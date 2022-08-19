ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckees Rocks, PA

One dead and one injured in McKees Rocks shooting

By Kdka News Staff
 4 days ago

One person was killed and another was injured after a shooting in McKees Rocks Thursday night.

Around 8:30 p.m. officers were called to St. John Street. When they arrived, they found a 50-year-old man, who was shot. He died at the scene later.

The second victim is 24 and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

There are no suspects at this time.

