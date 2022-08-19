ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Lakeside Log Cabin Real Estate Listing With Pool (Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lexington, NC) – Mike Swanson

By Michael Swanson
wallstreetwindow.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
charlottemagazine.com

A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home⁠—While Becoming TikTok Stars

Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
CONCORD, NC
News Argus

WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway.

WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May 2023. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Davidson County, NC
Business
County
Davidson County, NC
Lexington, NC
Business
City
Lexington, NC
Lexington, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte Stories

Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022

North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
THOMASVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housinglist#Linus Realestate#Log Cabin#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Business
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC

Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
scoopcharlotte.com

Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards

September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
CHARLOTTE, NC
News Argus

5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G

Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
GREENSBORO, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy