spectrumlocalnews.com
The race to watch on primary day in the Finger Lakes
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Tuesday is primary day in New York for a handful of congressional and New York State Senate races. In the Finger Lakes region, there is a three-candidate Republican primary in New York’s newly-drawn 24th Congressional District. That district now includes all of Wayne and Cayuga counties.
Election 2022: Your guide to voting in Central New York’s primary for Congress, NY senate
Syracuse, N.Y. – Central New Yorkers will vote Tuesday in primary elections for Congress and the state Senate, setting up some key matchups for the general election in November. It will be the second primary election of the summer, the result of a redistricting process that caused a delay...
Heated GOP House primary in New York pits Carl Paladino against state party chair
With the overwhelming support of Republicans in western New York, Buffalo businessman Carl Paladino was able to cruise to the party's 2010 nomination for governor before he suffered a crushing loss that fall to Andrew Cuomo. On Tuesday, Paladino, now with a laundry list of controversial statements from the years...
NBC New York
See Every Democrat, Republican Candidate in NY's Primary Election on Tuesday
Tuesday marks the finale of New York’s two-part primary election after voters previously cast their ballots in June for statewide races. District voting for New York’s U.S. House and Senate races was delayed after a judge ordered the redrawing of political maps in the state. The new congressional...
These 3 New York races highlight Democrats' ideological and generational divides
The struggle for survival for some New York Democrats after the approval of the new congressional map has escalated the same roiling debates over ideology, identity, gender and the influence of money that have come to dominate party politics across the country.
wrvo.org
Assembly speaker reaffirms call for redistricting panel to redraw maps
New York state Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie defended his proposal to reassemble the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission to redraw state Assembly maps after they were invalidated by courts earlier this year. A judge in Manhattan asked lawyers for legislative leaders, including Heastie, and plaintiffs who brought the original lawsuit...
wrvo.org
New Yorkers will vote in a second primary election this year thanks to redistricting
Voters go to the polls in New York this week for the second time in two months - if they can find out where they're voting and when. As member station WSKG's Vaughn Golden reports, a rescheduled primary on top of newly drawn voting maps is making for some confusion.
Odd timing, low turnout could be recipe for election surprise in CNY race for Congress
Central New Yorkers will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in Democratic and Republican primary elections for Congress unlike any that the region has ever seen. It will be New York’s first August primary election for Congress, the first election in a brand new 22nd Congressional District, and the first time in at least 40 years that both Democrats and Republicans hold primary elections in the same year for the Syracuse-based seat in Congress.
stonybrook.edu
Governor Hochul Announces $150M Expansion of New York State’s TAP Program
Part-Time Students Taking Six or More Credits Per Semester Can Receive Aid Starting This Fall. New York State Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the launch of a historic $150 million expansion of New York State’s popular Tuition Assistance Program (TAP), which will now provide TAP to approximately 75,000 additional students who are pursuing their degree part-time.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: Dems battle in N.Y., GOP eyes 2024
On Tuesday, New York caps off a crowded month of primaries — and with only a handful of states left to complete their pre-midterm picking, the Empire State offers one of the last big pulse checks ahead of the general election. A trio of stories up this morning give...
NewsChannel 36
New York State Updates School Guidance for COVID-19
ALBANY, NY (WENY) -- Kids in New York state will head back to school in just a few short weeks, and the state is changing how it handles COVID-19 in schools. At a public health briefing on Monday, Governor Kathy Hochul announced students will no longer have to quarantine if they are exposed to a positive case, or be required to "test to stay" in school if exposed.
Splitsville: These 10 Counties Had The Most Divorces In New York State
Most people don't get married believing that they are going to end up divorced, but unfortunately, it happens quite frequently. Thankfully, New York doesn't have the highest divorce rate in the United State. According to the United States Census, that honor goes to Arkansas where the divorce rate in 2019 was the highest at 10.7. New York actually ranked very low when it comes to the divorce rate. In 2019, the rate in NY was 6.1.
chronicle-express.com
Sen. O'Mara: 'Governor Hochul about to uproot the future for many farmers'
In early September, a New York State Wage Board, established under a 2019 law known as the “Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act,” will finalize its recommendation on one of the key provisions of that three-year-old law – and its decision could forever impact New York agriculture as we have known it.
When Should You Call 3-1-1 in New York State?
There are many phone numbers that you just "know" what they do. One of those numbers is 9-1-1. You just know that is the phone number that you call when there is an emergency and you need help, immediately. Over the last year, we have shared with you when to...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
Deadly Virus Takes First Deer in Upstate NY – How Many to Follow?
The DEC confirmed that a deer found dead recently in Upstate NY died from an often-fatal virus - transmitted by small insects - that can take a deer's life in just 36 hours. The disease, Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD )has been around for a while and rears its ugly head at the end of the summer.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
6 Best Places in New York for a Couple To Live Only on Social Security
New York is often considered one of the most expensive states to live in America. And it's certainly true that areas like Manhattan carry a cost of living well above the national average. But it's...
News 4 Announces Another Western New York Departure
Another face will soon leave News 4. The news channel has experienced some serious changes to their morning Wake Up, with Mel Orlins and Jhas Williams announcing their departure within the last two months. Now, we’re losing Gabrielle Mediak, the voice and face behind Good News with Gabby. Mediak...
