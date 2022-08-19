Fairfax County schools fire counselor convicted of ‘solicitation of prostitution from a minor’

The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.

VIENNA, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO