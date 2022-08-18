Read full article on original website
Related
NPR
Top election officials in a Texas county quit after threats stemming from 2020
Running an election in 2022 is hard. There's all the logistics that go into making early voting, mail voting and Election Day voting go smoothly. And on top of that, election officials have been dealing with a storm of harassment and death threats following the lies told about the 2020 election being stolen. Now, some of these officials say they're done. For example, in Texas, all the top election officials in one county quit last week. NPR's Miles Parks covers voting, and he's with us now. Hi, Miles.
NPR
Arkansas officers are suspended after social media video shows a police beating
Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended over what appeared to be the beating of a suspect that was caught on video. Three law enforcement officers in Arkansas have been suspended over what appeared to be the beating of a suspect that was caught on video. Michael Hibblen with Little Rock station KUAR is following details of the investigation and joins us this morning.
NPR
How drought threatens electricity producing, coal-fired power plants
Drought in the American West is forcing states to rethink how they use water for industry. That includes the energy sector and coal-fired power plants. Julia Simon reports from Wyoming. JULIA SIMON, BYLINE: Driving through the sagebrush west of Cheyenne, the road curves upwards. Just coming up the hill, you...
Comments / 0