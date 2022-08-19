Lakeside Log Cabin Real Estate Listing With Pool (Most Expensive Home For Sale In Lexington, NC) – Mike Swanson

Read full article on original website
My Fox 8
Beautiful jewelry with a great story that’s Made in North Carolina!
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A beautiful piece of jewelry is a real find, and one that has a great story is even better. One artist named her business after her studio: she calls it 1515 Studio Out Back. Brad Jones found out more about the place and the...
'I'm not pleased': NC to buy Chatham Co. homes, businesses to make way for automaker, widen roads
The state is using eminent domain to buy five businesses and 27 homes in the Merry Oaks community.
charlottemagazine.com
A Concord Couple Restores ‘The Ugliest’ 1900s Mill Home—While Becoming TikTok Stars
Locals referred to it as “the ugliest house in Concord”: a 1,100-square-foot mill house on Glenn Street that was built in 1900 and had been vacant for at least the previous five years. Adam and Jessica Miller bought it in June 2021 for $70,000. The Millers, both studio artists, had renovated four homes over the last decade. But nothing could have prepared them for dummy grenades in the front lawn, a vintage soda can under the floorboards, and snakes—snakes!—in the rotting walls.
News Argus
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway.
WFU Student Housing - Private 1 Bed 1 Bath in a 4 bedroom home on Ranch Drive and University Parkway. Available starting July 2022- May 2023. Fully furnished student housing minutes from WFU and Downtown Winston-Salem. Includes Queen size bed suite with private bathroom, private deck/patio spaces. Shared living spaces are located on both floors.
Charlotte Stories
Here’s When Fall Colors Are Predicted To Peak in North Carolina in 2022
North Carolina’s 2022 fall colors are expected to be some of the brightest and most beautiful in years. The average temperature this year is 54.23°F degrees, which is the 5th warmest year on record, according to NOAA. This year has also been the wettest year on record with a total of 29.04″ of rain, which will result in a slightly later and brighter fall color season.
Which stations in the Piedmont Triad have some of the state’s cheapest gas prices?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in greater Greensboro is almost closer to last year’s average than it is to the price you paid last month. And the Piedmont Triad again has some of the cheapest prices in North Carolina. For the record, GasBuddy.com quotes that price […]
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina
If you happen to live in North Carolina and you love eating seafood then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about: three amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should add to your list and visit next time you are in the area, in case you haven't visited them already. Here's what made it on the list.
Rowan County woman plans to invest in real estate after winning top lottery prize
SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County woman is going to live out a lifelong dream of investing in real estate after winning the lottery. Paola Guerrero-Alonso plans to invest in real estate after winning $200,000 from a simple $5 Sapphire 7′s ticket. Officials said she bought the ticket at the Speedway on South Main Street in Salisbury, N.C.
How a grandfather’s gift helped produce a national leader in the quick oil change business
(WGHP) — Talk about humble beginnings. C.W. Strickland was a chain-smoking, third-grade-educated tobacco sharecropper who could barely read or write. But a gifting decision he made in the early part of the last decade helped turn a fledgling idea into one of the nation’s more compelling business success stories. It was truly the gift that […]
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Greensboro, NC
Hungry for a delicious meal in Greensboro, North Carolina? You’re in luck! Whether you’re a visitor or a resident of the city, you’ll be happy to know that Greensboro is home to some of the best restaurants in the US. Keep reading to learn more!. 12 Best...
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Winston-Salem couple told they'd have to pay $1,000 to break lease, despite apartment problems
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Madison McCormick and her boyfriend were excited to move into their new Winston-Salem apartment. The complex seemed nice, and the unit appeared to be clean and quiet. Contact the Call For Action team. “At the beginning, everything was fine,” McCormick said. There were a few...
scoopcharlotte.com
Pick Your Own Apples + Lots More Fun at These Area U-Pick Orchards
September is right around the corner, and while we can’t believe how fast summer went by, we’re looking forward to all the fun festivities beginning with apple picking. Whether you’re looking for a day of family fun or a new date idea, apple picking is something everyone can enjoy. We’ve rounded up orchards around Charlotte offering apple picking this season, organized by driving distance. As always, check before you go as weather and other factors can affect opening times.
Gas line work in Lincoln County could include noise and flames
Piedmont Natural Gas will begin routine maintenance Monday, Aug. 22, on a natural gas line off N.C. 150 east of Lincolnton and doesn't want it to be a surprise to people in the area. Piedmont says the work could produce a loud noise, the smell of gas and a tall...
News Argus
5633 Hornaday Rd Unit G
Marathon Property Solutions Presents: 5633-G Hornaday Road, Greensboro, NC 27409: Second floor, 2 bedroom 1 bath condo! Neighborhood pool! Living room with access to balcony with storage. Both bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Kitchen has pantry. All electric utilities. Small pets allowed up to 25 lbs. Lawn & trash is included. Available now!
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
Greensboro Urban Loop is almost complete
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Work continues on the last leg of the Greensboro Urban Loop. The final stretch of highway, between Elm Street and U.S. 29, is expected to open early next year. Despite obstacles like the COVID-19 pandemic, inflation, and labor and material shortages, the Greensboro urban loop is...
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
North Carolina man wins $100K off lottery ticket he bought at his store
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Lexington man is $100,000 richer after a $25 scratch-off ticket he bought at his own store ended up being a winner, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. Paul Jackson Jr, owner of The Drive-Thru on Randolph Street in Thomasville, collected his prize Thursday. After required state and federal tax […]
