ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wincountry.com

WINE AND GIRLSCOUT COOKIES ! COUNT ME IN

Girls Scouts and St. Julian Winery Partner for Girl Scout Nut and Wine Pairing. Kalamazoo, MI- Girl Scouts Heart of Michigan and St. Julian Winery are partnering together again to sell St. Julian wine and Girl Scout nuts pairing kits. The kits are available to purchase now through August 31, 2022.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wincountry.com

Jury convicts Fox and Croft of plotting to kidnap Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A federal jury in Grand Rapids has convicted two men charged with plotting to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer over of anger over her handling of the pandemic. The verdict against Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. was announced late Tuesday morning. Deliberations...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Traverse City, MI
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Duluth, MN
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
Duluth, MN
Sports
wincountry.com

11-year-old boy drowns in private pond near Vicksburg Sunday

VICKBUERG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of an 11-year-old boy in a private pond Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:00 p.m. 11000 block of South 37th Street near Vicksburg when the victim and a 14-year-old friend were swimming. The younger child started struggling and sank.
VICKSBURG, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy