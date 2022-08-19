ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GAMINGbible

Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning

One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

'House Of The Dragon' Already Has A Ridiculously High Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes

Set nearly two centuries before Daenerys Targaryen stepped out of the fire with her little baby lizards, House of the Dragon shows there is still a contest for the big spiky metal chair. As per. Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the younger brother of the current King Viserys (Paddy Considine), is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne - an incredible warrior and fearless dragon rider. Yet, Viserys' eldest, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is highly aware that she is just as fearsome in the skies and her role as Viserys' only surviving child has weighed heavy on her mind for all of her life. Her ploy for the throne would be infallible, if she was a man.
TV & VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

Lord Of The Rings TV Series Producer Reveals Their "Number One Rule" For The Show

Lord Of The Rings fans are thriving right now. Yesterday, it was announced that Private Division and Weta Workshop are teaming up on a brand new LOTR game but the truth is, we’ve got a two year wait ahead of us. In the meantime though, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power is due to keep us entertained and the show’s creators are opening up about the series’ “number one rule” for success.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Somebody Managed To Get 'DOOM' Running On A Tractor

If there’s one thing that everyone knows DOOM for, apart from being a genre-defining FPS, of course, it’s the fact that you can play it on anything. And no, I don’t just mean the likes of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch (although you can), I mean literally anything with a screen.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Game Of Thrones#House Of The Dragon
GAMINGbible

Dragon Ball Fans Have Some Interesting Thoughts About The 'Fortnite' Crossover

Yesterday’s Fortnite collaboration was a mighty big one for anime fans. A Dragon Ball crossover has officially arrived and it includes some pretty fun quirks and features. Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all available to buy from the shop, plus there are three themed Back Blings, two Dragon Ball inspired pickaxes, two gliders, seven new quest sets, and three new emotes - including the iconic fusion dance. There is certainly a lot going on and fans were quick to share their thoughts.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Rockstar Issue DMCA Takedown on GTA Developer's Original Videos

Much to the delight of fans, the past few weeks have been chock full of GTA VI updates. Admittedly, Rockstar are keeping tight-lipped on these unofficial reports but it is looking like GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a female protagonist who will form one half of a Bonnie and Clyde style duo. As exciting as all this is though, Rockstar’s latest move hasn’t gone down well with fans as the studio continues its copyrighting crackdown.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Fallout TV Show Leaked Images Show The Inside Of A Vault For First Time

There’s quite a few TV and film adaptations of games in the works right now - as well as HBO’s The Last of Us show, we’re also set to get God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn adaptations, which is really exciting. The show that many gamers are probably the most hyped about though is Amazon’s upcoming Fallout series, which was first announced back in 2020, and is being written and directed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Days Gone' Devs Are Really Unhappy With Supposed Movie Casting

In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Bend Studio’s 2019 action-adventure, Days Gone, will apparently be getting its own movie adaptation. Not bad for a game that apparently wasn’t considered to have sold well enough (despite matching Ghost of Tsushima’s sale numbers, confusingly). Take...
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

George R. R. Martin Reveals How Many Seasons Of Game Of Thrones He Wanted

Ah, 2019, a simpler time. A time before 2020, and a year in which we were still getting new episodes of Game of Thrones. Well, for a while, anyway - the show’s eighth and final season wrapped up in May that year, and to this day, continues to court controversy. I genuinely don’t think a single week passes by without the GAMINGbible team erupting into a heated debate over whether it was good or not (if you were to ask our dear journalist Kate Harrold, she’d undoubtably tell you that, yes, yes it is).
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

Fans Divided Over Music Choice For New 'The Rings Of Power' Trailer

Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
ENTERTAINMENT
GAMINGbible

Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Be Missing A Key Feature

Back in June, it was officially confirmed that ads are indeed coming to Netflix, as part of a new, cheaper tier. Currently, it’s not known exactly when this will be rolled out - Deadline previously reported that it’d be releasing sometime in early 2023. Netflix isn’t alone in introducing ads to their service - Disney+ will also be rolling out a cheaper, ad-supported tier in December (along with a price hike to their existing ad-free subscription).
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

'The Last Of Us' TV Series Gets First Teaser Trailer

Oh man, it’s happening. It’s really happening. HBO have finally released a first look at their upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us and it is utterly glorious. The series wrapped filming just a few months ago and whilst HBO did treat us to a few stills, we’ve all been waiting to truly see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as Ellie and Joel. Without further ado, that day is finally here.
TV SERIES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony

Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Here’s Everything We Hope To See In ‘The Last Of Us Part 1’

The Last of Us Part I needs to impress. We’re mere weeks away from the release of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake and just like most fans, I’ve got mixed emotions. For the most part, I’ve championed the idea of a remake ever since the rumours began. Sure, The Last of Us doesn’t need a remake yet naturally, I’m intrigued by what promises to be the “definitive” way to experience my favourite game. On the other hand, there’s been a lot of resistance to Part I and I get it. Shiny new graphics are great, but The Last of Us Part I can’t rely on those alone. The remake needs to justify its £70 price tag.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live Right Here

It’s that time again. Later tonight, big Geoff is back with a brand new showcase because Gamescom’s Opening Night Live is almost upon us, my friends. With Summer Game Fest all but a distant memory, Geoff Keighley returns with a brand new showcase chock full of gaming reveals, updates, and trailers. We’ll be covering all the hottest news here at GAMINGbible but you can also watch along live right here. How fun is that?
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider

Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
VIDEO GAMES
