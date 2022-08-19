A mysterious illness is infecting dogs in Michigan and some cases appear to be deadly. It is a parvovirus-like illness, causing vomiting and bloody stools.Parvovirus is highly contagious for dogs and is common in Michigan. A vaccine is available, and the virus is not contagious to other animals or people.Otsego County has seen more than 30 deaths from the illness, Melissa FitzGerald, director of Otsego County Animal Control and shelter told CBS News. Clare County has had at least 10 deaths, and Ostego County has had about 10, but Fitzgerald said there could be more.The Michigan Department of Agriculture and...

