thesource.com

Magic Johnson Clears The Air About Fake Story Of Him Donating Blood

Over the last couple of weeks, a fake news story has been circulating around social media that says that Magic Johnson, despite having HIV, donated blood. The story came about after a picture of Johnson getting his blood drawn went viral. The tweet in question has a picture of the...
NBA
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Memphis Grizzlies Exploring a Trade for Kevin Durant

After The Athletic revealed the Atlanta Hawks attempted to secure Kevin Durant’s services, the Memphis Grizzlies are now making a run at the Brooklyn sniper. According to The Athletic, the Grizzlies are joining the Celtics, HEAT, and Raptors in pursuit of the swingman. The Grizzlies are willing to discuss a deal and have a plethora of draft picks but will not include Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane in a deal. It’s also pretty clear to assume Ja Morant is not to be asked for as well.
thesource.com

Tiger Woods Brings “More Golf. More Game.” to Cover of PGA Tour 2K23

PGA TOUR® 2K23, the upcoming installment in the golf simulation video game series by HB Studios, has a tee time thanks to 2K. The release dates for PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe Edition and PGA TOUR 2K23 Tiger Woods Edition are set for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, and Friday, October 14, 2022, respectively. Tiger Woods is the cover athlete for the PGA TOUR 2K23 video game, which honors his career by including him as a playable in-game pro as well as an Executive Director who provides guidance to the game’s production team.
