Fairfax County schools fire counselor convicted of ‘solicitation of prostitution from a minor’

InFive: Plea in family murders and another data center proposal
Top news and notes from around Northern Virginia and beyond. Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home.
Welcome back! New school year begins for Fairfax, Prince William students
Virginia’s three largest school divisions kick off the new school year this week, with Fairfax and Prince William students returning today and Loudoun County students starting Thursday. In a note to the school community Friday night, Prince William County Schools Superintendent LaTayna McDade said students, parents and staff are...
Manassas schools to remain in current space
Manassas City Public Schools is abandoning a tentative plan to renovate and move its central office staff into the current Manassas police headquarters once the new Grant Avenue police headquarters building is complete. Instead, the School Board and staff have agreed to purchase the commercial building it's currently in, with...
Fairfax officials seeking help for fall watershed cleanup
The Fairfax County Park Authority will be hosting watershed-cleanup days in September and October. “We need your help to remove tires, bottles, cans and other debris from local waterways,” officials said. “All ages are welcome. Join with family, friends, neighbors or colleagues to lend a hand to the Earth.”
Prince William schools making progress on hiring as new year gets underway
As the band played and cheerleaders shouted in front of Gar-Field High School Monday morning, senior Katherine Urrutia went through the first-day jitters for one last time as a Prince William County Schools student. “I’m a little bit nervous,” she told InsideNoVa as students were just beginning to filter in...
Arlington school system to work on achievements gaps one student at a time
Arlington Public Schools’ seemingly intractable challenge in breaking the sometimes massive difference in the rates of academic success will focus, this school year, on making improvements one student at a time. “We have a persistent achievement gap. We’ve got to really double down and think about each and every...
UPDATE: Fauquier County killer pleads guilty to Valentine’s Day murders of mom and brother
Levi Norwood has pleaded guilty in Fauquier County Circuit Court to shooting and killing his mother and 6-year-old brother in February 2020 in the family’s Midland home. Norwood pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his mother, Jennifer, and a reduced charge of second-degree murder in the death of his brother, Wyatt.
Gainesville man arrested on federal charges after threat to 'blow up Roanoke'
A Gainesville man accused of threatening to "blow up Roanoke," and kill a bank branch manager, was arrested earlier last week on federal charges. Brandon Hayward, 33, is charged via federal criminal complaint with use of a telephone to make a threat to injure or destroy property by means of fire or explosives as well as one count of communicating a threat in interstate commerce.
Virginia first quarter traffic deaths up 71%
(The Center Square) – Traffic-related fatalities in Virginia rose significantly in the first quarter of 2022 when compared to the first quarter of 2021, according to numbers released by the National Highway Traffic Administration at the U.S. Department of Transportation. During the first three months of the year, there...
Two shot in domestic dispute in Bristow
Two people were shot and a 22-year-old man arrested in a Monday afternoon domestic dispute outside a Bristow home. Police were called to the 9000 block of Acadia Park Drive just before 1:50 p.m., where they found a 28-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided first aid until rescue workers arrived. The victim was flown by helicopter to an area trauma center with non-life threatening injuries.
No more free lunches for (most) Arlington students
There’s no more free lunch at Arlington Public Schools. With some exceptions. The start of the new school year will bring a return of paying for school-provided breakfasts and lunches, owing to an end of federal subsidies that had provided the meals to students for free since the arrival of COVID.
Service times set for Kyle Honore's funeral at Hylton Memorial Chapel
Funeral services for 2022 Potomac High School graduate Kyle Honore will be held Sept. 1 at Hylton Memorial Chapel in Woodbridge. The viewing is from 10 a.m. to noon and the service is noon to 1 p.m. Kyle died August 16 after being hit by a train near the entrance...
Opening set for new Vienna police headquarters
The town of Vienna on Sept. 2 at 11 a.m. will have a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Vienna Police Headquarters, located at 215 Center St., S. After the ceremony, attendees will be invited to sample light refreshments and tour the brand-new facility, which is larger than the circa-1994 building it is replacing and has secured parking, improved interview rooms and evidence-storage areas, an indoor firing range and a community room.
Babur Lateef appointed UVA Health System board chair
Babur Lateef, a local ophthalmologist and chair of the Prince William County School Board, has been appointed chair of the Health System Board of the University of Virginia Board of Visitors. The health system board acts as the oversight board for UVA Health, which includes the UVA Medical Center; the...
McLean Community Center welcomes input on fiscal 2023 budget
The McLean Community Center (MCC) Governing Board will discuss the center’s fiscal 2024 budget at two upcoming meetings in September. The first of the upcoming budget meeting, by the Governing Board’s Finance Committee, will be held Sept. 7 at 6:30 p.m. The budget public hearing, which will be held Sept. 28 at 6:30 p.m., will allow residents to review and comment on the budget proposal.
Kline Farm development plans resurface
The developer behind the Kline Farm proposal wants to construct 240 housing units in a mixed-use development. Stanley Martin Homes LLC, which has been trying for nearly six years to gain approval for the project, filed an updated proposal with Prince William County on Aug. 1. The new application would...
Dumfries man dies in single-vehicle crash in Woodbridge
A 32-year-old Dumfries man died after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday morning in Woodbridge. The wreck happened at 11:24 a.m., when Garrett Ross Clark drove his 2021 Volkswagen Jetta over the center grass median while traveling north on Potomac Center Boulevard. The car then entered the intersection of River Rock Way before leaving the road and striking a retaining wall, said Prince William County police spokesperson Adam Beard.
Virginia spent most of surplus; Youngkin wants nearly $400 million for tax relief
(The Center Square) – Although Virginia has already earmarked most of its budget surplus for spending on government programs, Gov. Glenn Youngkin intends to set aside nearly $400 million for tax reduction. The commonwealth closed its fiscal year with about $2 billion in unplanned revenue and spent about $1.2...
Amazon plans 900,000-square-foot data center campus in Bristow
Amazon wants to bring another 900,000 square feet of data centers to western Prince William County. Amazon Data Services Inc. has requested a rezoning and special-use permit for a campus on 59.6 acres between 11479 and 11540 Nokesville Road. The company wants to rezone the properties from agricultural use to...
Be A Culpeper Local Week successful
Residents and visitors alike participated in the inaugural Be A Culpeper Local Week, excited to show their support for Culpeper businesses and participate in the week's festivities. “We’d like to say thank you to our dedicated businesses for participating in the first Be A Culpeper Local Week, and offering customers...
