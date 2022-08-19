Read full article on original website
Are free games worth the price?
Everyone loves a freebie, and a free game, well, it’s like the warm touch of a hand on your back, and a voice in your ear, saying, “Go on. You deserve it.”. But is that voice a devil or an angel? Are free games all they’re cracked up to be? Why might you complain about something that costs you nothing?
ComicBook
Bethesda Makes 2 Elder Scrolls Games Absolutely Free
To coincide with QuakeCon 2022, Bethesda has announced that it's giving away two different entries in the Elder Scrolls franchise for no cost whatsoever. In a time where many fans simply have to continue waiting for The Elder Scrolls 6 to finally release, some have started returning to older installments in the series to help make that wait a bit easier. Luckily, if you're someone who is also looking to do this, you can now snag the first two games in the franchise without having to spend a dime.
Best games on Xbox Game Pass to play right now
Updated every month with the best games on Xbox Game Pass right now
FIFA・
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Adds 5 Classic Bethesda Games With Extra Freebie
Xbox Game Pass just added five new games from publisher Bethesda to go along with an additional bonus. As we've seen in the past, Xbox always likes to celebrate major events associated with the brand by bolstering the number of titles that are available to play via Game Pass. Fortunately for subscribers, this trend continued once again this weekend in tandem with Bethesda's annual QuakeCon event.
IGN
Wyrdsong Is a Brand New Open-World RPG From Bethesda, Obsidian Veterans - Gamescom Opening Night Live
At Gamescom Opening Night Live, former Bethesda lead Jeff Gardiner unveiled his new studio, Something Wicked Games, and teased its debut project: an open-world, preternatural RPG called Wyrdsong. Wyrdsong is planned as a dark, historical fantasy that takes place in a fictionalized version of Portugal in the Middle Ages. Though...
'Modern Warfare 2' Will Be Playable A Week Early, Here's How
Hi, I was wondering if you wanted to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's campaign ahead of the rest of the public? Of course you do, you've scrolled this far into the article without getting annoyed at me for not cutting to the chase. WAIT COME BACK. Yes, that's...
Ars Technica
Saints Row game review: An open-world mess beyond redemption
The Saints Row series emerged in the Xbox 360 era as a cheeky, irreverent response to the likes of Grand Theft Auto. By its fourth game, however, the open-world series' cars, heists, sex-toys-as-weapons gimmick, and explosive gunfights had seemingly run out of new directions to go. Previews suggested that this...
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Seemingly Getting PlayStation Console Exclusive
A popular game that is exclusive to PlayStation consoles could soon be coming to the PC tier of Xbox Game Pass. In the past, we've seen a handful of PlayStation exclusives eventually make the transition to Xbox consoles after a long enough period of time. In fact, this will be happening once again in late 2022 when Solar Ash, The Pathless, and Maquette all land on Game Pass. And while these titles will all be playable on Xbox consoles, this newly-leaked title in mention instead seems likely only be heading to Game Pass for PC.
The Verge
Destiny 2 arrives on Epic Games Store with free 30th Anniversary pack
Destiny 2 is arriving on the Epic Games Store today. The latest expansion of Bungie’s looter shooter comes just as Epic and Bungie announce a special Destiny 2 and Fortnite crossover that will involve skins, maps, and more. The expansion to the Epic Games Store will also see Destiny 2’s recent 30th Anniversary go free on the Epic Games Store.
'GTA 5' Story Mode Can Now Be Played In Co-Op Multiplayer
Grand Theft Auto V's single-player story is now multiplayer thanks to a new mod from a team of creators who wanted to cause chaos in Los Santos without having chaos caused for them in the Online mode. Though Grand Theft Auto V is now nine whole years old, there are...
Indie Developer Passes Away, Makes All Their Games Free As "Parting Gift”
Indie developer Squid In A Box, real name Rob Hale, sadly passed away earlier this month as a result of cancer complications. Following their death, as PC Gamer writes, their games, the arcade twin-stick shooters Waves and Waves 2: Notorious, have been made free to download on Steam as “a parting gift”.
Gamespot
Get Madden 23 For Free With The Xbox Series S For A Limited Time
We've seen numerous Xbox Series S deals in recent months, but a new promotion that just went live may very well be the best yet. Multiple retailers are offering a free digital game of your choice with the purchase of the Xbox Series S. Here's a list of the retailers offering this deal, but keep in mind the eligible games vary a bit depending on where you shop:
WWE・
Fallout 4 and New Vegas veterans team up to make new open world RPG Wyrdsong
Jeff Gardiner (Skyrim, Fallout 4) and Charles Staples (Fallout: New Vegas) are cooking up a fantasy RPG at a new studio, Something Wicked Games. For years Fallout fans have been clamoring for another team-up between Bethesda and Obsidian Entertainment to produce a new Fallout game. That's still not in the cards (despite Microsoft now owning both studios), but an announcement at Gamescom's Opening Night Live might be the next best thing.
Sony Accused Of Blocking Another Hit On Xbox Game Pass
Millions of gamers subscribe to Xbox Game Pass, with some even relying on it as their primary place to play new releases (per Xbox Wire). The subscription service's library is constantly changing, with new titles being added monthly. However, not every game makes it onto the Xbox Game Pass. For one, although more and more previously console-exclusive titles have made their way onto PC in recent years, PlayStation games end up on Steam, Epic Games launcher, or Sony's competing subscription service, PlayStation Plus. So what about indie titles that belong to neither Sony nor Microsoft?
itechpost.com
Is Ubisoft+ Finally on Its Way to Xbox?
The subscription service Ubisoft+, which gives players access to a variety of Ubisoft games, may soon be available for Xbox platforms, according to a new leak. Previously, only PC users could access Ubisoft+. But a service that scrapes the Xbox backend is said to have found a Ubisoft+ logo, indicating that Ubisoft+ may be coming soon to Xbox, according to the news story by Euro Gamer.
'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Order Bonuses: All Game Version Bonuses Revealed
A new "Hogwarts Legacy" trailer debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 with additional information on preorder bonuses.
The Elder Scrolls 5 Skyrim’s Game Environment Is Already Quite Large, Adding Two Dungeons, Six Isles, And More
One of the reasons Skyrim is still played after more than ten years is because of all the things to explore within its large globe. The largest Elder Scrolls game in terms of area size is Daggerfall from 1996, yet Skyrim is still enormous. The original experience alone can take many hours to finish, but some mods offer far more and occasionally are comparable to entire DLCs.
Five new Steam games you probably missed (August 23, 2022)
On an average day about a dozen new games are released on Steam. And while we think that's a good thing, it can be understandably hard to keep up with. Potentially exciting gems are sure to be lost in the deluge of new things to play unless you sort through every single game that is released on Steam. So that’s exactly what we’ve done. If nothing catches your fancy this week, we've gathered the best PC games (opens in new tab) you can play right now and a running list of the 2022 games (opens in new tab) that are launching this year.
Regarding The In-Game Store For Diablo 4, Blizzard Has Provided Details
According to Blizzard in today’s new status report, Diablo 4 will be backed by an “army of devs” creating new different seasons content for years to come. Upgrades and additional content will range from quality-of-life improvements and polish to significant additional features, side missions, foes, objects, live shows, and—of course—season passes.
