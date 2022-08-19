ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

The Pixel 6A’s durability is apparently a match for its capable hardware and software

We already know that the midrange Pixel 6A has the right stuff on the inside, and based on the results of JerryRigEverything’s 6A durability test, it looks like it has an equally solid build quality to match. As the 6A goes under the knife in the video below, you’ll see it stand up well to scratches on the glass screen cover and camera housing, as well as surviving the flex test — not all recent midrange phones have been so fortunate.
CELL PHONES
How to search for images you can (legally) use for free

If you’re looking for an image that you can repurpose for one of your projects and aren’t able to take a photo yourself, there are a ton of free images you can use online without running into any copyright issues — you just have to know where to look.
VISUAL ART
Microsoft might finally simplify its Windows 11 update names

Microsoft could be preparing to name its next big OS update the “Windows 11 2022 Update.” References to this naming have appeared in near-final versions of the next big Windows 11 release, currently named 22H2. Twitter user XenoPanther spotted the Windows 11 2022 Update naming in the Get Started app that appears when you set up a new PC.
SOFTWARE
Netflix’s ad-supported tier may have some commercial-free content

Netflix’s upcoming ad-supported tier might not show commercials on all the content included in the cheaper subscription plan. A report from Bloomberg suggests that Netflix may cut commercials from newer original films, as well as certain kids’ shows. According to Bloomberg, Netflix may not run ads during original...
TV & VIDEOS
How to use the Windows 11 screen reader

There are numerous third-party screen readers available for Windows 11. The most popular ones include Job Access With Speech (JAWS) and NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA). (Microsoft has a full list on its website.) But Windows also has a free, built-in screen reader called Narrator. Given the wealth of options that...
SOFTWARE
Economy
Amazon is fixing the AC at a warehouse where a worker died on Prime Day

Amazon is reportedly installing new air conditioning equipment and additional fans at its EWR9 warehouse in New Jersey, according to a report by NBC News. This comes after Reynaldo Mota Frias, a worker at the facility, died on July 13th, during the Prime Day rush, on a day when temperatures rose to 92 degrees. Amazon reportedly blames Frias’ death on “a personal medical condition” and denies reports that he told managers he was feeling unwell. An investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (or OSHA) is listed as ongoing.
BUSINESS
Quest VR owners have new Meta logins to use instead of Facebook

Meta will now allow users of its Quest VR headsets to log in with a new Meta account instead of a Facebook account, the company announced on Tuesday. The company had said in July that this change would be rolling out in August, and it marks a shift from an unpopular policy announced in 2020 that required users to log in to their headsets with a Facebook account instead of a separate Oculus account.
VIDEO GAMES
NFT copyright is still a total mess, says report

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are sold on the promise of “ownership,” but a new review suggests many creators and buyers still have no idea what that means. A review from blockchain investment company Galaxy Digital finds that only one of the 25 most valuable NFT projects even tries to give buyers direct intellectual property rights to the underlying art, and many offer confusing or nebulous licenses despite recent efforts to clean up the space.
ECONOMY
Engineer admits he stole trade secrets while working on the Apple Car

Xiaolang Zhang has pled guilty to stealing trade secrets from Apple, where he worked on a self-driving car project from 2015 to 2018 (via CNBC). When he quit his job at Apple, he told his supervisor that he was going to work for Guangzhou Xiaopeng Motors Technology, a Chinese EV startup also known as XPeng.
CARS
The Basilisk V3 Pro brings wireless back to Razer’s claw-shaped mouse

Razer has just announced a new model of its Basilisk gaming mouse. Dubbed the Basilisk V3 Pro, the shape and layout of the V3 Pro are virtually identical to the standard V3, with its claw-shaped design and 11 programmable inputs, and includes some of the hardware improvements that we saw with the standard Basilisk V3 — namely Razer’s new optical switches, RGB underglow, and a scroll wheel that can dynamically shift between tactile and free-spin modes based on how fast you spin it. The V3 Pro also brings a couple of new upgrades by including wireless connectivity and a more powerful 30K DPI sensor. The release of the V3 Pro also brings with it Razer’s new wireless charging dock, which adds options for wireless charging and a 4K Hz polling rate over wireless.
VIDEO GAMES
SteelSeries’ new Nova 7 Wireless actually costs less than the Xbox Series S

The barrier to entry for SteelSeries’ flagship wireless gaming headset, the Nova Pro Wireless, is quite high at $350. That price will likely be worth it to some people, but if you’re cool with getting just a fraction of that headset’s features in a $179.99 package, the Nova 7 Wireless has your name on it. It’s missing swappable batteries, active noise cancellation, and the handy wireless base station for making quick adjustments. But it keeps some of the Nova Pro Wireless’ most important features, like the simultaneous multisource audio coming in from Bluetooth and its 2.4GHz USB-C audio transmitter.
ELECTRONICS
Google admits its Google TV software is too slow

Google has been working on making its TV experience faster, more responsive, and less of a hassle for users. According to a post on its support forums on Monday, the company has been working on improving boot time, general performance, and the number of options for managing storage on both third-party TVs as well as its Chromecast with Google TV streaming puck.
TECHNOLOGY
Who exactly is the Acer Swift 5 for?

The Acer Swift 5 is Acer’s top ultraportable laptop. It’s essentially the closest thing the company has to a MacBook Air competitor. It’s thin and light, it looks nice, and it’s powerful enough for most office use cases (though probably not for demanding computing workloads). By...
COMPUTERS
YouTube TV update will reportedly let you watch four channels at once

YouTube TV, Google’s take on cable TV, could soon let viewers watch up to four live streams simultaneously in a new feature called “Mosaic Mode” reports Protocol. That’s according to a non-public presentation Google gave to its smart TV hardware partners, in which the search giant also discussed optimizations coming for YouTube Shorts on the big screen, as well as new YouTube Music functionality.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Apple’s DIY self-repair program expands to cover fixing M1 MacBooks

Apple’s expanding its DIY repair program to include MacBook Air and MacBook Pro laptops equipped with the M1 chip. Once the program officially opens tomorrow, you’ll get to purchase genuine parts for the 2020 M1 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and the 14- and 16-inch 2021 M1 MacBook Pros from Apple’s Self Service Repair Store.
COMPUTERS

