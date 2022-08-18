Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
WDRB's Lexie Ratterman wins Kentucky State Fair blue ribbon for cookies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Our very own Lexie Ratterman isn't just talented at reporting. She also earned a blue ribbon at the Kentucky State Fair for her baking and decorating skills. Lexie used six cookies to create an entire scene including Freddie Farm Bureau, a Ferris wheel and livestock. And...
wnky.com
Beshear: Disaster SNAP benefits approved for eastern Kentucky counties
FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Monday that disaster food benefits have been approved for residents and people working in the eastern Kentucky counties affected by devastating floods. In July, the president issued a major disaster declaration in Breathitt, Clay, Floyd, Knott, Leslie, Letcher, Magoffin, Martin, Owsley, Perry,...
WBKO
Largest pumpkin crowned at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The largest pumpkin was crowned at the Kentucky State Fair on Saturday. Josh Monin’s 1508.2lb pumpkin was crowned the 2022 Kentucky State Fair Largest Pumpkin champion. This gigantic gourd beat out nine other competitors for the grand prize of $1,508.20, a dollar for every pound...
In Your Backyard: Kentucky's only year-round horror and Halloween shop
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — Bardstown, Kentucky is known for bourbon. But one local business owner wants the small town to become known for something else — Halloween. Specifically, Kelsey Williams' horror and Halloween shop, HallowScents. Williams opened the shop in May and said business has been so good, she...
New Study Named Kentucky One of the Worst States To Live in
A new study just ranked the best states to live in, and the results weren't too favorable for Kentucky. I have spent a lot of time in the state of Kentucky. Whether it be to visit family or living in Murray during my time in college (go Racers), I have had some great experiences in the state. On top of all of that, living in southern Indiana, right along the Kentucky border, I've crossed the Ohio River to go into Henderson and Owensboro my whole life. This might get me a little flack, but aside from despising the University of Kentucky (sorry Wildcat fans), I honestly can't say too much negative about the state of Kentucky.
Wave 3
Kentucky State Fair shows history of previous ‘incidents’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Chaos is no stranger to the Kentucky State Fair in recent years. Kentucky State Police responded to multiple incidents that happened at the fair in 2019, including a single gunshot fired into the air, firecrackers and rowdy teens. Officers made three arrests in that incident, including two teenagers and an 18-year-old adult.
What you need to know about the 3 men arrested at the Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — 9 people were arrested following an incident at the Kentucky State Fair Saturday night; 6 minors and 3 adults. Donte Churchill was charged with "receiving stolen property (Firearm)", according to court documents. He is still in police custody and is scheduled for arraignment in court Monday morning.
somerset106.com
Kentucky State Parks Recognized As ‘Best In Kentucky’ By Kentucky Living Magazine
Four Kentucky State Parks were recognized as part of this year’s Kentucky Living 2022 Best in Kentucky awards highlighting the best travel destinations and experiences across the commonwealth. This year’s Best of Kentucky awards featured two Kentucky State Parks that claimed a first place showing in the categories of best long weekend getaway and best camping spot. The state park finalists voted best in Kentucky are:
What makes Mitch Barnhart tick?
To understand what makes Mitch Barnhart tick, one need only appreciate this mind-boggling reality. Kentucky’s athletics director, now in his 20th year, knows the name of every student-athlete on campus, from the starting quarterback to the third-string libero. Moreover, he knows each athlete’s story and can carry on a conversation as if two old friends were catching up. His office walls are adorned with brilliant color photographs of an athlete representing every sport.
Wave 3
Family says they witnessed incident at Kentucky State Fair Saturday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Kentucky State Fair transformed into a frenzy, shutting down Saturday night. Kentucky State Police were called to the scene just before 9:30p.m. Saturday. The Midway was reported and immediate action was taken to ensure the safety of guests. A family wanting to remain anonymous said they...
wnky.com
Burger voted best in Kentucky can be found in Hart County
HORSE CAVE, Ky. – A family-owned diner in Horse Cave just received an award from Kentucky Living for #1 hamburger in the state. In an interview with News 40, owner of 5 Broke Girls, Jackie Kulaga, said they’ve only been open a little less than four years. The award came to her as a surprise, as she is a Texas native. Coming from Fort Worth, Kulaga had not yet heard of Kentucky Living but was very appreciative of the award. Kulaga, who runs the restaurant alongside her two daughters and granddaughters, says she attributes their success to everything coming from their kitchen being “made with love.”
Wave 3
Louisville resident wins over $280,000 in Kentucky Lottery instant play game
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person in Louisville is now six-figures richer after a big win in a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game. The person, who was only identified as S. Harris, won a total of $283,486.83 playing the Celtic Coins Jackpot instant play game on the Kentucky Lottery website, according to lottery officials.
Scholaroo report on 2022’s Best & Worst Schools Systems ranks Kentucky #19 ‘best’ among all states
Even though COVID-19 started wreaking havoc early into 2020, the past two years have still suffered the consequences of a pandemic. Educational institutes are facing staff shortages, among many other obstacles. In the midst of all this, some public schools (attended by a whopping 90% of students in America) are...
Bourbon boom has downsides for neighbors; aging whiskey feeds unsightly fungus
The boom in bourbon has been a boon to Kentucky economically, but now rural residents in a swath of the western Bluegrass region are fighting the warehouses that turn whiskey into bourbon. They object to the fungus that is fed by the aging alcohol escaping into the air from barrels in the warehouses, worry about the storage of so much flammable material, and dislike what they call an industrial invasion of bucolic landscapes.
Kentucky offering PACE elder care opportunities in limited counties, aimed at more care at home
In an effort to promote the health and safety of Kentuckians, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the arrival of the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly, or PACE, in Kentucky. The program is designed to provide quality long-term care for people age 55 and older that is cost-effective. “This milestone...
WLKY.com
Popsicles 4 Police helps ambushed eastern Kentucky police officers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Dozens of motorcyclists hit the road Saturday a good cause. Popsicles 4 Police partnered with local law enforcement and veterans for a poker run. The event benefits the officers killed and those still recovering after a June ambush in eastern Kentucky. The ride kicked off at...
spectrumnews1.com
Meet the Kentucky college student who works as a blacksmith
SALVISA, Ky. — On a hot summer day, the burning coke in Jonathan Pinkston’s blacksmithing shop was approaching 2000 degrees, but he could handle the heat. “I’m grabbing a chisel, a ball fuller, a slot punch and a fuller here,” he said, preparing to transform a steel bar into a bottle opener in the shape of a horse’s head. “It’s something that I enjoy to do and actually, as a student, in the summer is when I have the most free time to do it.”
wdrb.com
Animal show with singing pig from America's Got Talent performs at Kentucky State Fair
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A barnyard show made famous by performances on America's Got Talent is entertaining crowds at the Kentucky State Fair this year. Pork Chop Revue, a family-designed live show, features a singing pig, stunts by goats and dogs, along with other antics from animals led by Les and Nina Kimes.
WKYT 27
Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - UPDATE: A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter. According to a post on the shelter’s Facebook page, staff members went to the shelter Sunday night for a health issue involving another animal that had been surrendered. When workers got to the shelter, they found another dog.
wymt.com
“They’re just gone” | An up-close look at the damage Eastern Kentucky flooding left behind
HAZARD, Ky. (WVLT/WYMT) - Nearly one month after devastating flooding hit Eastern Kentucky, help is still needed in the mountains. “This one mom looked at me and she said I don’t know and she just started to break down, and then you ask those questions, how many people are in your family and she had five boys and a girl and so they need blankets, they need towels they need the absolute bare minimum right now, they don’t have anything,” said WVLT First Alert Meteorologist Paige Noel.
