as a personal studio space for founder Marshall Green.

Green, who works in ceramics and sculpture, said the space checked all the boxes for the new business. Studio 34fourteen sits across from the Kwik Fill on state Route 19 and shares a building with the Riverside Farmers Market.

“I looked at quite a few buildings and spent quite a few months looking for the right space, and nothing was seeming to work out without having to force the issue,” said Green. “This space kind of fell into my lap and I love the location. It’s on the most traveled road in Wellsville and it’s attached to a really nice Farmer’s Market that’s going to be growing and turning into a flourishing business over the next few years, so I felt that was a good pairing.”

Studio 34fourteen will make its debut featuring the work of Green; Glenn Zweygardt, an emeritus professor of sculpture from Alfred University; Marsha VanVlack, a Whitesville sculpture artist and art educator; Mike Griffin, a ceramic artist from Naples, New York; and John Merlino, an accomplished painter from Buffalo.

Green said the studio will curate the works of six to eight artists at a time, drawing from across upstate New York and northern Pennsylvania. He intends to highlight “medium end work” ranging in price from around $100 to $3,000-$4,000 that offers a “unique statement piece” for the home or office.

Green previously served as the executive director of the Wellsville Creative Arts Center and currently owns Top Entertainment DJ Service. Green has been involved in the arts for decades and found a strong local arts scene when he moved to Allegany County, which features the popular Artisans Tour each year.

Corning Museum of Glass:'Blown Away' Season 3 on Netflix has close ties with CMoG. How to see the glass in person.

Arts:Scenic trail reveals murals, public art along Pennsylvania's Route 6

Education:Alfred University gets $4 million to research high-temperature ceramics for U.S. Army

Studio 34fourteen will provide an outlet to highlight the work of local and regional artists who don’t often have a public venue to market their creations close to home.

“Some go to Alfred University and they end up loving the area and settle in Cattaraugus, Steuben or Allegany County. We have a lot of great talent,” said Green. “A lot of them exhibit in more of the bigger city markets, so my goal was to have a gallery space that mirrors that of a bigger city with that type of quality art, at the same time not competing with our local artisans and the local shops.”

Friday’s grand opening will include live acoustic music, a meet and greet with some of the exhibiting artists, hors d’oeuvres, self-guided tours of the space and a complimentary outdoor cigar bar.

Green said regular hours at the studio will be limited until September, when he will likely be open by appointment and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

“I’ve always had a passion for marketing and publicizing other artists and getting their work out there, so I felt this was a good blend of having both a studio space and an art gallery,” said Green. “It’s another reason to get local homeowners, businesses and also those who vacation here at our beautiful lakes to invest more in buying great art for their businesses or homes right here in Allegany County, rather than having to go to galleries in bigger cities.”

Chris Potter can be reached at cpotter@gannett.com or on Twitter @ChrisPotter413. To get unlimited access to the latest news, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.

Comments / 2

Related
Power 93.7 WBLK

161 Acre Homestead For Sale In Western New York [PHOTOS]

The summer is fading away and, for some, the bets part of the year is about to begin. As we get to September and the start of autumn here in Western New York, the bets weather of the year is upon us. The idea of taking a walk on a crisp day and looking at the beautiful fall colors sounds amazing. It would be even more exciting if you could do that on your own property.
LITTLE VALLEY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paint recycling program launches in New York state

VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything

The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cattaraugus, NY
Wellsville, NY
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Naples, NY
City
Wellsville, NY
County
Allegany County, NY
City
Buffalo, NY
Allegany County, NY
Government
Power 93.7 WBLK

8 Great Places For Pierogies In Buffalo, New York

It doesn’t have to be Dyngus Day to indulge in a batch of delicious pierogies. Who knew that simple ingredients like potatoes, butter, eggs, and sour cream could taste so amazing together? Polish-American Buffalonians knew, that’s who. Pierogies have been a staple of Buffalo-area restaurants and household freezers...
BUFFALO, NY
WETM 18 News

Local counties announce property tax auction start dates

(WETM) — After the Chemung County property tax auction wrapped up last week, Schuyler and Steuben counties have announced upcoming auction dates for the fall season. The Schuyler County Tax Foreclosure Online Auction will run from September 14, 2022, at 12 p.m through September 28, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Schuyler County’s auction page lists the […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Gallery#Art Museum#Public Art#Arts Center#The Evening Tribune Area#The Kwik Fill
Power 93.7 WBLK

The 10 Best Public Schools In Western New York

School is set in a couple of weeks here in Western New York and if you are a parent you want to know if your child is getting a great education. Niche.com recently released a ranking of the best public schools in Western New York. They broke down the rankings into six major categories. Academics, Diversity, Teachers, College Prep, Clubs & Activities, and Health & Safety. Each school was given a grade based on the information collected and all six categories were averaged out for the overall grade.
WETM 18 News

Hidden camping gem found at Watkins Glen International

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) — If you’ve walked around the infield of the track at Watkins Glen International during NASCAR weekend you’ll see campers of every shape and size. One camper in particular tucked away behind other trailers is rather special, and quite literally one of a kind. The camper is a pull along trailer, not […]
WATKINS GLEN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Netflix
News 4 Buffalo

Founder of Mercy Flight passes away

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Mercy Flight announced Sunday the death of their founder, Doug Baker at age 79. Baker founded Mercy Flight in 1981 after serving as the owner and operator of LaSalle Ambulance Corps for over three decades. The service has benefitted hundreds of thousands of patients as the state’s first medically dedicated helicopter […]
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

On the Market: 109 Chandler Street

Looking to join the Chandler Street revival? With a beer garden perhaps? If yes, then you may want to take a look at 109 Chandler Street. The .11-acre flag lot property contains a 1,400 sq.ft. warehouse and is being marketed as a conversion candidate. From the listing:. For sale is...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

West Seneca Police Auctioning Off Old Patrol Cars

Now is your chance to own a piece of history from the West Seneca Police department. Currently, the department is auctioning off several of their older and de-commissioned patrol cars and motorcycles. All the vehicles are currently for auction online until Wednesday, August 24th at 6:35 pm. There are seven...
WEST SENECA, NY
wesb.com

Gas Prices Fall Further in Bradford, Western PA

Gas prices in Bradford are down again this week, and by more than the rest of the region. According to the AAA survey, the average price of a gallon of Regular in Bradford this week is $4.31, down nine cents from last week. In the rest of Western Pennsylvania, the...
BRADFORD, PA
Spectator

Spectator

693
Followers
210
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hornell, NY from Hornell Evening Tribune.

 http://eveningtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy