NPR
Politics chat: Hot issues see developments this week
It's going to be a week full of developments on the moment's biggest stories - the ongoing investigation and litigation over the attempts to overturn the 2020 election, more states restricting abortion, guns and more. So it's a great time to turn to NPR national political correspondent Mara Liasson. Glad to have you with us, Mara.
NPR
More states will enact abortion trigger bans this week
How much has abortion law changed since the Supreme Court ruling? Two months ago, the court majority made a choice to eliminate a constitutional right to abortion. That ruling threw the matter to states. NPR national correspondent Sarah McCammon covers abortion rights policy. Hey there, Sarah. SARAH MCCAMMON, BYLINE: Good...
Democrats' Chances of Beating Ron DeSantis With Under 48 Hours to Primary
The last time Florida elected a Democratic governor was in 1994.
She was Florida Dems’ ‘new hope.’ Then a veteran pol stepped between her and DeSantis.
Whoever advances through Tuesday’s primary will take on Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in November, and to many Democrats the stakes couldn’t be higher.
NPR
As primaries wind down, there are some hints about what's in store for midterms
A special election for the House may give us clues to what's coming this fall. You may know, the closely divided House and Senate are at stake. Republicans are favored to gain, as the party out of power often does. But they are feeling a little bit less optimistic these days. Last week, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell acknowledged what the experts say - it's getting harder to see how his party captures the Senate. It's a little hard to hear this, but listen closely to this clip.
NPR
Candidates who deny the 2020 presidential election results are winning races
So it's worth repeating - there is no evidence of widespread election fraud during the 2020 presidential election. Yet, as you just heard, candidates who deny the outcome are winning office in battleground states across the country, including Nevada, Arizona, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. We have called up professor Rick Hasen at UCLA School of Law. He is director of UCLA's Safeguarding Democracy Project. Rick, thanks for being here.
DeSantis' challenger, Manhattan's clash of Democratic titans: A quick look at Tuesday's primaries
Florida Democrats on Tuesday will pick their nominee to face Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in the fall, while New York Democrats will choose their candidates in new congressional districts, most prominently in a battle between two powerful House veterans in upper Manhattan. Republicans have fewer competitive primaries on Tuesday, though polarizing repeat candidate Carl Paladino and New York state GOP chairman Lick Langworthy are facing off in a contentious primary in New York's 23 Congressional District.
NPR
News brief: Primary election are winding down, Imran Kahn, Russia car bomb
NPR
Top election officials in a Texas county quit after threats stemming from 2020
Running an election in 2022 is hard. There's all the logistics that go into making early voting, mail voting and Election Day voting go smoothly. And on top of that, election officials have been dealing with a storm of harassment and death threats following the lies told about the 2020 election being stolen. Now, some of these officials say they're done. For example, in Texas, all the top election officials in one county quit last week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's with us now. Hi, Miles.
NPR
Teachers share why they left their job during the pandemic
The U.S. is facing a shortage of 300,000 teachers, according to the The National Education Association. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with three former teachers to get insight into the teacher shortage. MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:. Some are already there, but for many others, this is the big week - school is...
NPR
A Florida district declines dictionary donations as it navigates a new book law
A school district in southwestern Florida has made headlines for rejecting a donation of dictionaries because of a freeze on new books in its libraries and classrooms. That freeze is temporarily in place while officials navigate a new state law that gives parents more control over the selection of reading and instructional materials in schools.
NPR
Few rules address extreme heat problem in prisons
There are few rules about heat in the nation's prison cells. As temperatures rise, advocates say the situation is becoming more and more dangerous. For correctional facilities that remain open, extreme heat is a major challenge. That's because many of these facilities are old and lack air conditioning, exposing prisoners to dangerous temperatures. Sarah Betancourt from member station WGBH tells us that with the exception of some county jails and federal medical units, there are few rules for maximum temperatures in cells.
NPR
The national 988 hotline is up and running but local centers need workers, funding
For people in crisis, calling 988 can be a lifesaving decision. As of this summer, the new three-digit suicide and crisis lifeline offers a single gateway to hundreds of call centers around the U.S. Brett Sholtis at member station WITF visited two call centers in Pennsylvania and brings us this story.
NPR
Democrats Claw Back Ground In Fight For Senate Control
Touting Biden's recent legislative achievements and decrying the Supreme Court's abortion decision, Democratic Senate candidates see opportunity just as the general election season kicks into high-gear. Another reason they are feeling optimistic? Many are running against Trump-backed nominees that even Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell appeared to acknowledge were risky...
NPR
School is back in session in LA. Where are the students?
School is back in session in much of the U.S. or soon will be. In Los Angeles, the second-largest school district in the country, students went back for their first day this past Monday. It was the first start to the school year that felt like the pre-pandemic normal, which is to say with all students expected to return full time to in-person classes, except that they didn't all show up. Nearly 50,000 students, or about 11%, missed the first day this year, according to school officials. Alberto Carvalho is the superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District, and he has been personally calling families and knocking on doors to find out why so many students were absent. We called him in Los Angeles to ask him what he's learning. Alberto Carvalho, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED. Thanks for joining us.
