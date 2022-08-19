Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
wincountry.com
WINE AND GIRLSCOUT COOKIES ! COUNT ME IN
Girls Scouts and St. Julian Winery Partner for Girl Scout Nut and Wine Pairing. Kalamazoo, MI- Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery are partnering together again to sell St. Julian wine and Girl Scout nuts pairing kits. The kits are available to purchase now through August 31, 2022.
wincountry.com
Beaty and VanderWiere selected as finalists for Battle Creek Fire Chief, community event on Wednesday
BATTLE CREEK, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – Bill Beaty and Jeff VanderWiere are the two finalists to become Battle Creek’s next fire chief. Beaty is the Deputy Chief for the all-volunteer Divernon, Illinois Fire Protection District. His experience dates back to 1987. VanderWiere is the Deputy Fire Chief with the...
wincountry.com
Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
wincountry.com
Senator Stabenow talks mental health and substance abuse treatment reform during Kalamazoo visit
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow of Michigan paid a visit to Kalamazoo where she stopped off at Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine off of Oakland Drive on Tuesday, August 23. While there, she wanted to talk mental health and substance abuse...
wincountry.com
Kalamazoo County Housing director to pitch affordable housing plans
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Kalamazoo County’s Housing Director Mary Balkema says she’s hitting the road to pitch her plans to build new affordable housing to local City and Township boards. Her county-wide journey will begin in Portage on Tuesday, August 23, at a Portage City Council...
wincountry.com
11-year-old boy drowns in private pond near Vicksburg Sunday
VICKBUERG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of an 11-year-old boy in a private pond Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:00 p.m. 11000 block of South 37th Street near Vicksburg when the victim and a 14-year-old friend were swimming. The younger child started struggling and sank.
