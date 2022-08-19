VICKBUERG, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the drowning death of an 11-year-old boy in a private pond Sunday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 1:00 p.m. 11000 block of South 37th Street near Vicksburg when the victim and a 14-year-old friend were swimming. The younger child started struggling and sank.

VICKSBURG, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO