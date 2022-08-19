Read full article on original website
Disney Plus Removes One Of Its Biggest Films Without Warning
One of the most popular movies on Disney+ has been pulled from the streaming service, in a very unceremonious manner, as subscribers had no warning that they'd soon be missing out. While the success of competitors like Amazon Prime and Netflix has started to stutter, with both of these losing...
'House Of The Dragon' Already Has A Ridiculously High Audience Score On Rotten Tomatoes
Set nearly two centuries before Daenerys Targaryen stepped out of the fire with her little baby lizards, House of the Dragon shows there is still a contest for the big spiky metal chair. As per. Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), the younger brother of the current King Viserys (Paddy Considine), is the heir presumptive to the Iron Throne - an incredible warrior and fearless dragon rider. Yet, Viserys' eldest, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy), is highly aware that she is just as fearsome in the skies and her role as Viserys' only surviving child has weighed heavy on her mind for all of her life. Her ploy for the throne would be infallible, if she was a man.
Lord Of The Rings TV Series Producer Reveals Their "Number One Rule" For The Show
Lord Of The Rings fans are thriving right now. Yesterday, it was announced that Private Division and Weta Workshop are teaming up on a brand new LOTR game but the truth is, we’ve got a two year wait ahead of us. In the meantime though, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings of Power is due to keep us entertained and the show’s creators are opening up about the series’ “number one rule” for success.
Somebody Managed To Get 'DOOM' Running On A Tractor
If there’s one thing that everyone knows DOOM for, apart from being a genre-defining FPS, of course, it’s the fact that you can play it on anything. And no, I don’t just mean the likes of Xbox, PlayStation and Nintendo Switch (although you can), I mean literally anything with a screen.
Dragon Ball Fans Have Some Interesting Thoughts About The 'Fortnite' Crossover
Yesterday’s Fortnite collaboration was a mighty big one for anime fans. A Dragon Ball crossover has officially arrived and it includes some pretty fun quirks and features. Son Goku, Vegeta, Bulma, and Beerus are all available to buy from the shop, plus there are three themed Back Blings, two Dragon Ball inspired pickaxes, two gliders, seven new quest sets, and three new emotes - including the iconic fusion dance. There is certainly a lot going on and fans were quick to share their thoughts.
'Sonic 3' Plot Leak Suggests People's Least Favourite Character Makes An Appearance
The plot of Sonic the Hedgehog 3 seems to have been leaked and it mentions three additional characters are arriving on the silver screen - unfortunately, one of them isn't a fan favourite. Spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog 2 follow. Once the Master Emerald is restored and Robotnik's robot threat...
Rockstar Issue DMCA Takedown on GTA Developer's Original Videos
Much to the delight of fans, the past few weeks have been chock full of GTA VI updates. Admittedly, Rockstar are keeping tight-lipped on these unofficial reports but it is looking like GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a female protagonist who will form one half of a Bonnie and Clyde style duo. As exciting as all this is though, Rockstar’s latest move hasn’t gone down well with fans as the studio continues its copyrighting crackdown.
Fallout TV Show Leaked Images Show The Inside Of A Vault For First Time
There’s quite a few TV and film adaptations of games in the works right now - as well as HBO’s The Last of Us show, we’re also set to get God of War and Horizon Zero Dawn adaptations, which is really exciting. The show that many gamers are probably the most hyped about though is Amazon’s upcoming Fallout series, which was first announced back in 2020, and is being written and directed by Westworld creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan.
'Days Gone' Devs Are Really Unhappy With Supposed Movie Casting
In case you missed it, it was recently reported that Bend Studio’s 2019 action-adventure, Days Gone, will apparently be getting its own movie adaptation. Not bad for a game that apparently wasn’t considered to have sold well enough (despite matching Ghost of Tsushima’s sale numbers, confusingly). Take...
George R. R. Martin Reveals How Many Seasons Of Game Of Thrones He Wanted
Ah, 2019, a simpler time. A time before 2020, and a year in which we were still getting new episodes of Game of Thrones. Well, for a while, anyway - the show’s eighth and final season wrapped up in May that year, and to this day, continues to court controversy. I genuinely don’t think a single week passes by without the GAMINGbible team erupting into a heated debate over whether it was good or not (if you were to ask our dear journalist Kate Harrold, she’d undoubtably tell you that, yes, yes it is).
Ubisoft Are Working On A Blade Game With Marvel, Rumour Says
There’s a whole host of Marvel games currently in the works - from the upcoming PS5 exclusive Spider-Man 2, to Marvel’s Wolverine and the unfortunately delayed tactical RPG Midnight Suns (which is now set to release sometime before March next year, rather than 7 October). Take a look...
'Mass Effect 3' Mod Finally Lets You Romance The Best Character
Thanks to the painstaking work of a Mass Effect modder, Commander Shepard is now able to romance one of the most popular characters in the sci-fi series. Honestly, if you were on Mass Effect Tumblr back in the day - heck, even now - you'll know how much of a big moment this is.
‘New Tales From The Borderlands’ Announced, Releasing This Year
New Tales from the Borderlands has been announced today at Gamescom 2022. A spiritual successor to Tales from the Borderlands, the interactive narrative game follows three new protagonists, Anu, Octavio and Fran, and takes place in the war-torn city of Promethea. See the announcement trailer here:. The story pits these...
Fans Divided Over Music Choice For New 'The Rings Of Power' Trailer
Everyone stay calm, but The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is almost upon us. The all-new Amazon Prime Video series, set thousands of years before Frodo’s adventures in The Lord of the Rings, is set to release in under two weeks time, and just in case you weren’t excited enough, a new trailer has been revealed. Spoiler alert - it’s looking pretty epic.
Netflix's Ad-Supported Tier May Be Missing A Key Feature
Back in June, it was officially confirmed that ads are indeed coming to Netflix, as part of a new, cheaper tier. Currently, it’s not known exactly when this will be rolled out - Deadline previously reported that it’d be releasing sometime in early 2023. Netflix isn’t alone in introducing ads to their service - Disney+ will also be rolling out a cheaper, ad-supported tier in December (along with a price hike to their existing ad-free subscription).
'The Last Of Us' TV Series Gets First Teaser Trailer
Oh man, it’s happening. It’s really happening. HBO have finally released a first look at their upcoming adaptation of The Last of Us and it is utterly glorious. The series wrapped filming just a few months ago and whilst HBO did treat us to a few stills, we’ve all been waiting to truly see Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey in action as Ellie and Joel. Without further ado, that day is finally here.
PlayStation VR2 Given Release Window By Sony
Earlier this year, apparently too many people at Sony heard “if the PS VR is so good, why don’t they make a PS VR2?”, because that’s exactly what they’ve decided to call their upcoming, upgraded VR technology. The VR2 promises a “true next-gen experience” and a greater sense of immersion - players will apparently be able to experience a heightened range of sensations.
Here’s Everything We Hope To See In ‘The Last Of Us Part 1’
The Last of Us Part I needs to impress. We’re mere weeks away from the release of Naughty Dog’s new-gen remake and just like most fans, I’ve got mixed emotions. For the most part, I’ve championed the idea of a remake ever since the rumours began. Sure, The Last of Us doesn’t need a remake yet naturally, I’m intrigued by what promises to be the “definitive” way to experience my favourite game. On the other hand, there’s been a lot of resistance to Part I and I get it. Shiny new graphics are great, but The Last of Us Part I can’t rely on those alone. The remake needs to justify its £70 price tag.
Watch Gamescom Opening Night Live Right Here
It’s that time again. Later tonight, big Geoff is back with a brand new showcase because Gamescom’s Opening Night Live is almost upon us, my friends. With Summer Game Fest all but a distant memory, Geoff Keighley returns with a brand new showcase chock full of gaming reveals, updates, and trailers. We’ll be covering all the hottest news here at GAMINGbible but you can also watch along live right here. How fun is that?
Leaked 'GTA 6' Screenshot Mystery Will Be Solved Soon, Says Insider
Rockstar are still keeping extremely tight-lipped on Grand Theft Auto VI, but that hasn’t stopped details about the game from leaking. It’s believed that GTA VI will be set in Vice City and feature a Bonnie & Clyde style duo as the lead characters. Further rumours suggest the title is aiming for photorealism and will feature brand new city single-player DLC. There’s one GTA VI mystery that’s yet to be resolved though.
