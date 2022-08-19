TOWSON, Md. -- Teachers employed by Baltimore County Public Schools will be back on duty Monday and could encounter challenges stemming from an ongoing teacher shortage.Staffing instabilities across the country started before COVID-19 but only worsened after the pandemic.Baltimore County is no exception, according to the president of the Teachers Association of Baltimore County, Cindy Sexton."I have not seen a number (of vacancies) since last week and it was just under 500 then but I know they've hired more since," Sexton explained.Ongoing efforts to fill educator openings and other school staff positions will continue the week before students are set...

BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO