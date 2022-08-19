ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dart
4d ago

$21,000 per student and a City School System that can't balance it's books. Millions missing. Democratic Party government that supports the system of no accountability. All they want/demand is more money.

John Wood
4d ago

It doesn't cost that much to change grades or falsify attendance records like Baltimore City schools have been doing !

Henry Johnson
3d ago

Find the money already stolen from taxpayers that the school system hasn't accounted for. The Baltimore City School System is corrupt and millions has been stolen!!!

Related
wypr.org

Baltimore County schools needs hundreds of teachers, leaders balk over how to pay for raises

Hundreds of teachers won’t be in classrooms across the Baltimore County Public School district as students return to school next week. Baltimore County is short more than 400 teachers while the school board is clashing with the county executive and council over how to fund teacher pay raises. Only 40 out of 176 schools across the district are fully staffed, according to Baltimore County School Superintendent Darryl Williams.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Mayor Scott to spend $1.5 million on expanding Baltimore's behavioral health services

BALTIMORE -- Mayor Brandon Scott announced on Monday that he would be steering an additional $1.5 million towards Baltimore's behavioral health services, city officials said.Scott said the funding would go toward expanding the behavioral health response efforts of Baltimore Crisis Response, Inc., also known as BCRI.The money is expected to be spent on a regional behavioral health call center, substance abuse programs, and community outreach efforts, city officials said.Scott made the announcement alongside City Councilman Zeke Cohen, BCRI Executive Director Johnathan Davis, and Behavioral Health System Baltimore CEO Crista Taylor."This investment of city funding reflects a shifting of our values," Taylor said. "It shows that we believe mental health crisis services should be part of our community emergency response alongside fire, police, and hospital services."
WTOP

‘Emmett Till Alerts’ go live in Maryland

Following a spike in hate crimes and other incidents targeting minorities and their places of worship, a new alert system led by civil rights leaders in Maryland has gone live. The new system is called Emmett Till Alerts, and it was announced inside a church that’s been attacked twice this...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Public Schools educators brace for impact of teacher shortage

TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
InsideClimate News

Residents and Environmentalists Say a Planned Warehouse District Outside Baltimore Threatens Wetlands and the Chesapeake Bay

Jeanna Tillery said it feels like she’s going through a spell of heartbreaks. An African American woman in her 70s, Tillery is a retired health professional and Baltimore City native. She and her husband moved to Maryland’s Harford County in 2014, lured by its country feel and a vast forested area next to their three-story single-family home in a neighborhood called Pomeroy Manor.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore Police Chief touts gun seizures, homicide reduction in pilot area

Baltimore City leaders announced the results of a two month long investigation, about a dozen people with ties to a social network known as ‘princess plaza’ were arrested in recent days on gun and drug related charges. Baltimore City Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said during a press conference that the investigation into the network was launched in June after a notable increase in violent crimes in the western district. The group was active around Princess Plaza at Edmondson and members were involved in five instances of attempted murder, police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Carjacking suspect arrested in northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MD—Maryland State Police and U.S. Marshals on Friday located and arrested a man in northeast Baltimore who was wanted for an alleged carjacking that took place earlier this month. The suspect, Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore, was wanted for armed carjacking and related offenses by the Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland man charged in Pennsylvania mass stabbing that left woman, child dead

BALTIMORE -- An Edgewood man has been charged in connection with a mass stabbing that left a mother and her young daughter dead in York County, Pa. last night, according to Pennsylvania State Police.Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of Criminal Homicide and two counts of Criminal Attempted Homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. The woman was identified as 34-year-old Christine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WMDT.com

MACO sees Maryland Politicians discuss the future of the state

OCEAN CITY, Md- Politicians, government agencies, and businesses flocked to the Ocean City convention center, for a chance to talk about the future of the state, and the accomplishments, issues, and developments in the state. For Senator Ben Cardin, the event was a chance to sell the benefits of the...
OCEAN CITY, MD
Wbaltv.com

MSP, US Marshals arrest armed carjacking suspect in Baltimore

Federal and state authorities arrested a man Friday in connection with a reported carjacking in Baltimore. Maryland State Police said troopers and U.S. Marshals arrested Treverrick Jamal Robinson, 24, of Baltimore, on armed carjacking and related charges issued by the Baltimore Police Department. State police said troopers and marshals arrested...
BALTIMORE, MD

