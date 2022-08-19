ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

FREE Catalytic Converter Etching Event Being Hosted By PBSO

By Joel Malkin
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NTgWL_0hNB8Hm400
Photo: PBSO

The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is hosting a FREE catalytic converter etching event on Saturday.

There's been a recent trend of the converters being stolen off of cars throughout Palm Beach County. Palm Springs Police Chief Tom Ceccarelli recently told us the recurring crime has been happening in his community.

"It has to do with the precious metals inside the catalytic converter that makes it so tempting to steal because now they're worth more money."

Law enforcement recommends etching the vehicle's VIN number on the catalytic converter...

"So that way if it is stolen, if it goes to a pawn shop or a distributor they'll identify it as a stolen device."

That's why PBSO is hosting the event at the Midas at 2253 N. Military Trail, just north of Okeechobee Boulevard in West Palm Beach. It's happening from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and while appointments are not required, they are preferred. You can call 561-899-7872.

