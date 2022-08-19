Read full article on original website
Watch Highlights Of Maine’s ‘Great Falls Balloon Festival
By all accounts it was a pretty great weekend to attend the 28th annual Great Falls Balloon Festival. Thousands of people in the Lewiston/Auburn area, and from all across the state checked out the high flying festivities. After being cancelled due to Covid-19 concerns, the event was back at full...
3 Easy Ways to Find the Best Places to Paddle in Maine
The ultimate game-changer for my life here in Maine was the day I picked up a kayak from L.L. Bean. I have always loved being on the water, whether I’m boating in Casco Bay, walking around Mackworth Island, or sitting on the beach in Scarborough. The lightbulb moment happened...
Tourists Are Loving Maine This Summer On TikTok
On TikTok, it’s been of summer of love here in the 207!. Sometimes I wonder if we take Maine for granted this time of year. I know personally that I don’t take full advantage of everything our state has to offer. Watching these videos made me realize that I need to get off my butt and enjoy what is left of summer.
Are Blue Lobsters Even Considered Rare in Maine at This Point?
Maine prides itself in its main delicacy: Lobster. You picture our rocky shores and immediately visions of Portland Head Light, sunrises from Acadia, and lobster boats cruising near shore with their colorful buoys and traps pop into mind. We’re known for our working wharves, local lobstermen, and top-quality cuisine featuring...
Have You Seen The Super Cool Dr. Seuss Trees in Orland?
The Maine woods can be unexpectedly odd sometimes. How many times have you been walking in the woods, maybe even behind your own house, and found something just completely unexpected? I remember when I was growing up, we used to wander about in the woods behind our school, and one day we found an old beat-up truck. Had to be from the '40s.
Coastal Maine Tiny House Rental Wows With Stunning Detail and Views
It's always fun to search for unique rentals in Maine. From treehouses to pristine lake houses, Maine seems to have it all. This diverse collection led me to a very beautiful rental outside of Acadia National Park that highlights one of the nation's popular trends. Maine Tiny Home for Rent.
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?
Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
Expert Says: Squirrels More Trouble Than Cute, So Don’t Feed Them
When I bought my house, 13 years ago, I couldn't help but notice just how many squirrels seem to inhabit the trees in my backyard. When the leaves fell in the fall, and you could really see their comings and goings; it looked like the "Squirrel Olympics" back there. They'd leap from the thinnest of branches, balance skillfully on the edge of the roof and slide down tree trunks with ease.
The State is Now Reimbursing Towns Up to $20k to Allow Rec. Cannabis
It still blows my mind that cannabis is legal in Maine. When I was in high school, I remember all my stoner friends used to wax rhapsodic about how someday "weed will be legal for everyone, man..." in the most "political" tone they could muster. I always wondered, do you really care, or are you just annoyed that you love it and it's not legal and you wish it was?
Is It Illegal to Feed a Seagull in Maine?
One of the birds that happens to be synonymous with Maine is the seagull. In slang terms, it has been given several different nicknames, like a rat with wings or a trash chicken. But seagulls in Maine, specifically on beaches and oceanfront towns, seem inescapable. Part of the reason is that seagulls in Maine have just enough access to food and shelter that they simply don't want to leave. While there's food to be had from the vast ocean, seagulls also don't mind a taste of "people" food either. So is it illegal in Maine to actually feed seagulls?
A Direct Link is About to Form Between Australia and Maine
Before getting into the meat and potatoes of this story, while researching, I came across an area in the northern territory of Australia called the Maine Islands. The only problem? There's not much information about it. You can get a weather report of Maine Islands if you're curious (today will be sunny and 90.)
Camping for the Non-Campers: 10 Glamping Sites in Maine That Will Exceed Your Needs
As soon as spring hits, I am in camping mode. Driving around with your windows down in the evening you can hear the peepers and smell the fires, swarming you with feelings of both excitement and nostalgia. I love dirty, rugged camping with hot dogs over the fire, unavoidable bug...
What All Parents Should Know To Keep Kids Safe Online As They Head Back To School
As kids get ready to head back for a new school year at the end of the month, many of them will be relying heavily on the internet and their computers to complete their studies. More kids online in many cases could mean more opportunities for those that would try...
Here are the Oldest Counties in the Oldest State, Good Ole Maine
Well, it's Maine. Let's not waste anyone's time. Quite honestly, I'm sure most people already know this, or have at least heard it could be the case. It seems that every year, new evidence or theory simply continues to solidify the truth. Maine's median age is over 45 years old....
Does This Chart Prove That Maine is Mostly Poor?
Year after year, it stereotypically seems like the group of people we try to avoid the most -- avoiding members of the U.S. Census. They'll call your home, they'll knock on your front door -- and half the time it's to ask about how they can get in touch with your neighbors, not even you.
Have You Ever Heard of A Mythical Maine Creature Called the Boogawoofah?
Scaring kids is equal parts awesome, and probably a bad idea. Parents will tell their kids all manner of things to trick them or scare them. My mom used to say if we sung out the screen at night in summer, that we could call the fireflies. Never thinking for a second that it was coincidence that we make a noise and they flash their little bodies. I also went on my fair share of snork hunts. Same as a snipe hunt, if you're wondering. And yes, long before the Snorks cartoon was a thing, haha.
Blueberry Farmers Would Love It If You Stopped Picking Their Berries
If it ain't yours, don't touch it. I caught a post from the Maine Forest Rangers a while back that I found interesting. Mostly because it's something that never occurred to me. But as we're getting into blueberry season, they're reminding folks that, as tempting as it may be, if you're driving by a farm, it's totally against the law to stop and pick anything without permission.
This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home
While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
Do You Remember Maine’s Iconic Service Merchandise Stores?
Here's a throwback for you. SERVICE MERCHANDISE. Do you remember the picnic store?. Maine had a handful of them back in the day. I remember being on the South Portland and Lewiston stores and we thought they were THE FUTURE of retail! The store wasn't actually a store. It was a showroom. And how you got what you wanted was an amazing journey!
The Most Unique Home For Sale In Maine Is Hidden Down A Back Road
If you travel around the New England states, you'll see a wide variety of homes. Old school Victorians, colonials, saltboxes, ranch style homes, chalets, A-frames, and ultra-modern oceanside mansions. No matter how many different home styles you have seen, we are pretty sure you have never seen a home like...
