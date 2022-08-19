Read full article on original website
Related
Bloomberg
Wall Street, Crypto Giants Line Up to Back Startup Prime Broker
Some of the world’s biggest trading houses and cryptocurrency firms are backing a small startup that aims to ease Wall Street’s entry into crypto trading by tackling counterparty risks and conflicts of interest. Hidden Road Partners, a prime brokerage focused on digital assets and foreign exchange, completed a...
Social Security payments: First half of $1,682 direct payment to be sent in just 10 days
Recipients of Supplemental Security Income are set to receive their first of two September payments in just over one week.
Bloomberg
Junk Nations Risk Muted Future for Debt Sales as Liquidity Dies
September, historically the busiest month for high-yield sovereign bond sales, is set to disappoint this year as the risk of aggressive US rate hikes keep junk-rated nations on the sidelines. Banks including Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs expect subdued external debt sales from emerging countries next...
Bloomberg
Impact of Crypto Winter on Bitcoin Miners
Iris Energy and Eaglebrook Advisors Board Member Mike Alfred joins Kailey Leinz to discuss the state of the bitcoin mining industry in the face of low market performance and rising power costs, and what can be expected from the Ethereum Merge. (Source: Bloomberg)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bloomberg
Recession Fears Set to Split Stocks and Bonds After Summer Rally
It’s been a summer of love for both stocks and company bonds. But with fall nearing, equities are set to fade while bonds strengthen as central bank tightening and recession fears take hold once again. After a brutal first half, both markets were primed for a rebound. The spark...
Bloomberg
Popular Manga App Seeks 2023 IPO in Tokyo at $6 Billion Value
South Korean messaging giant Kakao Corp.’s manga business is pushing back plans to go public on the Tokyo Stock Exchange until next year, aiming for a valuation of $6 billion or more. Manga app operator Kakao Piccoma Corp. had previously planned an initial public offering for this December, but...
Bloomberg
US Futures, Stocks Fall as Fed Outlook Takes Toll: Markets Wrap
Stocks in Europe retreated Monday along with US equity futures as the Federal Reserve’s commitment to tighter monetary settings and worries about the effect on economic growth weigh on investor sentiment. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 fell more than 1% each. The 10-year Treasury yield was...
Bloomberg
Australia to Map Crypto Tokens as Part of Regulatory Ramp-Up
Australia is beginning a review of cryptocurrency assets in the country to help better understand and regulate the industry. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government will make “token mapping” a priority this year to help identify which digital asset tokens are being used in Australia and how they should be regulated, Treasurer Jim Chalmers said in a statement on Monday, adding that a public consultation paper on the matter would be released soon.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bloomberg
Zoom Slumps as Video-Conferencing Company Cuts Sales Forecast
Zoom Video Communications Inc. projected sales and profit for the current quarter that fell short of Wall Street’s estimates, suggesting tightening corporate budgets and increased competition are weighing on the enterprise software maker. The shares fell in extended trading. Revenue will be as much as $1.1 billion in the...
Bloomberg
Greener Nickel Ambitions: Elements by Clara Ferreira Marques
Hi, I’m Clara Ferreira Marques and this is Elements, Bloomberg’s daily energy and commodities newsletter. We bring you a blend of commentary from Bloomberg Opinion writers and the best of our market-leading news coverage. If you haven’t signed up for delivery to your inbox, you can do that here.
Bloomberg
Bed Bath & Beyond Set for Rebound as Meme-Stock Selloff Abates
Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. shares climbed as much as 7% in premarket trading on Tuesday as the seller of home goods beloved by retail investors stages a rebound after three days of fierce declines. As of last close, shares in the firm had fallen 60% since the latest so-called...
Bloomberg
How Much Is Power in Europe? It’s Now Equal to Oil at $1,000 a Barrel
European power prices have soared so much that they’re now equal to more than $1,000 per barrel of oil. A gas crunch is the main driver -- with Russian supply cuts pushing the fuel’s price to about 13 times its seasonal norm -- while heat waves and drought boosted electricity demand and cut hydro and nuclear output. Coal-fired plants may offer little relief, since that commodity has hit a record.
Bloomberg
South Korea Set to Resume Quarter-Point Interest Rate Increases
The Bank of Korea is poised to raise its key interest rate by a quarter-percentage point on Thursday, resuming normal-sized increments as it seeks to rein in inflation without damaging the economy’s growth prospects. The BOK will lift its seven-day repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 2.5%, according...
Bloomberg
Online Pharmacy Zur Rose Is Weighing Options Including Sale
Zur Rose Group AG, the Swiss online pharmacy, is exploring strategic options including a possible sale, according to people familiar with the matter. The Frauenfeld-based company has been working with advisers to look at alternatives ranging from a take-private to a private investment in public equity, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. It has held talks in recent months with potential suitors including US buyout firms KKR & Co. and Hellman & Friedman, the people said.
Bloomberg
China Plans $29 Billion in Special Loans to Troubled Developers
China will offer 200 billion yuan ($29.3 billion) in special loans to ensure stalled housing projects are delivered to buyers, people familiar with the matter said, ramping up financing support for its beleaguered property sector. The previously unreported size of the lending program, which was announced with scant details by...
Comments / 0