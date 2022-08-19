ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marienville, PA

Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr.

Robert Eugene Kirkpatrick Jr., 69, of Crown, passed away at home after a long battle with cancer on Thursday morning, August 19, 2022. He was born in Titusville on July 31, 1953, to the late Robert E. Kirkpatrick and Margaret L. (Reese) Leech, who survives. Bob married, Catherine A. Sherbine,...
CROWN, PA
Karen R. Steele

Karen R. Steele, 76, of Franklin, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 18, 2022. Born on March 10, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Claude E. and Ruth E. (Coulter) Smith. After receiving her degree from Grove City College and her Master’s degree...
FRANKLIN, PA
Louisa M. Detar

Louisa M. Detar, 88, Falls Creek, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born July 24, 1934, in Ashland Township, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ruth (Barlett) Sanders. On December 6, 1952, she married Richard M. “Dick” Detar at the Salem Lutheran Church....
FALLS CREEK, PA
Melvin L. Porter

Melvin L. Porter, 69, former resident of Franklin, died Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh; following a period of declining health. He was born January 19, 1953 in Franklin, a beloved son to the late Terry M. & Barbara J. (Beers) Porter. Following High school, he worked...
FRANKLIN, PA
Robert Lee Murphy, Jr.

Robert Lee Murphy, Jr., (also known as Bob or Murf), of Clarion, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at the age of 87. He was born along with his twin sister Carolyn, on May 28, 1935 in East Brady, PA, and was the son of the late Robert Lee Murphy Sr. and Martha Stanley Murphy.
CLARION, PA
Lois Carol Kerr

Lois Carol Kerr, 86, of Youngsville, PA passed away on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at The Rouse Home, surrounded by family. Lois was born on March 14, 1936, in New Bethlehem, PA and was the daughter of Frederick Darl Kerr and Iva Irene (Lucas) Kerr. Lois worked over 30+ years...
YOUNGSVILLE, PA
Holly Lynn Tweed

Holly Lynn Tweed, 37, of Butler died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Holly was born in Clarion on October 3, 1984 to Timothy J. and Rita Mae Hughes Wolfe, both of whom survive...
BUTLER, PA
Lindsay R. Scott (Niece)

Lindsay R. Scott (Niece), 24, of Bruin died at the scene of a two-vehicle accident in Hovey Twp., Armstrong County late Monday afternoon (08-15-22) of injuries sustained in the accident. Lindsay was born in Butler on July 30, 1998 to Timothy Charles and Amber Scott Wolfe of Bruin who survive.
BRUIN, PA
Marjorie J. Goodwill

Marjorie J. Goodwill, 80, of Oil City, PA, passed away Saturday August 20, 2022 at her home. She is survived by her husband, Guy(Spike) Goodwill, and daughter, Deborah Hershberger, and, son Guy Goodwill Jr. Online condolences can be shared by visiting www.reinselfuneralhome.com. Copyright © 2022 EYT Media Group, Inc. All...
OIL CITY, PA
All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Bob Goodman

Bob Goodman served our country in the United States Army. Name: Robert Eugene Goodman (Bob) Bob served in the United States Army and was stationed in Seoul, Korea. They can be found online at www.allamericanhq.com, by calling toll free 1-877-402-9273 and ask for Jim Carroll, or visit them here www.facebook.com/AllAmericanAwardsandEngraving.
OIL CITY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Bend heralded prominent family for 60 years

Southwestern Butler County residents of a certain age know that Balls Bend on Route 228 was named not for the courage it takes to navigate the dangerous curve, but for gentleman farmers and prominent businessmen Hiram, George and Henry Ball. The Ball family owned three farms in the area of...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Paul F Malone

Paul F Malone, 84, of Cooperstown, joined his wife in heaven on August 19, 2022 surrounded by Family. He was a caring Husband, Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and friend. He worked for the Franklin School District as a Custodian for many years. He enjoyed Farming and spending time...
COOPERSTOWN, PA
YourErie

New cellphone sites in Crawford, Warren counties

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Select residents in Crawford and Warren counties may notice a faster cellphone signal. AT&T has expanded its 5G network in 13 Pennsylvania Counties including in Crawford and Warren counties. In Crawford County, a new site in Titusville is expected to improve coverage and capacity along Route 89 and Route 27. In Warren County, […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride commemorates 15th, and final, year

PETROLIA — The sound of community was audible in the rumble of wheels as upward of 200 motorcycists revved their engines and rode out in procession from the Beer Garden in Petrolia for the Saeler-Solkovy Memorial Ride on Saturday morning. The riders have met on the third Saturday in...
PETROLIA, PA
YourErie

Crawford County Fair kicks off 77th year

One of the oldest county fairs in Pennsylvania kicked off its 77th year. The Crawford County Fair returned to Meadville this week. Fairgoers can expect all the usual events and the return of rides on the midway. Live music will also be featured on the main stage. One board member said that they had a […]
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
Man Wanted in Venango County Arrested for Selling Meth to CI in Clarion

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – The Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General has filed criminal charges against an Ohio man accused of selling methamphetamine to a Confidential Informant (C.I.) in Clarion County. Lewer Frank Dent, 33, of Youngstown, Ohio, is facing the following charges:. Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Seneca, PA USA

I found this quilted heart after following my mother in law in an ambulance to the hospital. She had collapsed twice and we are all so scared. I went out to take a break and get some fresh air/smell the flowers when i found the quilted heart in the flowers. Thank you for blessing us with this heart- I can’t wait to show her when she is released ♥️
SENECA, PA
Motorcyclist Passes Out, Crashes Bike on Route 38

BUTLER CO., Pa. (EYT) – A 60-year-old motorcyclist was injured after he reportedly passed out and crashed his bike on State Route 38 in Washington Township. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, as 60-year-old Vince E. Mcanallen, of West Sunbury, was operating a 2004 Harley Davidson Cruiser, followed by a known witness, south on State Route 38, in Washington Township, Butler County.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania

MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Pebbles

Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Pebbles – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Pebbles is a female American Staffordshire Terrier mix puppy. Her vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, Pebbles is friendly, affectionate, and playful. She came to the rescue center as a stray.
FRANKLIN, PA

