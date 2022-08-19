KDKA Radio Editorial: Political Rhetoric

This week, a Mercer County man threatened to kill all FBI employees.

A few weeks ago, a California man was arrested outside the home of a Supreme Court justice after traveling cross-country… to kill him.

Where do they get these ideas? National leaders get some of the blame.

For example, a direct threat against two high court justices from a Senator who said: “You have released the whirlwind, and you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you.”

Or the Congressman who said: “If our election systems continue to be rigged and continue to be stolen then it’s going to lead to one place and that’s bloodshed.”

These comments and many more like them are coming from lawmakers in both major parties.

This kind of political rhetoric is linked with violence and it is increasing.

There is a solution.

In an interview on this station, US Attorney David Hickton called for the middle 2/3rds of Americans to unite in rejecting violent political rhetoric.

We say that’s an idea whose time has come.

