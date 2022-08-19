ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto volatility returns; Big names investing in blockchain

Welcome to The Daily Forkast – August 22, 2022 – presented by Joel Flynn. Bitcoin and Ether hit by inflation concerns. Meanwhile, the number of USDC exchange deposits hits a 16-month low. And finally, top names invest US$6 billion in blockchain despite market wobbles. We’ll have more on...
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether gain; BNB best performer among top 10 tokens

Bitcoin and Ether rose with most of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization in Monday morning trading in Asia. The gains follow a flash crash last Friday afternoon that dragged the world’s leading cryptocurrency below US$21,000 on Saturday for the first time in almost a month. Bitcoin is still down about 12% in the last seven days, while Ether is off 18%.
Bitcoin has been mounting in DBS Digital Exchange in volatile June

Bitcoin custodied by Singapore-based DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx) grew by 30% from April 30 to June 30 this year while Ethereum under custody grew by 3% during the same period. Bitcoin bought on DDEx in June was nearly four times that of April this year, while Ethereum purchased in the exchange in June was 65% higher than in April, DDEx said in a statement.
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether dip; DOGE, SHIB slide; Jackson Hole, Merge in focus

Bitcoin and Ethereum edged down again in Monday afternoon trading in Asia, after both posted sharp declines on Friday and had a bit of a rollercoaster over the weekend that drove most other tokens lower. Dogecoin was the biggest mover today among the top 10 coins by market capitalization and logged a 3.09% fall in the past 24 hours.
Creditors object to bankrupt crypto lender Voyager paying out bonuses

Creditors of cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Holdings are objecting to the company’s request for funds to payout bonuses to staff, saying the employees are already “well-compensated.”. Fast facts. The creditors’ objection came after Voyager, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in July, submitted a motion on Aug. 2...
Australia to keep pace with crypto laws with “token mapping”

The Australian Treasury under the ruling Albanese Government will prioritize “token mapping” in 2022 to help regulations Down Under keep pace and adapt with the crypto sector. Fast facts. “Token mapping”, the primary step in the government’s reform agenda, intends to identify the appropriate direction for the regulation...
Ronin hackers converted stolen ETH to BTC using sanctioned mixers: report

The hackers responsible for stealing US$610 million worth of crypto from Axie Infinity’s Ronin bridge back in March have since transferred most funds from ETH into BTC using renBTC and privacy tools like Blender, ChipMixer, and TornadoCash, according to a report. Fast facts. The majority of the stolen funds,...
